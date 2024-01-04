Marvel Snap’s 2024 roadmap teases customizable variants and in-game events ‘coming soon,’ plus even more in the works

Marvel Snap’s 2024 roadmap has been revealed, teasing big changes coming soon, plus even more that will be coming down the line.

The biggest changes coming “soon” include Custom Cards, which introduces the ability to select card effects and borders, to combine to make the perfect combination for your favorite cards and variants.

There’s a lot in the works. Image via Nuverse

“One of the most requested features in the game since beta has been the ability to pick your border and set it up with the best Infinity Split combo you have unlocked on your favorite variant,” Second Dinner said. “Now with Custom Card, you will be able to keep upgrading a variant as much as you want to chase even cooler combos while setting your Custom Card to your current favorite border and Infinity Split combo.”

Also coming soon are in-game events, the first of which will be called “Leagues.” Leagues will match players against a competitor of a similar skill and collection level, and the competition will award those who earn the most cubes with special rewards.

Character Mastery, also coming soon, will offer rewards for players who use certain cards a lot or pull off specific feats with them, such as collecting four Iron Man variants or three Gamora avatars. And there are several levels of mastery, with one example given being Deadpool Mastery 10 unlocked by growing Deadpool to over 100 power in one match. Rewards include special character-specific reactions and more.

The roadmap goes further into 2024 and beyond, with other additions including clans, collectible borders, booster vats so you can target specific cards to earn boosters for, and an in-game graveyard to see which cards have been discarded or destroyed while in a match.

Other than the current windows of “coming soon,” “in development,” and “in concept,” there’s no current scheduled date for these upcoming features to drop. But 2024 looks like it will be a fun year for fans of Marvel Snap. In the meantime, Marvel Snap fans can try out the newest cards added to the game and look at the leaked patch notes for the next update.