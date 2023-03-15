How to win featured Orchis Forge location in Marvel Snap

This week’s new location in the Days of Future Past season of Marvel Snap is Orchis Forge. This location has been added to the location pool and will appear 50 percent more frequently over the next 24-hour period. All players who can build the best decks in Orchis Forge will have an opportunity to earn more cubes.

Let’s discover the exciting possibilities and make the most of this latest addition to Marvel Snap’s location lineup, the Orchis Forge.

Orchis Forge location in Marvel Snap explained

Image via Second Dinner

Orchis Forge is a new uncommon location with the effect: “After you play a card here, add a Sentinel to your hand.” The new location is fully consistent with the lore of the current season of Marvel Snap, Days of Future Past, and will give headaches to decks that don’t want Sentinels in hand.

Many players will be happy to continue using some of their favorite decks that include Sentinel, as it’s so easy to keep your hand full when playing cards in Orchis Forge. Perhaps even too easy, so you may need to count the number of cards in your hand during the event.

How to win at Orchis Forge in Marvel Snap

The Sentinel card that is created by the effect of Orchis Forge is a two-cost card with three Power. Its effect is as follows: “On Reveal: Add another Sentinel to your hand.” This means that once it is in the player’s hand, it will remain there whenever its effect is activated.

Some cards can greatly benefit from the presence of Orchis Forge in their games. Mainly the duo that increases its Power according to the number of cards in the players’ hands, Devil Dinosaur and Ronan the Accuser. While Devil Dinosaur gains Power from the player’s hand, Ronan gains Power from the opponent’s hand, making him a good addition to other decks to counter a possible Devil Dinosaur meta during the event.

In addition, The Collector is also usually associated with Sentinel, as whenever Sentinel’s effect is activated, The Collector gains one more Power. While he may not represent as strong a force as Ronan, decks that already contain The Collector will be stronger during the event.

Finally, players who enjoy Cerebro decks will be able to find an increase in the win rate of decks focused on power three cards, as it is easier to fill the board with Sentinel during the event.

The best Orchis Forge decks in Marvel Snap

The following decks were built to find success during the Featured Location event and may not show the same results in different situations. Many of the Marvel Snap cards presented below can be replaced by other options according to each player’s preferences and collections.

Orchis Forge Series one

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Since Devil Dinosaur has been in the game since Series one and is a powerful card in the Marvel Snap meta, he is arguably the most assertive option to use during the event.

A simple deck that can always play its best every turn instead of creating complex combos. Among the highlights is using Moongirl to duplicate Devil Dinosaur, this probably wins most matches. And use Enchantress after the opponent plays Devil Dinosaur.

Using Mister Sinister to have Ironheart have three targets on turn three is a good move. Wolfsbane in the same location as Mister Sinister can also add some extra points. And in games where Devil Dinosaur is not available, it is possible to play White Tiger and Odin.

Orchis Forge Series two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Devil Dinosaur remains the main win condition, however, this deck uses more cards with Ongoing synergy, which can receive extra Power from Spectrum’s effect on the final turn.

Armor and Shang-Chi are two additions that complement each other, since Shang-Chi can be used to destroy an opponent’s Devil Dinosaur, it is possible to protect it with Armor.

Orchis Forge Series three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Despite other options, using Devil Dinosaur as the main win condition is the safest strategy and it’s possible to amplify this with the Series three cards. Ronan the Accuser is a pretty consistent second win condition, at least whenever Orchis Forge appears. And Mystique, who can copy any of them to acquire a lot of Power and seek to secure a location on her own.

Quinjet is also present to reduce the cost of all non-starting cards in the player’s deck. In addition to making it more playable to play Sentinels from the new location, Agent Coulson, Moongirl, and White Queen also have effects that create new cards in the player’s hand and will benefit from Quinjet.