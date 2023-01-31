Marvel Snap Series drop: All card series changes

Marvel Snap is one of the hottest digital card games going right now, and it’s maintaining its momentum with new cards being added every few weeks.

The way that cards are collected in Snap can be confusing and there are a few things you need to know about how new cards are obtained in the game before you level up your collections and get the hottest variants possible. When chasing down new cards, it’s really all about Series drops.

Here’s all there is to know about Series drops in Marvel Snap.

What is a Series drop in Marvel Snap?

Image via Nuverse

Cards in Marvel Snap are separated into Series. As you play the game and level up through the Collection Level track, you unlock the cards in each series. Once you hit certain levels, you will graduate to each of the other Series and begin unlocking cards only found in that Series.

Series 1: Collection Level 18 to 214

Series 2: Collection Level 222 to 474

Series 3: Collection Level 486 and higher

Before you can advance to Series 4 and 5, where the newest cards are added to the game outside of the battle passes, you must first collect every card in each successive series. This means you need to collect all Series 3 cards before beginning to get Series 4 cards to drop from Collector’s Reserves in the collection track, and the same for Series 4 and 5.

With each season, cards are dropped from Series 5 to Series 4, and from Series 4 to Series 3, to make room for the new cards that are being added to the game every few weeks.

Here’s the latest info on the most recent Series drop in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap cards in Series 5 – Jan. 31 update

Ongoing: If you have 4 cards at each location, +6 Power. | Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Darkhawk

Dazzler

Galactus

Knull

Sauron

Silver Surfer

Sentry

Shanna

Shadow King

Thanos

Marvel Snap cards dropped to Series 4 – Jan. 31 update

Image via Second Dinner

Bast

Black Panther

Shuri

Super Skrull

Valkyrie

Marvel Snap cards dropped to Series 3 – Jan. 31 update

Image via Second Dinner

Absorbing Man

Luke Cage

She-Hulk

Titania

When is the next Series drop in Marvel Snap?

There’s no currently announced date for the next Series drop in Marvel Snap, but it will likely come around the end of the February 2023 season, likely in the week before the new season begins in March. The most likely date is Feb. 28.

The current cadence of new card releases for February 2023 is as follows:

Feb. 7

Feb. 14

Feb. 21

Feb. 28

Details about which cards are coming and when are expected within the next few weeks.