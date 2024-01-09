A new year means big new changes to Marvel Snap in the game’s first big update of 2024, with several substantial changes to meta cards.

Two of the cards hit with the biggest nerfs were paid season pass cards, so players will undoubtedly have some feelings about how they’ve been changed. But in the near future, expect to see some more different decks in play than before thanks to these changes.

Welcome to 2024. Image via Second Dinner

Read on for all of the big additions, nerfs, buffs, and changes hitting Marvel Snap in today’s update.

Marvel Snap patch notes for Jan. 9

Loki and Ms. Marvel, the season pass cards from September and November respectively, both got hit pretty hard in January 2024’s balance patch.

Loki will now “transform your hand into cards from your opponent’s starting deck and give them minus-one cost,” as opposed to his old ability, which would “replace your hand” with cards from the opponent, effectively mitigating his synergy with Collector, a major offender in Loki decks.

Ms. Marvel’s change now forces players to have at least two cards with unique costs in adjacent lanes to get the plus-five power buff, which nerfs the ability to use solo-lane cards like Orka and Namor to hold it down with massive power on their own. She also lost one power to now only have four.

The third big nerf comes to Annihilus, who will now only destroy or switch sides of cards with power below zero, and not just zero or less, mitigating his ability to clog the opponent’s side with things like rocks from Debrii. He’s also dropped to six power from seven.

She can now only make 14 power. Image via Marvel

One card that will benefit greatly from this patch, though, is Quake. The rarely-used two cost, three power card has had her ability changed to “swap the positions of the other two locations,” potentially making her a meta staple simple for disruption. She previously would only swap left and right locations when played in the middle.

Other changes include a one-power buff to Alioth, Stegron, and Dracula, Angel will now fly out of your hand or deck to replace a destroyed card, and both Kingpin and Kingpin’s Tower will no longer destroy cards, instead afflicting them with negative power.

To check out the full list of patch notes for Jan. 9 in Marvel Snap, head over to the game’s official website.