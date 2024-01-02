Leaked Marvel Snap patch notes hint at meta-shifting changes to strong cards

Loki is finally being changed.

Marvel Snap art featuring Wolverine, Deadpool, and Venom.
Image via Nuverse

Marvel Snap’s upcoming patch that will bring back Series Drops will also bring about several meta changes, according to a page that was posted early before being taken down.

Before the devs removed it, however, the notes were snagged and saved by several gamers, giving a sneak peek at some of the bigger tweaks that could be coming to the game soon. And they are substantial.

Marvel Snap Planet Hulk season art.
Hulk is angry, and so is probably a dev somewhere. Image via Nuverse

The patch notes, obviously subject to change before they come in an update to the game next week, feature some tectonic shifts to the meta, including several very strong cards that have been wreaking havoc on the ladder.

Related

Marvel Snap’s first Series Drop in over 6 months set to release in just a few weeks
Marvel Snap kicks off 2024 with 2 new Series 5 cards, including Hulk’s son and baby mama

Loki, a powerful card and meta-offender for several months, is the first up for change. Loki is getting a buff to his power up to six, but his text is changing to now make it so he can no longer add power to Collector. The God of Mischief will now “Transform” cards in the player’s hand instead of “Replace” them.

Next up is Ms. Marvel, who will now only buff adjacent locations with plus-five power if those locations have “plus-two cards and no repeated costs,” forcing several plays and limiting energy to make it harder to earn all of her potential power.

The third card getting a massive nerf is Annihilus. The troll card that forces cards with zero or lower power to switch sides or destroy them if they can’t will soon only force cards with below zero power, harshly lowering its “junk” deck potential.

Other changes in the leaked notes include changes to Angel, Dracula, Quake, Kingpin, and America Chavez. If these changes make it to the live game, Marvel Snap may play and feel very differently in the next few weeks.

The game’s new season, Planet Hulk, began today by adding two new cards.

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.