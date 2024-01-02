Marvel Snap kicks off 2024 with 2 new Series 5 cards, including Hulk’s son and baby mama

Hulk's space adventures were interesting.

Marvel Snap Planet Hulk season art.
Marvel Snap is roaring into 2024 with a new season, Planet Hulk, and two new Series Five cards to kick off the year.

Second Dinner made the new season official one day prior (although it leaked two months ago), and it’s themed all around Hulk’s adventures in space on Sakaar, otherwise known as Planet Hulk from a popular comic book run.

Hulk’s Sakaar adventures were also seen in Thor: Ragnarok in the MCU. The fruits of his journey were his son, Skaar, who was seen and teased at the very end of the She-Hulk show on Disney Plus, awful haircut and all.

Planet Hulk in Snap is a family affair, though. Skaar’s mom and Hulk’s partner, Caiera, is also joining the season as part of the first double card drop in Snap history.

Here’s everything to know about Skaar and Caiera in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap January 2024 season pass: Skaar

  • Card stats: 6 cost, 11 power
  • Card text: “Costs 2 less for each of your cards that has 10 or more Power.”

Planet Hulk’s season pass card, Skaar, is made better by bigger cards around him. The catch is that they need to be played and on the board for them to count toward his cost reduction.

Because this, a few cards will become necessities when pairing up with him. Both Attuma and Namor are four-cost cards that can have over 10 power, but he can also have his ability triggered by playing Shuri on turn four and another card after that. With several four-costs helping the play, Zabu will also be key.

It’s difficult, but not impossible, to have Skaar cost zero energy on turn six, but you will always run the risk of losing your board to Shang-Chi.

Marvel Snap new Series 5 card: Caiera

Marvel Snap card art for Caiera.
  • Card stats: 3 cost, 4 power
  • Card text: “Ongoing: Your 1 and 6-Cost cards can’t be destroyed.”

Skaar is the face of the season, but Caiera may end up being the best card added. Her Ongoing ability to protect both one and six-cost cards is likely a game-changer, and will force anti-Ongoing cards like Echo and Enchantress into the meta in a big way over the coming weeks.

Caiera will pair up with Skaar by protecting the six-costs on the board that he needs but also will work well in decks featuring cards like Kazar that buffs one-costs. Killmonger has wreaked havoc as the anti-one cost card for over a year, and now he finally has a direct counter.

