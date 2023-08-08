Best Daken decks in Marvel Snap

This August, Marvel Snap will be having a new season once again. This time, it will be themed around the adventure of Wolverine in the land of the rising sun, calling the August season as “Big in Japan.” As usual, new cards will arrive in the game to give players more options to use in their decks, including this month’s season pass card, Daken.

In the comics, Daken is the son of Wolverine who inherited his father’s powers. This includes the ability to heal fast and the iconic claws that grow in their hands which can be used in short-range combat. In Marvel Snap, Daken is mainly another great addition to two deck archetypes, making them more viable than ever.

Marvel Snap Daken abilities, explained

Daken is a three-cost, four-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Add the Muramasa Shard to your hand.” The Muramasa Shard is a one-cost, one-Power card that doubles Daken’s current Power when it is discarded or destroyed.

On his own, Daken might just be a decent mid to late-game Power booster to your locations. So, you must be able to discard or destroy the Muramasa Shard in order to maximize Daken’s full potential as an offensive threat.

Daken has arrived as the August season pass card in Marvel Snap. Screengrab via Snap.fan

Players can get Daken when they purchase the season pass for $9.99 USD or a Premium+ version for $14.99. You will not need to spend tokens once he arrives this season.

Strategy and best combos for Daken decks in Marvel Snap

Daken mainly boosts Discard and Destroy decks. Muramasa Shard’s effect to double Daken’s Power can only be triggered by those two mechanics, so building decks that cater to either Discard or Destroy are the main strategies that can bring out Daken’s full potential as a possible massive Power source.

For discarding the Muramasa Shard, you can use units that allow you to discard cards from your hand. This includes Blade, Colleen Wing, Lady Sif, Moon Knight, Swordmaster, and M.O.D.O.K. Though, the best cards that can be used among all of these discarders are Colleen Wing and M.O.D.O.K., since the former discards the lowest-cost card from your hand, while the latter discards all of your entire hand cards.

As for destroying the Muramasa Shard, cards such as Carnage, Venom, Killmonger, Deathlok, and Destroyer are your best picks. All of these cards enable you to use the destruction mechanic, so it is best to save either of those until you can play the Muramasa Shard on one of your locations.

Moon Girl can be used to possibly duplicate the Muramasa Shard in your hand. This can pave the way for doubling Daken’s Power one more time. Also, cards like Forge and Shuri can grant additional Power to Daken, possibly making the double Power bonus even bigger.

The best Daken decks in Marvel Snap

Daken Destroy

Deadpool Yondu Bucky Barnes Wolverine Carnage Electro Venom Daken Deathlok Shang-Chi Knull Death

As mentioned, one of the decks where Daken can be used to the fullest is in a Destroy deck. This deck is the standard Destroy deck which revolves around the destructive mechanic to unlock certain advantages.

Aside from the Muramasa Shard, the other cards you use in this deck that benefit from being destroyed are Deadpool, Bucky Barnes, and Wolverine. Both Deadpool and Wolverine gain additional Power when destroyed and regenerates themselves, while Bucky Barnes creates the two-cost, six-Power Winter Soldier on the location where he is destroyed.

Your destroy enablers for this deck are Carnage, Venom, and Deathlok. As for Knull and Death, their combo is a staple. The latter has an Ongoing ability which gains the total Power of all destroyed cards, while the latter is an eight-cost, 12-Power card that reduces her cost for each destroyed card, both for you and for the opponent.

Electro can also be added to give you plus one energy per turn. It is safe to play him since he can be destroyed and his Ongoing ability to restrict you to playing one card per turn can be removed. Cap off the deck with Shang-Chi, which destroys all units with nine-Power or more on your opponent’s side the location where you played him.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Daken, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Knull

Death

Shang-Chi

Knull and Death are your main Power sources in this deck aside from Daken. Both cards gain significant Power and advantages from destroying cards for both sides, so it is best to maimize your destroying prowess all throughout the duration of the match to make them potential offensive threats in the late game.

Shang-Chi adds more spice since he can convert his destruction ability to more offense for your side. He can also boost Knull’s Power in the process.

Daken Discard

Morbius Wolverine Swarm Colleen Wing Storm Daken Lady Sif Swordmaster Dracula M.O.D.O.K. Apocalypse America Chavez

The standard Discard deck just got a major boost with Daken’s arrival. Discarding the Muramasa Shard can give you another potential Power source for this deck.

Colleen Wing, Lady Sif, Swordmaster, and M.O.D.O.K. are your discard enablers. As for the cards that benefit from being discarded, you can put the likes of Wolverine, Swarm, and Apocalypse. Wolverine and Swarm are both cheap-cost cards that can gain certain advantages when discarded, while Apocalypse stacks Power every time he is discarded by a card or a location effect.

The combo of Storm and Dracula is also present since both can guarantee you a win on a single location if you manage to discard and keep Apocalypse in your hand. Morbius can be added as another Power source since he can gain plus two Power for every card discarded.

Cap off the deck with America Chavez who is a six-cost, nine-Power card that you will always draw on turn six. She is also another great target for Dracula’s effect in case you need to play Apocalypse to boost another location.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Daken, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Morbius

Storm

Dracula

M.O.D.O.K.

Apocalypse

America Chavez

Morbius is your alternative Power source for the deck since he can greatly benefit from discarding your cards. The Storm and Dracula package can almost secure you a win on a single location. M.O.D.O.K., on the other hand, is the ultimate discard enabler, as well as being a good five-cost, eight-Power location booster who is immune to Shang-Chi’s destruction effect.

Apocalypse and America Chavez are your possible targets for Dracula, as well as your turn six or more options.

