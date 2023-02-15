How to win featured Quantum Tunnel location in Marvel Snap

The second new location of the Into the Quantum Realm season on Marvel Snap is called Quantum Tunnel and all players familiar with Lockjaw decks will feel free to build the best decks for Quantum Tunnel and earn cubes more easily during the event period.

The Featured Location event lasts 48 hours and features a new Marvel Snap location, which will appear in 40 percent more matches for all players.

Quantum Tunnel location in Marvel Snap explained

Quantum Tunnel is a new rare location with the effect: “When you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck.” Basically, a Lockjaw in the form of a location.

Undoubtedly, some archetypes of decks will be able to take advantage of the effects of this location, especially those that contain many On Reveal effect cards, as well as those that have many high-cost cards that can be brought directly from the deck to the board at the price of a low-cost card.

How to win at Quantum Tunnel in Marvel Snap

Decks that naturally have a Lockjaw will have an advantage here, as their core strategies are amplified in the presence of this location and make it no longer necessary to play Lockjaw on the board at all.

However, other decks can also find some advantages. By the way the location works and the possible interactions with the opponent, Galactus becomes a little more reliable to use since it will be possible to see the cards brought by the opponent and this opponent will hardly be able to play a Cosmo in this location.

Decks featuring Thanos can work well too. Quantum Tunnel makes it easy to cycle Infinity Stones and take advantage of their various effects, being able to destroy some of them to open up more space on the board. While decks with Electro can more easily take advantage of their energy boost without worrying about only having to play one card per turn.

Lastly, discard decks using Hela or MODOK will also have an advantage by being able to trigger discard effects more often or bring large units into play.

The best Quantum Tunnel decks in Marvel Snap

While the decks featured here can boost your win rates considerably during the event, they’ll still be useful even without Quantum Tunnel’s frequent appearance. Many of the Marvel Snap cards presented below can be replaced by other options according to each player’s preferences and collections.

Quantum Tunnel series one

The limitation of series one means the best way to take advantage of Quantum Tunnel is with powerful On Reveal cards which can benefit from being pulled by the location effect in early turns.

The biggest highlights are for White Tiger and Odin, a formidable and classic Snap combo that can be successfully used even when the location does not appear. Ironheart is also a great option that can be reactivated by Odin.

The general strategy is to save the cheapest units to play in Quantum Tunnel while using units like Sentinel and Mister Fantastic to rake in some points while keeping a number of cards in hand to power up Devil Dinosaur.

Quantum Tunnel series two

Series Two contains the same principle as the Series One deck, but with major additions, most notably The Infinaut, Jubilee, Scorpion, and Vision. All of them have great utility, both to be played naturally and to be pulled from the deck by the new location.

Jubilee can be played in the Quantum Tunnel to be returned to the deck and later played again, depending on the situation.

Quantum Tunnel series three

The Thanos and Lockjaw deck could be one of the most powerful for the event. Despite their rare cards, playing Infinity Stones in Quantum Tunnel is a great way to take advantage of their effects with the chances of getting higher-power cards in their place.

Devil Dinosaur is a standout card here for the way it is possible to replace cards in the hand using the effects of Infinity Stones, usually a lot of individual power for Devil Dinosaur.

The rest of the deck is made up of powerful cards or cards with advantages for being brought onto the field.