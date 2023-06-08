Marvel Snap cards with Ongoing have persistent effects as long as they are on the field. Like most of the early archetypes given to new players, it scales well into higher ranks. There are Ongoing lists at all levels of play and each offers a different look on a similar theme.

Decks start as simple to build because players are given a limited card pool, but later it can be hard to nail down a deck because there are so many options. The same is true for building around Ongoing. Don’t be afraid to include cards that use other mechanics like On Reveal to round out the list.

The best lists will focus on a theme but will shine through specific two or three-card combos—and that’s particularly true for Ongoing. Decks in Marvel Snap are small and it’s reasonable to rely on narrow combos more than in other card games.

The Ongoing archetype in Marvel Snap, explained

Ongoing is an archetype in Marvel Snap that’ll be one of the first ones players will get going once their collection starts growing. It prioritizes playing cards with Ongoing effects and stacking their abilities. It’s a diverse archetype that can be simple and still effective but also branches into different subthemes. Both go-wide and go-tall builds are supported in the archetype. Positioning will be important when piloting this archetype because there are several cards that care about which location it’s placed in.

General strategy for Ongoing decks in Marvel Snap

The most ideal way of playing Ongoing decks is simple: play your Ongoing cards in the locations correctly. This is because of potential threats like Enchantress and Rogue, both of which can disrupt your Ongoing effects. So, it is important to carefully read your opponent’s setup to navigate which location you should play your Ongoing cards.

Cards like Cosmo can serve as added protection for your Ongoing cards since it prevents your opponent to activate their On Reveal effects on the location where it is placed. Enchantress and Rogue can be prevented in this way. Spectrum is an Ongoing friend thanks to her ability to give your Ongoing cards plus two Power, as well as Onslaught which can double the Ongoing effects of the cards placed on the location where he is played.

Best Ongoing decks in Marvel Snap

Patriot

Consistency is the main strength of Patriot decks. Screengrab via Snap.fan

One of the most popular and consistent Ongoing decks, Patriot decks have been a force to be reckoned with even if it has a simple strategy of playing vanilla cards to be boosted by Patriot. He gives plus two Power to cards with no abilities and using him with Mystique can even double the Power boost provided by Patriot.

Wasp, Misty Knight, and Shocker can be included since they are vanilla cards. Also, some of the cards that can help you create vanilla units include Mister Sinister, Brood, Debrii, and Ultron. Blue Marvel further strengthens the Power boost since he can give plus one Power on all units, as well as Onslaught who doubles all the Ongoing abilities of the cards placed on the location where you played him.

Iron Lad is a great tech card thanks to his ability to copy the text of the top card of your deck when he is played. Copying Patriot’s ability in the process can give your location a four-cost, six-Power vanilla booster.

Super Skrull, on the other hand, can be a good counter to Ongoing decks because of its ability to copy all the Ongoing abilities of your opponent’s cards.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Patriot

Mystique

Blue Marvel

Onslaught

Ultron

Patriot is the heart and soul of this deck. The plus-two Power boost he can give can be a potential game-changer, especially if it gets copied by Mystique. Blue Marvel and Onslaught are your support Ongoing boosters in case you can’t play Patriot in time to boost your vanilla units on all of the locations.

Ultron is a great final turn card thanks to its six-cost, eight-Power stat line which could be huge, as well as its ability to fill all of your open locations’ spots with vanilla units.

Negative Ongoing

Ongoing madness is real with Mister Negative. Screengrab via Snap.fan

In terms of consistency, you may opt to use the Patriot deck rather than the Negative Ongoing deck. But if you want more potential explosive plays and more creativity, playing the Ongoing deck centering around Mister Negative could be your best choice.

This strategy revolves around playing Mister Negative as early as possible. He can switch the Power and cost of all of your cards in the deck once you play him. This can pave the way for creating some of the most game-changing plays, especially if you build a deck with a ton of high-cost, zero-power cards that can turn around in an instant with the help of Mister Negative.

Some of the zero-cost cards you can put in the deck include Angela, Hit-Monkey, Iron Heart, Mystique, Darkhawk, Iron Man, and Knull. Psylocke helps you have additional energy in the early game to potentially play Mister Negative as early as possible to pull off the power-cost switch effect. Jane Foster is there to call all of your zero-cost cards, making the deck more explosive than ever.

Bast is your emergency card in case you can’t play Mister Negative in time, changing all of your cards in your hand to three Power regardless of their original Power.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Mister Negative

Hit-Monkey

Iron Man

Darkhawk

Jane Foster

As mentioned, the deck revolves around the ability of Mister Negative. So, playing him in the earliest possible scenario would be the most ideal play. For your late-game finishers, Hit-Monkey, Iron Man, and Darkhawk are your main Power sources since they can have a massive output, with Iron Man doubling the total Power of the location where he is played.

Jane Foster is there to make sure your zero-cost cards can be added to your hand before turn six. This is because it is the turn that is the ideal time to surprise your opponent with the explosive outplays you can do courtesy of the cards affected by Mister Negative’s effect.

