Marvel Rivals players have a friendly word of advice for those struggling to climb the ladder

Marvel Rivals players have issued advice for those struggling to climb the ranked ladder, and while it may sound like common sense to some, it’s an important tip to note.

Ranked in Marvel Rivals can be a hell of a grind, particularly following the seven-tier drop at the start of season one, and a bad streak can quickly derail your climb—but taking on one piece of advice from the community may help.

In a post on Reddit, players were advised not to select a character they have no experience with simply because a teammate asked for them to activate a team-up ability–and this single piece of advice could help you in a slump.

It’s no secret that there are top-tier team-ups to utilize, including the trio of Doctor Strange, the Hulk, and Iron Man, but choosing a character you have little to no experience with is not the way to go about it. Instead, stick with someone you know.

Although the right team-up can be a game-changer, sticking with a hero you know and playing them well is always better than choosing a character you are not comfortable with and having a mid game—so don’t give into peer pressure. As someone said, team-ups aren’t worth handicapping your team.

The post attracted over 3,000 upvotes and over 450 comments, full of good tips. While playing someone you don’t know in ranked isn’t ideal, it’s a good idea to be familiar with a few characters so that you can switch when required—but you should do this in Quick Play.

It’s also worth learning different roles and characters, enabling you to switch to Vanguard from Support, for example, if the team composition calls for it. Again, though, don’t do this in ranked mode.

I’d also highly recommend learning a character in the vs. AI mode. While it won’t challenge your skills too much, it will allow you to learn the abilities and cooldowns in an environment that isn’t anywhere near as stressful.

I’ll also throw another tip into the mix: don’t pick a character just because you’ve seen someone else play them well. Everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses, so yours may be vastly different from whoever you saw shine.

Finally, another tip is not to play ranked while tilted. Take a break if you’re getting frustrated and on a loss streak! Nothing good ever comes out of playing full of ragem and it can do significant damage to your placement.

