This November, the film The Marvels will feature the return Captain Marvel. She will not be alone, however, because another Marvel will be making her debut in the big screen and in Marvel Snap decks: Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel, or Kamala Khan, uses a bangle that extracts energy from the Noor Dimension. Since Ms. Marvel has genes from the Noor Dimension, she can use a bunch of superpowers, such as elongating, shrinking and enlarging herself, superhuman strength, agility, and a little bit of healing. In Marvel Snap, she will be the season pass card this November, which is themed around the release of The Marvels.

Here are the best Ms. Marvel decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Ms. Marvel abilities, explained

Ms. Marvel is a four-cost, five-Power card with the ability that reads “Ongoing: Adjacent locations where your cards have unique Costs have +5 Power.” She’s a sort of Mister Fantastic clone with a more difficult condition, but gives more Power to adjacent locations. Gaining her Power bonus boost on the locations can be game-changing, especially since Ms. Marvel grants a five-Power bonus if you use her correctly.

Kamala Khan is finally in Marvel Snap. Screenshot via Snap.fan

You can get Ms. Marvel as the season pass card this November for $9.99 USD, or you can grab the Premium+ version for $14.99. You don’t need to spend tokens or open your Spotlight Caches to add her to your collection of cards, unless you opt to get her after this season.

Strategy and best combos for Ms. Marvel decks in Marvel Snap

Ms. Marvel has a general effect that makes her a great tech card to almost any deck available in the game. Using cards with unique costs on locations is the best strategy to bring out the full potential of Ms. Marvel, so fulfilling her ability condition is basically a general strategy that can be done on the majority of the decks used in Marvel Snap.

There are some cards, however, that can fully maximize the ability of Ms. Marvel. One of those is Onslaught, which doubles the Ongoing ability of cards that are already placed on the same location as him. Playing Onslaught in the location where you played Ms. Marvel can double the five-Power bonus, making it 10 in the process.

Ms. Marvel also works well with Spectrum since the former has an Ongoing ability. She can receive plus two Power once you use Spectrum’s On Reveal ability to boost the Power of all Ongoing cards you have in play.

As for Professor X, he can completely shut down a location, meaning he can prevent any form of card addition or removal to the location where he is placed. This includes playing, moving, destroying, and creating cards. Ms. Marvel’s Power bonus can help add more Power to the Professor X location even if you are not adding cards there.

The best Ms. Marvel decks in Marvel Snap

Ms. Marvel Ongoing

It’s Ongoing time. Screenshot via Snap.fan

With Ms. Marvel having an Ongoing ability, adding her in a deck that focuses on using multiple Ongoing cards is a viable choice to take advantage of her effect. Playing these cards with Ongoing abilities can be a great strategy and can lead to a massive Power boost from Spectrum.

Aside from Ms. Marvel, the other cards with Ongoing abilities that you can use in this deck are Ant-Man (for being a cheap-cost card with great Power potential), Luke Cage (for added control to prevent your cards from being inflicted with negative Power), Armor (for protecting your cards from possible destruction), Colossus (indestructible and unmovable card), Mister Fantastic (for added Power to your locations), Cosmo (for preventing On Reveal abilities from happening), Blue Marvel (for possible Power boost to all of your cards), Onslaught (for added Ongoing bonus), and Orka (for massive Power as a late game finisher).

Cap off the deck with Wave to possibly pave the way for playing more high cost cards in the mid to late game, especially if you are trying to play two six-cost cards in the same game.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Ms. Marvel, you can consider snapping if you have the following cards in your hand or in play:

Spectrum

Onslaught

Orka

Even if it it may seem predictable, playing Spectrum as the final turn finisher can provide a massive boost to your overall Power, especially if you have built up and played many Ongoing cards in the early to mid game. Just make sure to not play her in a Cosmo location to ensure that the On Reveal Power boost ability will work.

Onslaught’s ability can be devastating in the late game, especially if you are targeting to double the Power bonus granted by Ms. Marvel, Mister Fantastic, or Blue Marvel. As for Orka, he can be a standalone card in a location to possibly procure his massive Power boost.

Ms. Marvel Lockdown

Lock and lock. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Another deck where Ms. Marvel can be used is in a lockdown deck. Here, the main focus is to lock down locations to prevent playing or moving cards which can be converted to potential offense for your side. With the help of Ms. Marvel, you can gain more Power without the need of having more cards in the locked locations to potentially outpower your opponent in the late game.

Aside from Professor X, you can use Storm to flood a location. This means that the next turn after you play her would be the last turn you can play cards there. Storm’s effect, however, does not prevent both players from adding cards to the flooded location. That is why Doctor Doom is also useful in this deck, since you can still create and play five-Power Doombots in the Storm location as long as you play him in another location.

Nebula is there to build up your early game, as well as being a great card that can gain Power in locked locations. Daredevil, on the other hand, provides vision on turn five, making it possible for a Professor X lockdown play which can ensure a win in at least one location. Ms. Marvel staples such as Mister Fantastic, Cosmo, and Blue Marvel are also included in this deck.

Finish the deck with Jeff the Baby Land Shark, which is literally unstoppable when it comes to playing or moving him to locations (including the locked location by Professor X), Green Goblin, which is a three-cost, negative three-Power card that can transfer itself to the opponent’s side of the location where it is played, and Klaw, which provides plus six Power to the right location of where it is placed.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Ms. Marvel, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Professor X

Daredevil

Storm

Doctor Doom

Klaw

Jeff the Baby Land Shark

The Professor X and Daredevil combo can almost ensure a win on one of your locations, so always prioritize this play. As for Storm, her ability to flood a location can change the tide of the game in an instant, and can pave the way for potential surprise plays in the late game.

Doctor Doom, Klaw, and Jeff the Baby Land Shark also have surprise factors which can turn games upside down. Playing them in the late game can help you farm wins and cubes as you grind the ladder or in Conquest.

Cerebro Five

High five with Cerebro Five. Screenshot via Snap.fan

The last deck in this guide that showcases Ms. Marvel is the Cerebro Five deck. As its name suggests, this deck focuses on playing multiple cards with five Power which can be boosted by Cerebro. Also, adding Mystique in the equation can make the possible Power boost bigger in the process.

Cerebro has the ability to give plus two Power to your cards with the highest Power, taking advantage of playing multiple cards with the same Power value if they’re your highest. In this case, five is the uniform Power the majority of your cards should have in order to keep the Power boost. Mystique, on the other hand, can copy the Ongoing ability of Cerebro, making the Power bonus four instead of two as long as you are successful on playing her effect.

Aside from Ms. Marvel, the other cards that have five Power which you can use in this deck are Lizard (two-cost, five-Power card), Spider-Man (for possible movement and setup disruption), Wave (for lowering the cost of your high-cost cards), Enchantress (for disrupting your opponent’s cards with Ongoing abilities), Man-Thing (for inflicting negative Power), and Doctor Doom (for swarming your locations with five-Power Doombots).

You can also add Medusa, which gains three Power if you played her on the middle location. If you are successful on playing her and triggering her ability, then you can also have a cheap-cost, five-Power card in the process.

Cap off the deck with Blue Marvel for boosting all of your cards, and Zabu, which is a two-cost, two-Power card that can lower the cost of your four-cost cards in the hand by one. The latter is very much useful in this deck, since three of your vital five-Power cards in the deck have a four-cost stat line

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Ms. Marvel, you can consider snapping if you have the following cards in your hand or in play:

Cerebro

Mystique

Man-Thing

Enchantress

Doctor Doom

Cerebro and Mystique are the heart and soul of this deck, so playing them in every game is the most ideal scenario for your side. Man-Thing’s ability to give negative Power can be game-changing, while Enchantress’ potential disruption ability can be converted as offense for your side. Doctor Doom is there to instantly give you three five-Power units.