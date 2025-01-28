Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Invisible Woman in stylized shot with hero name for the Marvel Rivals hero menu
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Rivals players have a friendly word of advice for those struggling to climb the ladder

Learn your lessons!
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Jan 28, 2025 08:43 am

Marvel Rivals players have issued advice for those struggling to climb the ranked ladder, and while it may sound like common sense to some, it’s an important tip to note.

Recommended Videos

Ranked in Marvel Rivals can be a hell of a grind, particularly following the seven-tier drop at the start of season one, and a bad streak can quickly derail your climb—but taking on one piece of advice from the community may help.

Don't switch to a character you don't know how to play just because your team asked.
byu/kxrzxm inmarvelrivals

In a post on Reddit, players were advised not to select a character they have no experience with simply because a teammate asked for them to activate a team-up ability–and this single piece of advice could help you in a slump.

It’s no secret that there are top-tier team-ups to utilize, including the trio of Doctor Strange, the Hulk, and Iron Man, but choosing a character you have little to no experience with is not the way to go about it. Instead, stick with someone you know.

Although the right team-up can be a game-changer, sticking with a hero you know and playing them well is always better than choosing a character you are not comfortable with and having a mid game—so don’t give into peer pressure. As someone said, team-ups aren’t worth handicapping your team.

The post attracted over 3,000 upvotes and over 450 comments, full of good tips. While playing someone you don’t know in ranked isn’t ideal, it’s a good idea to be familiar with a few characters so that you can switch when required—but you should do this in Quick Play.

It’s also worth learning different roles and characters, enabling you to switch to Vanguard from Support, for example, if the team composition calls for it. Again, though, don’t do this in ranked mode.

I’d also highly recommend learning a character in the vs. AI mode. While it won’t challenge your skills too much, it will allow you to learn the abilities and cooldowns in an environment that isn’t anywhere near as stressful.

I’ll also throw another tip into the mix: don’t pick a character just because you’ve seen someone else play them well. Everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses, so yours may be vastly different from whoever you saw shine.

Finally, another tip is not to play ranked while tilted. Take a break if you’re getting frustrated and on a loss streak! Nothing good ever comes out of playing full of ragem and it can do significant damage to your placement.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv