Marvel Snap has many heroes and villains for players to add to their decks. However, specific objects can also receive card versions, as is the case with Cerebro—the X-Men machine capable of locating mutants.

The best Cerebro decks in Marvel Snap are geared towards combo strategy, so some key cards are indispensable for it to function at its best while the others are highly replaceable by whatever players have in their collections.

Despite being known as a meme deck, Cerebro decks can actually progress you up to the Infinite tier of your Ranked Season Rewards.

Cerebro card abilities in Marvel Snap explained

Image via Marvel Snap

Cerebro is a three-cost card with zero power. It is available from pool three and has the effect “Ongoing: Your highest Power cards get +2 Power.”

Cerebro’s effect is Ongoing, which means the player doesn’t have to worry about the order in which the cards are played. Granting power to other cards is an effect players should be used to from the start, as cards like Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel are unlocked early and have similar traits. Cerebro’s effect, however, specifies that the cards that will receive extra power are only your highest power cards. This means that if there is a single card with more power than the others, Cerebro’s effect will be practically wasted, so Cerebro decks usually use only key cards and cards with the same amount of power.

General strategies for Cerebro in Marvel Snap

For a Cerebro deck to work in the best possible way, the ideal is to have some key cards to increase the efficiency of your power gain. Cerebro’s effect doesn’t have a specified amount of power, so there are variations in decks that can be built with cards of any amount of power, as long as they are all the same.

In general, it’s expected that Cerebro can boost the power of at least four cards to be worth using, so a common strategy is to use cards that fill the board with copies of themselves or cards of the same power. That way, it is possible to make Cerebro hit many cards easily.

Cards that can copy Cerebro’s unique effect are some of the key cards to extract the maximum power from Cerebro. Onslaught can initially help by duplicating the Ongoing effects of the location it is in, but the best card for this is Mystique. Even though its power is zero, like Cerebro’s, it has a cost of three, which allows it to be played in the final round after Cerebro, surprising the opponent and possibly allowing it to get a Snap.

The other cards in the deck will depend on the version that will be used, but the main thing is that the deck has tech cards and disruptive cards to disrupt the opponent with their effects. Green Goblin and Hobgoblin are two cards that can be added without worrying about their power, as they go to the opponent’s side, not affecting Cerebro’s effect. In addition, both allow you to play cards and not occupy spaces on the board.

How to counter Cerebro in Marvel Snap

An essential part of Cerebro’s strategy is having a deck with cards of equal power. This means that the most direct way to prevent this strategy is to use cards that change the power of the enemy’s cards, either decreasing or increasing. Cards like Scorpion, Valkyrie, and Red Skull can all change the power of enemy cards, causing Cerebro’s power to not reach its full potential.

Cerebro’s effect is Ongoing, which means an obvious counter is Enchantress. If your opponent plays Cerebro on turn three, just play Enchantress to negate its effect later on. Other cards that can negate the effect of opposing cards can also help, like Leech.

Some Cerebro deck options can be left with numerous one-cost cards on the field to be buffed, so Killmonger can get some value as a counter as well.

The best Cerebro decks in Marvel Snap

It’s possible to make a deck with Cerebro geared towards any amount of power, but the best decks currently are with power cards one, two, and three. Higher power cards make the deck less consistent and flexible since these cards generally have higher costs and fewer options than lower-cost cards.

Cerebro power one

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

This version of the Cerebro deck uses power one cards to power up. The key cards will always be Cerebro and Mystique. Both goblins are also present to annoy the enemy.

Elektra can destroy common one-cost cards in the meta like Sunspot or other less valuable ones. Squirrel Girl helps fill the board with more targets for Cerebro.

Black Widow will always be a nuisance to the opponent by preventing them from drawing a card. Its effect is useful in any round. Psylocke grants one more energy in the next round, which allows you to play some of the heavier cards earlier, like Jubilee in turn three.

Hazmat should only be played if you have Luke Cage in your hand, as this way Hazmat’s effect will not affect your cards. In addition to this combo, Luke Cage is a great card to fix effects from places that would decrease the power of your cards.

It’s not a simple deck, but the effects of the cards present in combination with an efficient strategy using the locations of each game can win many games. With the correct combo, each power one card becomes a power five card on the board.

Cerebro power two

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Two-cost cards have some very interesting effects to be used in a Cerebro deck, starting with the combination of disruptives in Iceman and Korg. Scorpion closes the disruptive cards present in the deck with a lot of value whenever it is played. The more cards in the opponent’s hand, the better Scorpion’s effect becomes. In addition to their effects, playing them on early turns will not reveal to the opponent what type of deck the player is using.

Invisible Woman is a powerful card with the ability to protect Cerebro and Mystique’s combo from cards like Enchantress. In addition to leaving your opponent wondering what cards were played there, it can be used as a bluff for a Snap.

Goose is an interesting addition because it will almost always hinder the opponent without presenting any setback for the player who only has a high cost card in the deck, the Blue Marvel, which can be played in any location to increase the power of all other cards in field. It is important to note that since Blue Marvel does not increase its own power, the goal is to make all cards at three power, causing Cerebro’s effect to continue in the desired way.

Storm is a very important card to be able to correct problematic locations such as those that decrease or increase the power of your cards. Additionally, it can be played followed by Brood to close a location.

Mister Sinister and Brood are the cards that add other cards to their locations with the same power, in this way Cerebro receives more targets for its effect. Brood can be used alongside Cerebro in the final round for a powerful combo that can surprise opponents.

Cerebro power three

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck is Cerebro’s version with more control cards so locations shouldn’t be an issue. The three power cards also have some good counter options like Killmonger and Shang-Chi. Killmonger can destroy opposing cards and Armor is present in the deck to protect your one-cost cards. Using Shang-Chi with the effects of Cerebro and Mystique not only destroys cards above nine power, it adds a seven power card at the same time, a perfect play for late turns.

Hawkeye can easily reach three power and just like Zero has good energy efficiency. Aside from the fact that it only costs one energy, Zero is not present to do any specific interactions, but can be used to negate Killmonger’s destruction when he has no Armor on the field.

Cards that can change locations are Scarlet Witch, Rhino, and Magik. The initial purpose of all of them is to remove locations that increase the power of your cards. Magik’s Limbo can be useful to bring more cards to the board before the game ends and receive more value from Cerebro’s effect.

Sentinel is especially useful as it can be replayed on future turns, helping with the energy curve. Iron Man is present as a backup. It makes a good combo with Mystique if Cerebro is not available and being able to duplicate the power of a location does not change the power of the cards present there.