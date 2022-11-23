Marvel Snap is an online card game and despite its innovations, it also has many similarities with other games in the genre, such as some of the archetypes available for players to use in their decks. One of them is the combo deck, which is a great option to use Lockjaw, the adorable loyal pet of the Royal Family of the Inhumans.

Lockjaw’s effect is unique and building a deck around it can be quite powerful if you’re lucky.

Lockjaw in Marvel Snap

Lockjaw is a three-cost card with two power. Its effect is “When you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck.” It is available from pool three and a bit of luck is required to use it successfully.

Lockjaw’s effect can be devastating at many times and a deck planned for this can reduce the chances of a failure.

Lockjaw general strategy in Marvel Snap

Lockjaw will usually be used in a deck with a large number of high-cost cards and a way to play three more units in the Lockjaw location so that its effect can bring the big guys to the board before final turns. This requires low-cost cards that can be played multiple times in the turns following Lockjaw’s play.

The use of Lockjaw tends to be unpredictable, but it almost always seeks to guarantee the location it is in, which means that it is necessary to have victory conditions for at least a second location. This can happen on early turns before Lockjaw arrives, and on late turns, after you’ve used up as much of Lockjaw’s effect as possible.

Getting to use Lockjaw on turn three chance tries to fix any need caused by the randomness of its effect before retreating from a match.

Combos with Lockjaw in Marvel Snap

The cards that are played in the location where Lockjaw is are revealed and any On Reveal effect it has will be activated. Only then will the card be returned to the deck and a new card will be brought, revealing itself and activating possible On Reveal effects. Because of this, cards like Wong can enable a deck focused on the repeated use of these effects with Odin as the main finisher.

Low-cost cards are Lockjaw’s favorites, and one of the best combinations possible is having Wasp in your hand along with Lockjaw. It is possible to play Lockjaw on turn three followed by Wasp. This increases the number of possible cards that will be brought by Lockjaw since its effect will be activated before drawing the card of the next turn. Yellowjacket is another similar card that can be used in the same way.

Decks

Lockjaw Combo

The most important cards in this deck are Lockjaw, Wasp, Thor, and Jane Foster Mighty Thor. The rest can be replaced by other cards that fulfill the same function.

The main win condition is Lockjaw. The second location must be played according to the cards that are available for the final turns.

When Lockjaw is in the hand along with low-cost cards, especially Wasp, calculate whether it’s better to leave the low-cost cards behind Lockjaw to play. If you still have cards left, play them in the initial turns.

Uatu can bring important information about locations, allowing, for example, to play cards in locations that do not allow cards to be played as Sanctum Sanctorum if it is revealed only on turns two or three.

Iceman and Black Widow are cards that can hamper your opponents with On Reveal effects, especially effective when played in Lockjaw’s location to be replaced by more powerful cards.

Thor and Jane Foster have a very impressive dynamic together with Lockjaw. While Thor adds Mjölnir to his deck, which has zero cost and can be bought through Jane Foster’s effect. A zero-cost card with an On Reveal effect is perfect to be played in the location with Lockjaw to use its effect and sent back to the deck.

Jubilee is a useful card for the number of powerful cards that can be in the deck and also has interesting interactions with Lockjaw, in addition to being able to be played in a second location to try to challenge it.

America Chavez helps both to draw Lockjaw more often and to have interesting cards in the deck when Lockjaw’s effect is activated.

Doctor Doom and Magneto are powerful cards, but they can be replaced by cards like Hulk and The Infinaut.

There are other cards that can occupy a position in this deck. Sunspot can be especially useful in games where Lockjaw is not available on turn three, as its effect allows you to receive some value even without playing cards. Mysterio is especially interesting for the way his effect works. Unlike other cards, copies of Mysterio are played at other locations, not added. This means they can activate Lockjaw’s effect, so just never play the real one where Lockjaw is.

Lockjaw Discard

Another possibility for players who like different strategies, even if not always very reliable, is to use Lockjaw in conjunction with the discard mechanic.

The idea is to activate Lockjaw’s effect with a Swarm that has been discarded by Collen Wing to bring the other discarded cards to the board, thus discarding Apocalypse while switching to Dracula to power up with Apocalypse.

In addition to the cards that trigger the discard effect, Hela can give access to more chains of those effects if they are discarded instead of played.

Final words on Lockjaw decks in Marvel Snap

If you find a Lockjaw while progressing in pool three, you can probably use a deck that uses its mechanics in the simplest form, replacing low-value cards with very powerful cards.

Like all combo decks, it’s a great way to exercise Snaps and Retreats from non-guaranteed matches. Despite not producing the most consistent decks, it can undoubtedly generate many fun moments between wins and losses.