Best Legion decks in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap‘s new July season, known as Rise of the Phoenix, introduces new cards which are known to be some of the most powerful mutants from the Marvel universe. This includes the Omega-level mutant Jean Grey, the powerful entity known as the Phoenix Force, and more. But another Omega-level mutant will be making his way to the game—Legion.

As the son of X-Men founder Charles Xavier a.k.a. Professor X, Legion has a dissociative identity disorder, granting him the ability to alter reality and time depending while possessing different powers and abilities depending on his dominant personality.

In Marvel Snap, he has an ability that can definitely open up the possibilities to create some game-changing plays in an instant.

Marvel Snap Legion abilities, explained

Legion is a five-cost, eight-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Replace each other location with this one.” Stats-wise, Legion is a decent pick for a turn-five play since he can provide eight-Power which cannot be destroyed by Shang-Chi’s destruction ability. But it is his ability that makes him a valuable card, since Legion can instantly switch the flow of the game in an instant with his location-changing effect.

To troll or to dominate? That is the question with Legion. Screengrab via Snap.fan

Once released, Legion will be a direct series-four card, meaning players can get him for 3,000 tokens from the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop. Players can also get him as one of the four available cards from the Spotlight Caches starting July 24 to July 31.

Strategy and best combos for Legion decks in Marvel Snap

On paper, Legion has a general effect since his ability works to change locations. There are some cards, however, which can work best with him that can help maximize the location-changing effect of Legion.

One example would be Magik, since she can change a location to Limbo when you play her. The Limbo location extends the game to a turn seven, and using Legion to change the other locations to Limbo makes it hard for the opponent to play surprise cards which can also change locations, such as Storm and Scarlet Witch.

Storm can also work well with Legion. Flooding a single location while using Legion’s ability can also flood other locations, meaning players won’t be able to play cards. This can dictate the winner of the match even if it is still not reaching turn six or more.

The best Legion decks in Marvel Snap

Legion Hela Magik

Invisible Woman Magik Wave Jubilee Legion M.O.D.O.K. Hela The Living Tribunal Hulk Magneto Giganto The Infinaut

One of the best decks where Legion can shine would be in a Hela/Magik package. This deck revolves around the usage of the Invisible Woman, M.O.D.O.K. and Hela strategy to summon multiple high-Powered units at once while extending the game with Magik to fetch more target cards for the mentioned combo.

Hela can randomly bring back all your discarded cards to your locations. This can be done quite safely when she is hidden under Invisible Woman. Playing M.O.D.O.K. on turn five followed by Hela on turn six can already spell victory on your side, especially if you turn all the locations to Limbo with the help of Magik and Legion.

To make things more interesting and consistent, you can use The Living Tribunal to equally distribute your total Power to your three locations. This can make your moves more unpredictable, as well as make your chances to win all three locations bigger. Some of the cards that can be perfect targets for Hela’s effect include Hulk, Magneto, Giganto, and The Infinaut.

You can also add Wave, in case you won’t be able to pull off the Invisible Woman/Hela/M.O.D.O.K. combo on time. Jubilee can call a random unit from your deck without the need of spending energy to compensate the cost of that card.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are

Hela

M.O.D.O.K.

Invisible Woman

Magik

Living Tribunal

As mentioned, the Invisible Woman, M.O.D.O.K. and Hela strategy is the main key combo of the deck. Their synergy with one another can pave the way for potentially creating a lot of Power on your side of the locations. So, if you think you don’t have the chance to pull off this combo and you may not draw any alternative win condition cards for your side, it is better to retreat than gamble until the end especially if more cubes are at stake.

Magik provides the added flare to the deck when it comes to extending the game to get your tools to create the desired Power potential. Cap off the game with Living Tribunal to distribute your Power among all your locations.

Legion Lockdown

Wasp Sunspot Nebula Daredevil Jeff the Baby Landshark Storm Cyclops High Evolutionary Professor X Spider-Man Legion Doctor Doom

Another deck where Legion can use his ability to change locations is in a Lockdown deck where Storm is included. The goal of this deck is simple—to lock down locations that can then be converted as added offense for your side.

Storm, Spider-Man and Professor X are your lockdown enablers for the deck. The first two allow you to cards on your side of the location by playing cards like Doctor Doom on another location. Professor X, on the other hand, prevents anything from being added or removed where he is placed—aside from Jeff the Baby Landshark, who is literally “unstoppable.”

Daredevil can provide vision for this deck, especially on turn five where you can safely secure and lock down a location. Wasp and Sunspot can also be added; both are creations of High Evolutionary, which can inflict negative Power on your opponent’s cards when used correctly.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Storm

Spider-Man

Professor X

Daredevil

Doctor Doom

Jeff the Baby Landshark

Storm, Spider-Man, and Professor X all allow you to enable the lockdown prowess of this deck. Daredevil, on the other hand, provides the needed vision on turn five which you can use to secure a location directly.

Both Doctor Doom and Jeff the Baby Landshark give the shock factors on turn six, making it possible for surprising plays to outpower your opponent on turn six.

