Marvel Snap Featured Location guide: Best decks for Rickety Bridge

The new Savage Land season location added to Marvel Snap this week is Rickety Bridge. Here are the best decks and strategies to use during this period.

Being a featured location means during the forty-eight hours Rickety Bridge appears 40 percent more often. That means it’s important to build a deck that can win whenever the location appears while having a good chance of winning on its own too.

Rickety Bridge location in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Rickety Bridge is a new uncommon location with the effect: “After each turn, if there is more than one card here, destroy them.” Its effect is different from other locations. It can continue to destroy cards at the end of each round, regardless of how they were added there.

This means even cards like Bucky Barnes cannot be used, as Winter Soldier can be destroyed in the next round if another card is added to the location. At the same time, it makes room for strategies that interact with the opponent’s cards to try to destroy them.

The effect being activated after each turn means that even if cards are added in the final round, they will be destroyed before the final point count.

How to win at Rickety Bridge in Marvel Snap

One of the best ways to control what remains in a location like Rickety Bridge is by playing Armor. In addition to the potential of keeping the player’s cards intact, it can also make cards the opponent wanted destroyed have to continue in play.

Bucky Barnes might seem like a less effective card, but if it can be played on the final turn, then Winter Soldier will be on the field when the final countdown happens, as it would need another turn for it to be destroyed as well, so it’s possible to surprise the opponent with only two energy. Similarly, Nova can be played on the final turn to buff up the other cards in play and ensure the enemy isn’t left with a single card in the location.

Electro is a great card to have on Rickety Bridge since when it is destroyed the negative side of its ability disappears, but the player still has extra energy. It’s a great combination with Galactus.

Cards that affect adjacent locations are great tools for winning in Rickety Bridge, Mister Fantastic and Klaw being the best options. Professor X can beat the location if the opponent doesn’t play anything in the same turn, which makes his combination with Daredevil extremely efficient in this case.

Finally, Doctor Octopus has the potential to destroy up to four cards from your opponent’s hand; a value that shouldn’t be ignored.

The best Rickety Bridge decks in Marvel Snap

The following decks have ways to use Rickety Bridge’s effects to their advantage but can also win games where the featured location does not appear. Many of the cards can be replaced with others from each player’s collection.

Rickety Bridge series one deck

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The Ongoing deck of series one cards is very effective on Rickety Bridge thanks to the presence of cards like Colossus, Armor, Mister Fantastic, Klaw, and Professor X. Most of them manage to put points in Rickety Bridge safely.

Spectrum can power up most cards in the deck to secure the two main locations in contention.

Rickety Bridge series two deck

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The best strategy for players in series two is to continue with the Ongoing strategy, now with access to Warpath. The strategy remains the same, invest your cards in two main locations to strengthen them in the final turn with Spectrum.

Klaw and Mister Fantastic can be used to add power to an empty location, ensuring Warpath uses his ability.

Rickety Bridge control

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck has many tools and combos ready to interact with Rickety Bridge. It also has different victory conditions that can be used with or without a featured location.

Armor is included to counteract the new location whenever none of the combos are available or simply protect cards like Sunspot. Daredevil and Professor X together can guarantee a location on their own, or Daredevil’s effect can give enough insight to decide the best way to play Aero or Doctor Octopus.

Leader is a great tool to end the game whenever you’re in front of your opponent and you know they aren’t using an archetype that counters you.