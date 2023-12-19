Marvel Snap’s first Series Drop in over 6 months set to release in just a few weeks

It’s going to be a very happy holiday for Marvel Snap gamers. Second Dinner has just confirmed that the game’s first Series Drop in half a year will be coming very early in 2024.
For a while in the early part of the year, Series Drops were monthly occurrences but were taken out of the game for a long time. The last Series Drop took place in June, so cards that were added to Series Five or Four have stayed there. Now, some popular ones are dropping to become more accessible.
New Series Three cards include Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stature, and Stegron, while Series Four cards will include Ghost Spider, Kitty Pryde, Hit-Monkey, Daken, and more.
“Winterverse is almost here and we just had to let you know that one of your presents is going to be coming a bit late,” Second Dinner said in its announcement. “That’s right, the time has (almost) arrived as we have a large Series Drop planned for the upcoming patch of Marvel Snap.”
Cards in Marvel Snap are placed into Series One through Five as a method of progression and unlocking. Players must finish One, Two, and Three before gaining access to Four, but they can also be purchased with hard-to-find Collector’s Tokens.
Series Five cards cost 6,000 Collector’s Tokens while Series Four are priced at 3,000, so this Series Drop is basically a 50 percent price reduction for some cards. And for the cards dropping from Four to Three, those can now be acquired through Collection Level or as one free addition per season.
Here’s every card dropping from Series Five to Four, and from Four to Three:
Drop to Series Three
- Master Mold
- Spider-Man 2099
- Negasonic Teenage Warhead
- Stature
- Stegron
Drop to Series Four
- Howard the Duck
- Ghost Spider
- Kitty Pryde
- Silver Samurai
- Echo
- The Phoenix Force
- Hit-Monkey
- Lady Deathstrike
- Daken
The Series Drop is coming in an update on Jan. 9, so tokens can be saved from now until then. Second Dinner did not announce if or when another Series Drop will occur.