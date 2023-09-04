A new season in Marvel Snap will arrive this September. Known as “Loki for All Time,” this season will be themed around, of course, the god of mischief himself, Loki. Regarded as one of the most popular yet unconventional and unpredictable characters in the Marvel universe, Thor’s beloved brother will finally make his way to the growing roster of Marvel Snap cards.

Once Loki becomes available in the game, he has a very unique and interesting ability that may turn the tide of the match if used properly, as well as providing a lot of vision for his user. So, gear up and get ready to include Loki into your decks.

Here are the best Loki decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Loki abilities, explained

Loki is a three-cost, five-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Replace your hand with cards from your opponent’s starting deck. Give them -1 cost.” He may not have an effect that can be considered as a win condition ability like Thanos and Galactus, but the impact he can provide in terms of vision and added offensive advantage can be dangerous, especially since he lowers the added cards’ cost in the process.

This is not a disguise. This is indeed Loki arriving to Marvel Snap. Screengrab via Snap.fan

Once he is in Marvel Snap, Loki will be the season pass card. He can be bought for $9.99 USD or you can grab the Premium+ version for $14.99. You will not need to spend tokens once he arrives this season.

Strategy and best combos for Loki decks in Marvel Snap

Loki has a general effect that makes him a great tech card. However, he can make or break someone’s game as he removes all of your hand cards at once and replaces them with random cards from your opponent’s deck. There are some that greatly benefit from Loki’s effect though.

The Collector is the one that can take great use of Loki’s ability to add cards to your hand since he can stack plus one Power every time a card enters your hand aside from drawing them in the deck. He is a potential massive Power source especially when you activate Loki’s ability. Targeting an average of three to seven Power boost for The Collector would be the most ideal scenario when you use Loki.

Of course, Devil Dinosaur would be happy to have his Power potentially boosted courtesy of Loki’s effect. Making Devil Dino your main offensive engine alongside Loki and The Collector can be a great overall strategy.

The cards that Loki can add to your hand already have a lowered cost. But cards like Quinjet and Sera can even make them cheaper, so adding those cost reducers in your Loki deck can be something you can experiment with.

Related: Best Silver Samurai decks in Marvel Snap

The best Loki decks in Marvel Snap

Sera Surfer

Sera Surfer just found a new friend – in the form of Loki. Screengrab via Snap.fan

Sera Surfer is already a top meta deck mainstay in Marvel Snap. Its offensive prowess while having a toolbox of effects courtesy of multiple three-cost cards makes it a consistent deck that is hard to beat in the meta. With Loki being a three-cost card, he is definitely a great addition to the already-established deck.

As its name suggests, the main strategy of this deck revolves around the use of Sera and Silver Surfer. The former reduces the cost of your hand cards by one, while the latter gives plus two Power to all three-cost cards in your locations. Their combo is an already proven and tested match wrecker since the turn six miracle play with Silver Surfer courtesy of Sera can devastate the opponent in an instant.

Aside from Loki, some of the three-cost cards that you can put in the deck are Storm, Juggernaut, and Spider-Man for location control and disruption, Shadow King for Power manipulation, Cosmo for control, Brood for swarming the locations with three-cost units, and Killmonger for possible destruction and the combo with Nova for added Power boost.

Cap off the deck with Goose to create a semi-lockdown package, preventing players from playing four or higher-cost cards in the process.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Silver Surfer

Sera

Storm

Juggernaut

Cosmo

Shadow King

Silver Surfer and Sera are the heart and soul of this deck. So, it should always be your priority to make them the turn five and six play, with Silver Surfer on six with two more three-cost cards to do damage to your opponent. Storm and Juggernaut’s combo is the ideal turn three to four play to secure a possible win on at least one location.

Cosmo and Shadow King’s disruption effects can also be useful in the late game since they can possibly hurt the opponent with their abilities and be boosted by Silver Surfer at the same time.

Collect and Select

Select this The Collector and Devil Dino deck to collect wins. Screengrab via Snap.fan

As mentioned, both The Collector and Devil Dinosaur benefit from the card addition effect of Loki. So, creating a deck where the two cards would be the massive Power sources is something you might consider building, especially if you play around with those added cards to your hand.

This deck is more of a luck-based toolbox deck, meaning you can have a variety of options depending on the cards that can be added to your hand. Aside from Loki, the cards that you can use to give additional cards to your hand include Agent Coulson, Nick Fury, and White Queen. Moon Girl, on the other hand, duplicates your entire hand once you play her.

Kitty Pryde guarantees that you can bounce her to your hand, boosting her own Power and The Collector in the process. Quinjet is there to reduce the cost of the added cards, while Armor can add more protection, especially to Kitty Pryde and Quinjet since they are both prone to Killmonger.

Doctor Doom can be added for possibly swarming the locations with additional DoomBots which may be a bit unpredictable for the opponent.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

The Collector

Devil Dinosaur

Nick Fury

Doctor Doom

The Collector and Devil Dinosaur are your main Power sources for this deck. It must always be your priority to stack Power on The Collector as much as possible while keeping Devil Dino’s Power in a large margin against the opponent is another great strategy.

Nick Fury can provide three possible finishers since he can give you three six-cost cards once you play him. As for Doctor Doom, he is a great location swarmer and a possible surprise factor for the opponent.

About the author