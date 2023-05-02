Marvel Snap has some archetypes that are common in other online card games, but its unique mechanics allow for equally unique play styles, like movement decks.

These decks are built around making your cards move—through different card abilities—between different locations to strengthen them and win Marvel Snap matches.

A playstyle as unique as movement can be tricky at first, but its learning curve can be rewarding to win games where your opponents will have a hard time predicting your moves. So here are the best movement decks to use in each series.

Best move decks in Marvel Snap (May 2023)

Like all archetypes of decks, series one only has a fraction of the potential of move decks, mainly serving as an introductory tool to the abilities and to learn how to plan the movess for the ideal endgame.

These deck recommendations are merely suggestions, and players are encouraged to tailor them to suit their individual playstyles and collection. Replacing missing cards with useful cards in the current meta can increase their chances of winning games. Some of the best cards to add are Shang-Chi and Aero, as they represent good options for taking on popular decks.

The usual suspects

Iron Fist Angela Dagger Kraven Cloak Cosmo Doctor Strange Juggernaut Vulture Polaris Shang-Chi Heimdall

The most basic move deck in Marvel Snap has cards that synergize with each other, while also having some mainstay staples like Cosmo and Shang-Chi to defend yourself from common plays.

I like to use Iron Fist on Dagger or Vulture to buff up their power, then use Doctor Strange to move them again and buff them once more, and finish off with Heimdall on turn six for the biggest boost available.

I also suggest combining Cloak and Kraven by playing Kraven out on turn two and then following up with Cloak to move cards to his location and increase power across the board.

Multiply your chances

Human Torch Iron Fist Forge Dagger Kraven Multiple Man Cloak Doctor Strange Vulture Hulk-Buster Heimdall America Chavez

This deck focuses a lot on Multiple Man, who I like to buff with Forge and Hulk-Buster to give him more power before you multiply him across the board when you move him as he leaves a copy of himself behind. That copy will contain any power boost you give it.

The rest of the deck functions like the other one above, but with some extra power from Human Torch and a safety net of America Chavez’s nine power on turn six if your board is looking weak.

Move and protect

Iron Fist Dagger Kraven Cloak Storm Juggernaut Kingpin Miles Morales Captain Marvel Aero Heimdall Magneto

Another similar move deck, this one includes Miles Morales for a one energy, five power card the turn after you move somebody. And with Juggernaut and Magneto, you’ll be able to move your opponent’s cards as well as your own.

I really enjoy playing Kingpin and then supplementing him with Magneto to completely wreck the opposition’s board on turn six if the normal Heimdall plan isn’t working out for you.

In-depth strategies

Since movement decks are possibly the most difficult to use effectively in Marvel Snap, requiring a lot of attention and practice, let’s look at some extra possibilities and point out important information about movement mechanics so that players can only surprise enemies.

Movement mechanics in Marvel Snap

Card movement mechanics have specifics in Marvel Snap that may not be apparent at first and catch players off guard.

The order in which cards are played or moved is very important in determining the activation of their effects and moves. Moving multiple cards in the same turn with effects like Cloak happens in the order you do them.

So, when moving a set of cards, including Kraven, be sure to move him first; that way he will receive bonuses for each card moved after him to the chosen location.

When cards are moved at the same time by location effects or Heimdall for example, their effects are activated after all cards move. A Multiple Man that has left a location that has become fully populated will not be able to leave a copy of it behind.

It is also necessary to take into account the moves take place following the order of cards played or moves first come out first. So if the place on the left has only one empty space, the card that was placed first in the middle is the one that will be moved, while the others will remain there.

Since Hulkbuster is common in these decks, it’s important to understand how it works. When playing Hulkbuster it will attach itself to a card that is already present at that location and any effects that would be activated on it will be activated on it instead. So it is possible in this way to move a card that was previously placed on the board.

Movement card combos in Marvel Snap

Kraven in turn two can be played in the middle, the objective is to strengthen him with cards that move there. On turn three we strengthened Multiple Man. The first option is to play a card with the effect of buffing the following card, such as Nakia or Forge.

In this case, we play this card in the middle to strengthen Kraven later with the Heimdall effect. The second option is to play Multiple Man himself on the right to play Iron Fist and Hulkbuster next. So the first option lets you use Iron Fist and Multiple Man for powerful multiplication. Then the board is ready to receive Heimdall’s effect.

Playing Human Torch followed by Iron Fist on turn two can confuse your opponent into thinking you made a mistake. But the Iron Fist effect will carry over to turn three when you play a Hulkbuster where the Human Torch is alone. This causes the Human Torch to suddenly reach 10 power.

Turn four can be to play Cloak where your opponent has more cards and Dagger. It will be possible to move both Dagger and Human Torch on the next turn before finishing your strategy.

How to counter movement decks in Marvel Snap

Most of these movement decks need space on the board to move their cards around and time to set up their combos. This demonstrates two major weaknesses some cards can exploit.

Any card that interacts with the opposing board is a potential threat to a movement deck. Both Green Goblin, Hobgoblin, and Debrii are cards that fill the enemy side of the board, interfering with card movements.

Worse than them though, is Professor X who can completely close a location; no cards can be added or removed from the location where Professor X is active. The best target for this is always the middle location, as it will completely stop movement caused by Heimdall and cards like Iron Fist.

Shadow King is a card that directly counters all of the move cards that get buffed throughout the game, as he will set every card at his location to their base power, very annoyingly.

The other way to stop movement deck combos is to use cards like Wave, which change the cost of cards in the opponent’s hand. A Wave played on turn four means the opponent will only be able to play one of the cards from his hand on the next turn, as they will all cost four.

Since Heimdall will usually be the final card, a Wave on turn five no longer has the same effect. Iceman can help annoy the opponent similarly, but its impact can be difficult to see.

Finally, Elektra and Killmonger can be devastating against move decks that rely on making Human Torch too powerful. Since its default is to move around, it is extremely difficult to protect it with Armor. Elektra needs to be played carefully, so the opponent doesn’t move in the same round so be aware of the play order.