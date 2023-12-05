Marvel Snap devs drop details of new album reward system coming this December

Second Dinner has unveiled the upcoming December season in Marvel Snap called Hellfire Gala. Aside from new cards, a new feature will also debut in the game—Albums—where players may get a chance to earn rewards.

The Hellfire Gala video was revealed on Dec. 1 where Marvel Snap senior producer Nicki Broderick discussed the new Albums feature, stating that it can let players earn new emotes that “they can flex” to their opponents. Players then sent their inquiries about Albums in the official Marvel Snap Discord server and were curious about how the feature would work in the game. Second Dinner pointed out that Albums will be based on variants with a certain theme. Each album will then have “unique” cosmetic awards, such as emotes.

Various cards in Marvel Snap, including MODOK, Ant-Man, and Wasp. Image via Second Dinner

Each album will contain 12 variants. Players will be rewarded as they grow their collection to three, six, nine, and 12 variants in each of the albums that will be available. The developers also added that aside from emotes, other rewards such as exclusive variants, card backs, credits, tokens, and even spotlight keys will be up for grabs for collecting the album variants.

As for the albums coming this December, Second Dinner said these will all contain variants which can be found in the daily shop offer rotation. At least one album per season will be added for players to collect variants. Second Dinner mentioned that it sees the albums “as a goal that will take a bit more time to complete,” while assuring that it doesn’t “want to add time pressure to that.”

Second Dinner also confirmed that the albums reward system is different from the Prestige system, shown in the latest roadmap back in August. Albums will be more on the theme-based variants collection, while the Prestige system will focus more on a characters players would “love to collect all of their cosmetics and splits.”