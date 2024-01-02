Leaked Marvel Snap patch notes hint at meta-shifting changes to strong cards

Marvel Snap’s upcoming patch that will bring back Series Drops will also bring about several meta changes, according to a page that was posted early before being taken down.

Before the devs removed it, however, the notes were snagged and saved by several gamers, giving a sneak peek at some of the bigger tweaks that could be coming to the game soon. And they are substantial.

Hulk is angry, and so is probably a dev somewhere. Image via Nuverse

The patch notes, obviously subject to change before they come in an update to the game next week, feature some tectonic shifts to the meta, including several very strong cards that have been wreaking havoc on the ladder.

Loki, a powerful card and meta-offender for several months, is the first up for change. Loki is getting a buff to his power up to six, but his text is changing to now make it so he can no longer add power to Collector. The God of Mischief will now “Transform” cards in the player’s hand instead of “Replace” them.

Next up is Ms. Marvel, who will now only buff adjacent locations with plus-five power if those locations have “plus-two cards and no repeated costs,” forcing several plays and limiting energy to make it harder to earn all of her potential power.

The third card getting a massive nerf is Annihilus. The troll card that forces cards with zero or lower power to switch sides or destroy them if they can’t will soon only force cards with below zero power, harshly lowering its “junk” deck potential.

Other changes in the leaked notes include changes to Angel, Dracula, Quake, Kingpin, and America Chavez. If these changes make it to the live game, Marvel Snap may play and feel very differently in the next few weeks.

The game’s new season, Planet Hulk, began today by adding two new cards.