What are you going to send as a gift to your opponent?

Every week a new location comes to Marvel Snap, and to spice things up, Second Dinner makes it appear 40 percent more often in matches over a 48-hour period. This week it’s Machineworld’s turn.

Since most of the strategies used to win Marvel Snap matches can make good use of the locations present on the board, players can take advantage of the increase in the rate of appearance of a specific location to increase their chances of victory against players unprepared to deal with its new effects.

How to use Machineworld location

Image via Marvel Snap

Machineworld has the following effect: “When you play a card here, add a copy to your opponent’s hand.”

Unlike the previously highlighted locations, Machineworld is not simple to use because it interacts with the cards in your opponent’s hand. On the one hand, a solid deck with a good energy curve can lead you to victory while on the other hand there are some effective ways to take advantage of this location.

Decks with slow strategies should be avoided at all costs, as there will easily be cards that don’t synergize with your strategy in your hand from turn three onwards. A full hand can prevent the card you need from reaching you in the final turns.

The best idea may be to have cards to hand to your opponents that they won’t want to use or won’t get as much benefit from it as they can’t be used until the next turn, or cards that they won’t be able to play. The best turn for this is from turn three to surprise your opponent with multiple cards.

A Plan B for players who are having trouble winning games with Machineworld in play is to use the opening turns to place cards in locations that have yet to be revealed, so you can compete for the location by sending fewer cards to your opponent. Also, the effect only activates when cards are played there, cards moved or created in the location will not be sent to the opponent’s hands.

If you don’t have the suggested cards you can replace them with other powerful cards from the pool you are in.

Related: The best beginner cards in Marvel Snap | five best starter decks

Highlighted cards

Here are some card ideas that can be used in the new location or to benefit from its effects.

Sentinel

Image via Marvel Snap

Sentinel is a way to lock a card in the opponent’s hand without him being able to completely get rid of it. Even if he tries to take advantage of this card, the chances that Sentinel would be his best option are slim. Especially effective on decks that take advantage of many cards in hand.

Ebony Maw

Image via Marvel Snap

Ebony Maw is the perfect card to play in Machineworld on turn three since its effect says it can’t be played after turn three, this leaves the opponent with a useless card in their hand.

Quinjet

Image via Marvel Snap

Playing Quinjet in other locations allows you to play the cards your opponent sends into your hand more efficiently. Since its effect is Ongoing, it doesn’t even need to be used on the first turn to give you that advantage.

Devil Dinosaur

Image via Marvel Snap

Devil Dinosaur is one of the cards that benefit the most from a full hand, so the chances of finding a lot of them in the next few days are high. Every card your opponent gives you, even if they are bad individually, will strengthen Devil Dino.

Best Decks to use with Machineworld

Here are some deck suggestions for all Marvel Snap players regardless of which pool they are in.

Machineworld Destroyer and Spectrum

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Players with access to pool three cards can use this deck with Destroyer and Spectrum. The strategy here has two main win conditions. The first is to guarantee a location using Professor X and another with Destroyer. The second is by playing the various low-cost cards during the early rounds to power them up in the final turn with Spectrum.

While Ebony Maw can mess up your opponent’s hand on turn three, Quinjet should help you make use of some cards your opponent can send you without spending so much energy on it.

Cosmo is a tech card that can prevent some of the opponent’s card effects if it realizes they are using a deck with On Reveal effects. But in this deck it can do much more, like negating the activation of Destroyer’s self-destructive effect, making it a drop-six with power 16 with no drawbacks.

Machineworld Control pool two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck’s strategy revolves around finishing with Devil Dinosaur while trying to secure a second location that has an early Sunspot and Professor X.

It is possible to play Sentinel in Machineworld to trap it in the opponent’s hand and then Ebony Maw on the next turn for the same purpose. So Sandman can stop your opponent from getting rid of the cards in your hand while you end the game.

The Collector can become very powerful thanks to the effects of Machineworld and is present to strengthen a location where you want to fight. The rest of the cards are here to strengthen The Collector along with Devil Dinosaur.

Machineworld Discard pool one

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

A discard deck might work differently. The objective is to use as many discard cards as early as possible in Machineworld to send them to your opponent with the function of hindering him more than helping. While this is done it is possible to get lucky and also discard your cards like Wolverine and Apocalypse.

America Chavez is there to try to increase the consistency of Apocalypse’s presence in your hand in the first few turns of the game.

But if you’re focusing on winning more than the fun of sending cards into your opponent’s hand, using a Kazoo is probably a better idea.