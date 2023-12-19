Marvel Snap’s first Series Drop in over 6 months set to release in just a few weeks

It’s going to be a very happy holiday for Marvel Snap gamers. Second Dinner has just confirmed that the game’s first Series Drop in half a year will be coming very early in 2024.

For a while in the early part of the year, Series Drops were monthly occurrences but were taken out of the game for a long time. The last Series Drop took place in June, so cards that were added to Series Five or Four have stayed there. Now, some popular ones are dropping to become more accessible.

Welcome to Series 3. Image via Nuverse

New Series Three cards include Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stature, and Stegron, while Series Four cards will include Ghost Spider, Kitty Pryde, Hit-Monkey, Daken, and more.

“Winterverse is almost here and we just had to let you know that one of your presents is going to be coming a bit late,” Second Dinner said in its announcement. “That’s right, the time has (almost) arrived as we have a large Series Drop planned for the upcoming patch of Marvel Snap.”

Cards in Marvel Snap are placed into Series One through Five as a method of progression and unlocking. Players must finish One, Two, and Three before gaining access to Four, but they can also be purchased with hard-to-find Collector’s Tokens.

Series Five cards cost 6,000 Collector’s Tokens while Series Four are priced at 3,000, so this Series Drop is basically a 50 percent price reduction for some cards. And for the cards dropping from Four to Three, those can now be acquired through Collection Level or as one free addition per season.

Here’s every card dropping from Series Five to Four, and from Four to Three:

Drop to Series Three

Master Mold

Spider-Man 2099

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Stature

Stegron

Drop to Series Four

Howard the Duck

Ghost Spider

Kitty Pryde

Silver Samurai

Echo

The Phoenix Force

Hit-Monkey

Lady Deathstrike

Daken

The Series Drop is coming in an update on Jan. 9, so tokens can be saved from now until then. Second Dinner did not announce if or when another Series Drop will occur.