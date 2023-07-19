Some cards in Marvel Snap tend to work efficiently for only a certain deck type. This includes Multiple Man, who is considered a staple card for Move decks since his effect heavily relies on the mentioned mechanic. Otherwise, he would just be a plain vanilla card.

Still, Multiple Mans’s potential as a great offensive card can be unlocked if you build a deck around him, which is mainly a Move deck. There is some variety in terms of deck choices for the card though, thanks to some new support that arrived in the game.

Here are the best Multiple Man decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Multiple Man abilities, explained

Multiple Man is a two-cost, three-Power card with the ability that reads “When this moves, add a copy to the old location.” As mentioned, he works effectively for decks that contain Move enablers, since his offensive prowess can be fully maximized if you are able to leave copies of Multiple Man across the locations.

Multiple Man is a Move staple in Marvel Snap. Screengrab via Dot Esports

Players can get Multiple Man in their Collection Level for free and will not cost you any tokens. He is available once you reach the window of Collection Level 18 to 214.

Strategy and best combos for Multiple Man decks in Marvel Snap

Generally, Multiple Man works alongside cards that allow you to move units to another location. Examples of these cards include Iron Fist, Ghost-Spider, Cloak, Doctor Strange, and Heimdall. All of these units can leave a copy of Multiple Man at the original location where it is placed.

Another card that can greatly synergize with Multiple Man is Phoenix Force. By destroying the former, you can revive it with the latter while having a nine-Power card that can move to a location once per turn. This will allow you to have a guaranteed nine-Power card for at least two locations in the process.

You can use cards like Carnage, Venom, and Deathlok to destroy Multiple Man. This can pave the way for Phoenix Force potentially reviving him.

The best Multiple Man decks in Marvel Snap

Standard Move

A powerful lineup that isn’t too complicated. Screengrab via Snap.fan

Multiple Man’s main home is in a standard Move deck. Scattering copies of Multiple Man across the locations can help boost your overall Power, as well as by using some cards that also benefit if they are moved to another location.

Some of the cards that can stack Power whenever they are moved to another location are Dagger and Vulture. Kraven, on the other hand, gains plus two Power if a card moves to the location where he is already placed. Spider-Man 2099 is also a great addition since he can destroy cards when you move him for the first time to another location, converting the destruction as an added offense for your side.

As for your Move enablers, you can put cards such as Iron Fist, Ghost-Spider, Cloak, Doctor Strange, and Heimdall. All of these cards have different correct play timings, so use them wisely in moving your units which can create potential big numbers on your locations, especially with Dagger and Vulture.

Hulk Buster should be added since it is the best partner for Multiple Man because of its ability to merge with a random card on the location where you will play it, giving the target additional four Power in the process. Cap off the deck with Silk who is a two-cost, five-Power card that has the ability to move to another location every time a card is played on the original location where she is placed.

Win condition cards for this deck

There is no definite card in this deck that can be considered as the win condition card for the Move strategy. But aside from Multiple Man, the cards that can make this deck’s winning image more consistent are:

Dagger

Vulture

Kraven

Spider-Man 2099

Heimdall

Silk

Dagger and Vulture are your main Power sources for this deck. So, it is a must to move them to locations as much as possible. Kraven can also stack Power by moving your units and Spider-Man 299 can provide more unpredictability for your side since he can destroy a random card on your opponent’s side of the location when moved.

Heimdall is the go-to turn six play, while Silk can also make your locations harder to read since she can move to a random location every time you and your opponent play a card on the location where she is originally placed.

Phoenix Force Move

Phoenix Force with Multiple Man is on fire. Screengrab via Snap.fan

Another Move deck where Multiple Man’s ability reaches its full potential is in a Phoenix Force package. As mentioned earlier, Phoenix Force can make Multiple Man a force to be reckoned with, especially with how it can give additional six Power, as well as the ability to move by itself to another location.

Phoenix Force reviving Multiple Man is already a powerful move. But using Shuri before the Phoenix Force play can double the nine-Power created by it and Multiple Man, giving you an 18-Power Multiple Man card. This can pave the way for having 18-Power on at least two locations if you can move it by turn six.

In case you can’t destroy Multiple Man with Carnage or Venom, another great target for Phoenix Force’s effect is Human Torch. This one-cost, two-Power card can double its current Power every time you are able to move it to another location. With Phoenix Force reviving it, you can have at least a 16-Power Human Torch. And with Shuri, you can give it 32-Power, both of which can trigger on its first move.

Taskmaster can also be added since it can copy the Power of the last card you played. Move staples such as Iron Fist, Dagger, Ghost-Spider, Cloak, and Heimdall are also included in the deck.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Phoenix Force

Shuri

Taskmaster

Human Torch

Phoenix Force provides the added unpredictability and firepower to move decks, and using it alongside Multiple Man gives you more options in terms of spreading Power across all your locations.

Shuri and Taskmaster also help on securing that you can have enough Power to win the locations consistently. As for Human Torch, it is a great alternative target for Phoenix Force.

