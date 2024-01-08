Marvel Snap dev Second Dinner raises $100 million in funding to continue game ‘for years to come’

Fans of Marvel Snap’s constant cadence of content will be happy to know that the game’s developer at Second Dinner has raised $100 million in funding to continue the live-service title, the studio announced today.

In a press release, Second Dinner announced the Series B investment from Griffin Gaming Partners and said Marvel Snap has garnered over $200 million in revenue and 22 million downloads since launching in 2022. This investment from Griffin Gaming furthers the company’s goal of “making the world’s most fun games,” the release said.

There’s more coming. Image via Second Dinner

“We’re humbled by the support players around the world continue to show Marvel Snap, and we are ridiculously excited to continue making it even better for years to come,” said Ben Brode, co-founder and chief development officer at Second Dinner. “Most of Second Dinner is focused on Marvel Snap but we’ve also got a couple other things cookin’! And they’re super super fun. I put two ‘super’s because it’s possible they are too fun.”

After Snap’s publisher Nuverse was cut by parent company ByteDance, Second Dinner has now gone independent, thanks in large part to investments like this new one from Griffin.

“We’re grateful to have Griffin Gaming Partners on our team! From our first conversation, it was clear they LOVE Snap and respect our need to be free to make the best games we can,” said Second Dinner COO Matt Wyble. “This investment will help us make more awesome stuff! We’ll use it to develop and commercialize new titles, incubate original IP, write better press releases, and ensure that Marvel Snap continues to grow globally.”

Second Dinner recently revealed a roadmap of upcoming content for Snap in 2024, including in-game clans, custom card variants, new in-game events, new game modes, and a lot more.

“Second Dinner has assembled one of the strongest creative teams that we have ever come across,” said Nick Tuosto, co-founder and managing director of Griffin Gaming Partners. “Marvel Snap adds to the management team’s incredible track record of creating hit titles, who previously led the creation of Hearthstone. We are thrilled to partner with Second Dinner to grow Marvel Snap and look forward to new titles developed by this ridiculously talented team.”

Marvel Snap’s newest season, Planet Hulk, began last week. Seasons in Snap occur every month, adding new cards, variants, and a paid battle pass consistently throughout the calendar year.