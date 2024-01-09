Marvel Snap’s newest card is a demigod who brings much-needed help to Move decks

Movement decks have been in a weird spot in Marvel Snap for a few months, but this new card may reinvigorate their usage by indirectly buffing a number of other cards. Say hello to Hercules, the son of Zeus.

In Marvel lore, Hercules is a lot like Thor, both plucked from different mythologies to exist alongside heroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and the rest of the company’s flagship characters.

In Snap, Hercules’ ability will synergize with several cards to undoubtedly get players trying out different things with Move decks that haven’t been interesting enough in recent memory. Will he change the meta?

Here’s everything to know about Hercules, one of several new Marvel Snap cards during the Planet Hulk season.

Marvel Snap new Series 5 card: Hercules

He’s a big deal. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Four cost, Six power

Four cost, Six power Card text: “The first time another card moves here each turn, move it to another location.”

Hercules has a decently high cost but nominal power to go with an ability that will bring several Move cards back into the meta, such as Human Torch, Multiple Man, Vulture, Dagger, Kraven, Ghost-Spider, Iron Fist, Heimdall, and more.

The potential for plays like using Dr. Strange to pull Human Torch or Vulture into Hercules’ lane and then subsequently move them out of the lane for a double power buff is exciting. Kraven on the board is more power too thanks to adding plus-two every time a card moves into his lane as well.

Zabu is also a great fit for Hercules, allowing Snappers to play him on turn three and getting him on the board ASAP to use his ability to buff other cards. But in the end, his general cost may still be too high to be too impactful.

Move decks have always been complicated, and Hercules is no different. His high cost and potential to accidentally clog up lanes if not calculating moves properly could lead to some quick retreats.