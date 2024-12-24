How to fix Marvel Rivals 99% loading bug

If you’ve been eagerly waiting to jump into a match in Marvel Rivals only to find yourself stuck at 99% on the loading screen, you’re not alone. This frustrating bug has been a common issue for players, but don’t worry; there are several potential fixes that might help you get back into the action.

Possible fixes for the Marvel Rivals 99% loading glitch

Check your internet connection

The Speedtest homepage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First things first: make sure your internet connection is stable. Marvel Rivals is an online game, so if your network is experiencing interruptions or slow speeds, it might cause the loading process to stall. Bad internet connections can also cause issues with the game’s graphics.

To check your connection, you can:

Run a speed test using a site like Speedtest.net to see if your download and upload speeds are steady.

Restart your router by unplugging it, waiting about 30 seconds, and plugging it back in.

Switch from Wi-Fi to a wired Ethernet connection if possible, since this often provides a more stable connection.

Once your internet is working smoothly, try loading into the game again.

Close resource-heavy programs

Looks intimadating, just don’t touch anything that you don’t recognize. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If your system is running low on resources like memory (RAM) or CPU, this can affect Marvel Rivals’ performance and potentially cause the loading bug. You can check and free up resources through the Task Manager (if you’re on PC). Here’s how to do it:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager.

to open Task Manager. In the Processes tab, look for programs using a lot of memory or CPU. For example, browsers like Chrome can sometimes hog resources, especially if you have many tabs open.

Select the program you want to close, then click “End Task” at the bottom right of the window.

Keep in mind that you should only close programs you’re familiar with and are not actively using. Avoid shutting down any system processes, as these might affect your computer’s functionality.

Restart the game

It might sound too simple, but sometimes restarting the game can work wonders. Completely exit Marvel Rivals and ensure it’s not running in the background by checking your Task Manager. After this, relaunch the game and see if the loading issue is resolved.

Move the Game to an SSD

If you’re running the game from a traditional hard drive (HDD), the slower read/write speeds might be contributing to the issue. Moving Marvel Rivals to a solid-state drive (SSD) could significantly improve performance and loading times.

Here’s how to move the game files to an SSD using Steam:

Go to your Steam library and locate Marvel Rivals. Right-click the game and select “Properties.” In the Installed Files section, choose “Move Install Folder.” Select your SSD as the destination and let Steam handle the transfer.

After the move is complete, launch the game from its new location and check if the loading bug is resolved.

Verify game files on Steam

Verify game files location on Steam. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re playing on PC through Steam, corrupted or missing game files might be the culprit. Thankfully for players, Steam has a built-in feature to check and repair your game files. Here’s how to do it:

Open Steam and go to your library. Locate Marvel Rivals in your game list. Right-click on the game and select “Properties.” In the menu that appears, navigate to the Installed Files section. Click the Verify integrity of game files option.

Steam will now scan your Marvel Rivals installation for any missing or corrupted files and replace them as needed. This process might take a few minutes, depending on your system and the game’s size. Once it’s done, try launching the game again.

Reinstall the Game

Uninstall option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If none of the above steps work, reinstalling the game might be your best option. Sometimes, issues with the installation can cause persistent bugs, and a fresh install can clear them up.

To reinstall the game:

Uninstall Marvel Rivals through Steam by right-clicking the game in your library and selecting “Manage,” then “Uninstall.” Once the game is uninstalled, restart your computer. Go back to your Steam library and reinstall Marvel Rivals.

Make sure you have enough storage space available before reinstalling.

Should You Use a VPN?

Some players on Reddit have reported success fixing this issue by using a VPN. This method involves connecting to a different server region, which could bypass network-related problems causing the bug. However, VPNs usually require a subscription, and not all are free. If you try this, remember that it’s at your own discretion. Make sure to research reliable VPN providers to avoid potential security risks.

The 99% loading bug in Marvel Rivals is undeniably frustrating, but these fixes should help you troubleshoot and (hopefully) resolve the issue. If none of the steps work, it’s a good idea to check the game’s official forums or social media channels for updates from the developers—they might be aware of the issue and working on a patch. You can also browse the subreddit for tips from other players!

