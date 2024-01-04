Marvel Snap 2024 development roadmap: Custom Cards, Events, Clans, and more

Marvel Snap is one of the best live-service games out there, and now fans can look forward to more content coming as part of the game’s 2024 roadmap.

Second Dinner is hard at work on new features, with some coming sooner than others, and big features being worked on in the concept stage to eventually reach development and hit the live game so everyone can enjoy what’s been cooked up.

Here’s everything that Second Dinner has revealed to be in the works for Marvel Snap’s roadmap in 2024.

Marvel Snap development roadmap

Here’s what’s cooking. Image via Second Dinner

On Jan. 4, 2024, Second Dinner revealed what’s coming to Marvel Snap in the foreseeable future, including improvements “Coming Soon,” additions “In Development,” and long-off items that are currently “In Concept.”

Here’s what the developer announced.

Coming soon

Check out these reaction emotes. Image via Nuverse

Character Mastery and collectible reactions

Character Mastery will reward players for upping their collection for a specific card, and eventually, earn things like Collectible Reactions for specific cards and characters.

“After Character Mastery launches, every cosmetic you collect for a character will contribute towards unlocking brand new Splits and exclusive rewards,” Second Dinner said. “If you thought Gold, Ink, and Krackle were fun, we have even more fun on the way! Earned your fourth Iron Man variant? Gain Iron Man Mastery. Earned your third Gamora avatar? Gain Gamora Mastery. Split Venom for the 157th time, gain Mastery.”

Each level of Mastery unlocks a milestone, including reactions, but also new challenges to complete with specific cards.

“Imagine reaching Deadpool Mastery 10 and unlocking a challenge to have Deadpool be over 100 power in a match,” Second Dinner said. “Completing a Mastery Milestone will earn new rewards for that character potentially including new Split unlocks, a new Collectible Border, or currencies to help you continue to increase your Collection Level. This is the current design, and it may change by the time we launch it, but we can’t wait to share it with you!”

Collectible reactions! Image via Nuverse

Albums improvements

Albums, one of Snap’s newest features added toward the end of 2023, will be getting improved upon in a future update, according to the developer.

“We’re actively making improvements that include more albums, easier to complete albums, albums with various sizes, and more ways to collect emotes,” Second Dinner said. “Imagine a Dan Hipp ‘Parent Album’ that combines all of the Dan Hipp albums and rewards you for progress on each of the many Dan Hipp albums. Keep the feedback coming and stay tuned as we continuously improve this feature.”

In-game events

In an effort to keep the game fresh, Second Dinner is looking to add weekly content via events.

“Over the year, we will gradually add new and varying types of events,” Second Dinner said. “The first one looks like it’ll be something we’ve tentatively titled ‘Leagues.’ When a League Event is active, you will be matched up against a small number of other players near your skill and collection level. During the event, you will compete to see who can earn the most cubes to earn awesome rewards. Do you have what it takes to win your League?”

Custom Cards and new Infinity Splits

One of Snap’s most-requested features is finally coming: the ability to customize cards by selecting and combining a variant, card effect, and border, to create the perfect split. Speaking of splits, new Infinity Splits are also coming to further customize the experience.

In development

These are coming eventually. Image via Nuverse

Features currently “in development” are likely due sometime this year, but no official release windows were given.

Clans 1.0

Snap players will be able to join up with friends in clans and earn special rewards by competing and playing together and playing well.

“This new feature will enable you to join or create clans, working together to complete missions and earn collective points,” Second Dinner said. “The more points your clan accumulates, the greater the rewards for all members. The Clans feature will be rolled out in phases, allowing us to gather feedback and refine the system along the way.”

Collectible Borders

The team did not specify what this means, but more borders and customization are always a good thing.

Booster Vats

The desire to upgrade one specific card by gaining boosters for it has been felt by every player. Thankfully, Booster Vats will fix this issue by allowing players to target a specific card and then complete an objective to earn boosters for it.

In-Game Graveyard

Want to keep track of what cards have been discarded or destroyed in a match? This feature will let you know just that.

More events

“Leagues” are just the beginning, with more events likely to hit the game throughout the year.

In concept

This may take a bit. Image via Nuverse

Features described as “in concept” are likely a long way off, as they have not yet reached the development stage.

New game mode

Regular ladder, Conquest, and Battle Mode will be joined by new ones in the future.

“We have a lot of different ideas for our next new game mode and are working through the concepts,” Second Dinner said. “The next step will be that we’ll choose a few to go through a prototyping, testing, and evaluation plan to help us figure out what’ll be the most fun.”

New game boards

Sick of staring at the same board while playing? New ones are coming.

Clan competitions

Second Dinner says it doesn’t quite know what clan competitions will look like, but the feature will be a learning process and work-in-progress throughout.

“Depending on what we learn, that will inform what we might want to explore (or not explore) in the future,” Second Dinner said. “Some type of feature that allows entire clans to battle it out against each other sounds really fun to us in theory, but it’ll remain as just a design document until we learn more about Clans.”

Ultimate Variant Evolution

Infinity Splits won’t be the end, eventually. The ability to evolve a variant into an Ultimate form is currently in the concept stage.

New card mechanics

Discard, Destroy, Move, and more will be joined by entirely new mechanics in the future. Little is known about it yet, but this could mean several reworks of existing cards to feature the new mechanics, and that’s exciting to think about.