Marvel Snap MODOK deck guide (and counters) | The best MODOK decks in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is kicking off a new season with all the new features players can expect, including new features, new locations, and of course, new cards. Players who can purchase the new Season Pass will get their hands on the Quantumania season highlight card, MODOK, and will be able to build the best decks for the mechanized organism.

MODOK card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

MODOK is a five-cost card with two eight power. Its effect is as follows: “On Reveal: Discard your hand.” It is available in the new season pass. Starting next season it will also be included in series five cards and can be purchased in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens.

Unlike the last cards in the season pass, MODOK fits into more specific decks and may not become as popular as Zabu and Silver Surfer decks, but it has great synergy with discard decks. MODOK’s ability is a guaranteed way to discard many cards at once, being able to activate multiple effects both in the hand and on the field.

Strategy and best combos for MODOK decks in Marvel Snap

Cards that have the best synergy with Zabu include:

Swarm

Apocalypse

Morbius

Strong Guy

Hela

Looking for the best ways to utilize MODOK’s ability, players will naturally come to cards with effects linked to the act of being discarded.

Swarm and Apocalypse are some of the cards that benefit most from being discarded, generating a lot of value and power on their own. Another way to take advantage of MODOK’s potential on the board is through Morbius and Strong Guy, who can get more powerful with the effect of discarding cards. Discarding a full hand can add 12 power points to Morbius, which is lot of value for a two-cost card. An empty hand increases Strong Guy’s power to 10.

Hela is a card with potential, as it can bring all discarded cards to the board. However, Hela cannot be discarded by MODOK. The best way to ensure this is by using Invisible Woman. Playing MODOK and then Hela in the location where Invisible Woman is can delay MODOK’s effect to happen after Hela is already on the field. While powerful, this combo can be easily predicted and prevented with Cosmo. A possible protection is using Magneto to move Cosmo out of location, allowing MODOK and Hela’s effects to chain together.

The best MODOK decks in Marvel Snap

The suggestions below estimate the best ways to use MODOK in decks of all collection levels, but substitutions may be made as players unlock new cards.

MODOK series one

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Pool one does not have the necessary support for MODOK to work fully, but players who want to venture out can experiment with this deck. It’s a version of the pool one discard deck with the goal of winning using good cards in one location and Apocalypse in a second.

MODOK can be used on turn five to finish filling a three-card location. Angela and Ant-Man are great value for their energy costs when they reach their potential. Lady Sif and MODOK are the main cards to discard Apocalypse, and if they are not available, there is Blade and Sword Master in the deck. Be careful not to use them lightly when MODOK is on hand.

Cosmo and Enchantress are great ways to counter opposing strategies. Nightcrawler is a card that brings the flexibility needed to win in locations that prevent cards from being played. America Chavez helps draw the right cards while ensuring at least nine power on the final turn.

MODOK series two

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

The series two cards added to this deck are Iceman, Okoye, Swarm, Scorpion, and Nakia.

Series two has some new tools to make MODOK decks more interesting. The main objective is to be able to play the Strong Guy combo in turn four, MODOK in turn five, and finish with America Chavez in turn six. This guarantees a good amount of points in the chosen locations.

In addition to this combo, there is Swarm that pairs well with MODOK. Okoye and Nakia are on hand to try to power up Swarm, so when he is discarded, his additional copies will have more power and be playable alongside America Chavez.

Iceman and Scorpion are the early-game disruptive duo, while Armor and Cosmo are tech cards that can help take on certain opponents.

MODOK and Hela

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Series three cards added to this deck are Invisible Woman, Wave, Electro, Black Cat, Captain Marvel, Hela, Magneto, and Doctor Doom.

The big move of this deck is discarding your entire hand and putting it on the board using MODOK and Hela’s abilities. To make this possible we have the combo Invisible Woman on turn two, Electro on turn three, then MODOK on turn four and Hela on turn five, both in the same location as Invisible Woman, and finally, Magneto on turn six to move a possible Cosmo the opponent out of the location where Invisible Woman is.

Most of the other cards in the deck are powerful cards that the player wants to discard and bring to the board. To take advantage of this fact we have Jubilee who can bring one of these cards from the deck straight to the board. Anyway, the deck is designed to play a few cards per turn, so Electro doesn’t get in the way.

How to counter MODOK decks in Marvel Snap

MODOK’s effect is activated On Reveal. This makes his nemesis Cosmo, especially when the opponent wants to combo with Hela and use Invisible Woman for that. Another way to counter this same strategy is to use Rogue to remove Invisible Woman’s Ongoing ability; this will cause MODOK to likely discard a Hela from the opponent’s hand.

When the enemy is using MODOK to strengthen Morbius, it is possible to respond with Enchantress to nullify its effect, a very effective way of winning a location where the opponent believes that it may be defeated.

If Dracula is being played it might be smarter to give up the location he is in, as his ability is unstoppable and the opponent will try to discard Apocalypse a few times.