Best Mirage decks in Marvel Snap

In the Marvel universe, some mutants have telepathic powers which can often be used to manipulate the enemies in order to gain advantage in battles. Some of the most known mutants to use this kind of ability include the X-Men founder himself, Professor X, the host of the Phoenix Force, Jean Grey, and more. But one mutant in particular, namely Danielle Moonstar, commonly known as Mirage, can use telepathy in a different way.

Mirage can project three-dimensional images of visual concepts based on the emotions of those who she faces, with her bow and arrow as her main weapon. In Marvel Snap, she has an ability that is somehow patterned to what she does in the comics, and building a deck around her can be a viable option you can do.

Marvel Snap Mirage abilities, explained

Mirage is a two-cost, two-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Copy the lowest-Cost card in your opponent’s hand into your hand. Give it plus two Power.”

On paper, Mirage is a general Marvel Snap tech card that can give her player some advantages, such as having a bit of vision on what the opponent could play next, as well as a copy of a bonus card with a cheaper cost.

Mirage is finally in Marvel Snap. Image via Second Dinner

Once she is available, Mirage will be a direct series four card, costing 3,000 tokens from the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop. Players, however, can have the option to get her as part of the four-card pool from the Spotlight Caches from July 31 to Aug. 7. So, you can either use your Marvel Snap tokens or spend your credits to open some of the available Spotlight Caches from your Collection Level to get Mirage.

Strategy and best combos for Mirage decks in Marvel Snap

As mentioned, Mirage has a general effect, meaning you can use her in almost any deck for the purpose of gaining an advantage. Though, there are certain cards that can benefit from her ability, especially in helping you to gain more cards in your hand.

Some of the cards that Mirage can help maximize their effects to their full potential include Devil Dinosaur and The Collector. The former gains plus two Power for each card in your hand, while the latter stacks an additional plus one Power every time a card enters your hand except drawing them from your deck.

Quinjet also works well with Mirage, since it can reduce the cost of cards that did not start from your deck by one.

The best Mirage decks in Marvel Snap

Devil Dinosaur Darkhawk

Korg Quinjet Kitty Pryde Mirage The Collector Sentinel Mystique Agent Coulson Darkhawk Moon Girl Rock Slide Devil Dinosaur

Mirage can be a great fit in a Devil Dinosaur and Darkhawk deck. With her ability to add a cheaper cost card to your hand, it boosts Devil Dinosaur’s Power, making it a potential massive Power source in the late game. But to make the strategy stronger, Darkhawk can be added as an alternative late-game option.

Darkhawk is a four-cost, zero-Power card that gains plus two Power for every card in your opponent’s deck. That is why its support cards such as Korg and Rock Slide are also in this deck since both of them can give unnecessary rocks to your opponent’s deck to boost Darkhawk’s overall Power.

Both Devil Dinosaur and Darkhawk have Ongoing abilities, so Mystique which can copy an Ongoing ability of the last card you played can be a great addition to the deck. Aside from Mirage, the other cards that can give you cards in your hand that are in this deck include Sentinel, Agent Coulson, and Moon Girl.

You can add The Collector as another Power source in the late game. As for Kitty Pryde, she is a good one-cost, two-Power card that can bounce itself to your hand while stacking plus two Power every time she bounces, boosting The Collector’s Power in the process.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Devil Dinosaur

Darkhawk

Mystique

The Collector

Kitty Pryde

Devil Dinosaur and Darkhawk are your main Power sources for the deck. So, it is a must to play at least one of them in every match, but would definitely be better if both are in your locations to provide that massive Power boost. Mystique is a great backup in case you can only play one of them in time.

The Collector benefits big time each time you put cards in your hand that did not start in the deck, making him a potential great Power source. Kitty Pryde’s Power stack is also beneficial, especially in the late game.

Sera Bounce Collector

Agent 13 Kitty Pryde Angela Mirage Spider-Ham The Collector Sentinel Mysterio Bishop Hit-Monkey Beast Sera

Since Mirage has a general effect, putting her in a Sera deck with a Bounce package can also be a great option. This deck focuses on bouncing cards to use their effects again while taking advantage of Sera to even lower the cost of your cards.

Aside from Kitty Pryde, Beast can also help you do the Bounce mechanic. He also lowers the cost of all the cards he can bounce by one, making it a great synergy for Sera to have cheaper cards, especially in the late game. Some of the cards that can be great targets for bouncing include Agent 13, Spider-Ham, and Sentinel.

As for Angela, Bishop, and Hit-Monkey, all of these cards are your major Power sources since all of them have the potential to gain a lot of Power if you manage to bounce and do multiple plays. Mysterio can be added since he is the best partner for Hit-Monkey’s power-gaining ability.

Cap off the deck with The Collector as another offensive option, and Kitty Pryde for that secured bounce and power-stacking.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Sera

Beast

Angela

Bishop

Hit-Monkey

The Collector

Kitty Pryde

Sera and Beast are the main instigators of lowering your cards’ cost. As for Angela, Bishop, Hit-Monkey, and The Collector, all of them are your main Power sources since they can stack Power for a relatively cheap cost. Kitty Pryde is an added Power threat as well, so bouncing her as much as possible is key to fully maximize this deck’s potential.

