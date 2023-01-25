Over the next few days, Marvel Snap gets a new location to spice things up. This week players will be able to assemble the best Collapsed Mine decks to earn extra cubes in their matches.

Featured locations appear 40 percent more often during a 48-hour period. Decks built with the location in mind will be more likely to be victorious in a larger number of games, but it’s important to maintain consistency for times when the new location doesn’t show up.

Collapsed Mine location in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Collapsed Mine is a new uncommon location with the effect: “Fill this location with Rocks. Skip a turn to destroy your Rocks.” This new location fully fills the location when it appears, this means that other cards cannot be played there.

Rocks are one-cost, zero-power cards. They can receive bonus effects from cards like Blue Marvel and Ka-Zar and can be destroyed by Killmonger or Destroyer.

How to win at Collapsed Mine in Marvel Snap

A location that adds eight cards at once and allows all of them to be destroyed easily opens up some interesting strategies for players.

The first idea is how to destroy Rocks to free up space for more interesting cards. The only two options are to play Killmonger or pass. This means the best strategies for winning Collapsed Mine are using Death, which can easily benefit from an eight-cost reduction, and using cards that benefit from skipping the turn like Sunspot, She-Hulk, and The Infinaut.

The strategy of using Death can receive even more support if it is possible to copy the card with Moon Girl, as all copies have their costs reduced. If most decks use Death, the best answer to winning Collapsed Mine may be using decks with Shang-Chi to destroy Death, especially when opponents play it before the final turn. The other possible answer when the opponent holds Death until the final round is to use the infamous Leech-Leader combo, removing the effects of cards in the opponent’s hand and playing their cards on your side of the board.

Decks like Sunspot, She-Hulk, and The Infinaut are not uncommon and can perform well during this period of Collapsed Mine. With these cards, it is desirable to skip a turn and use the benefits of each one of them in your favor.

The best Collapsed Mine decks in Marvel Snap

Since the Featured Location event happens for all players regardless of their position in the Collection Level, here are decks for each pool. Most cards can be replaced depending on each player’s collection or preference.

Collapsed Mine series one

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Since series one doesn’t have many tools to interact with Collapsed Mine, the best strategy might be a classic KaZoo. That means filling locations with low-cost cards and then powering them up with Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel.

The strategy is simple and manages to make the Rocks on the player’s side more useful, being able to beat the location that way. America Chavez is on hand to increase draw consistency during the other rounds and generally won’t be played on the final turn.

Collapsed Mine series two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Series two has a powerful deck with Devil Dinosaur and Moongirl. Adding Killmonger and other destroy synergy cards can make space management easier when Collapsed Mine appears.

Cosmo is especially interesting since it can negate the activation of an opposing Killmonger used to destroy Rocks. In this way, it is possible to keep the Rocks on the opponent’s side or to force the opponent to skip a turn.

Collapsed Mine destroy

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck brings together the main cards that synergize with Collapsed Mine and the main victory condition is Death, which can be multiplied by Moon Girl and cost much less with the presence of the new location.

If Collapsed Mine is not present, both Wave and the rest of the cards with destroy synergy can be used to play it. Aero and Leader add a little more control too.