Marvel Snap Series drop: All card series changes

Marvel Snap is one of the hottest digital card games going right now, and it’s maintaining its momentum with new cards being added every few weeks.
The way that cards are collected in Snap can be confusing and there are a few things you need to know about how new cards are obtained in the game before you level up your collections and get the hottest variants possible. When chasing down new cards, it’s really all about Series drops.
Here’s all there is to know about Series drops in Marvel Snap.
What is a Series drop in Marvel Snap?
Cards in Marvel Snap are separated into Series. As you play the game and level up through the Collection Level track, you unlock the cards in each series. Once you hit certain levels, you will graduate to each of the other Series and begin unlocking cards only found in that Series.
- Series 1: Collection Level 18 to 214
- Series 2: Collection Level 222 to 474
- Series 3: Collection Level 486 and higher
Before you can advance to Series 4 and 5, where the newest cards are added to the game outside of the battle passes, you must first collect every card in each successive series. This means you need to collect all Series 3 cards before beginning to get Series 4 cards to drop from Collector’s Reserves in the collection track, and the same for Series 4 and 5.
With each season, cards are dropped from Series 5 to Series 4, and from Series 4 to Series 3, to make room for the new cards that are being added to the game every few weeks.
Here’s the latest info on the most recent Series drop in Marvel Snap.
Marvel Snap cards in Series 5 – Jan. 31 update
- Darkhawk
- Dazzler
- Galactus
- Knull
- Sauron
- Silver Surfer
- Sentry
- Shanna
- Shadow King
- Thanos
Marvel Snap cards dropped to Series 4 – Jan. 31 update
- Bast
- Black Panther
- Shuri
- Super Skrull
- Valkyrie
Marvel Snap cards dropped to Series 3 – Jan. 31 update
- Absorbing Man
- Luke Cage
- She-Hulk
- Titania
When is the next Series drop in Marvel Snap?
There’s no currently announced date for the next Series drop in Marvel Snap, but it will likely come around the end of the February 2023 season, likely in the week before the new season begins in March. The most likely date is Feb. 28.
The current cadence of new card releases for February 2023 is as follows:
- Feb. 7
- Feb. 14
- Feb. 21
- Feb. 28
Details about which cards are coming and when are expected within the next few weeks.