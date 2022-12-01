Marvel Snap discard deck guide for each pool | The best discard decks in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap utilizes many mechanics common to online card games to build its main deck archetypes. The best discard decks are those that manage to use the mechanics effectively without too much inconvenience to the player.

As in other mechanics, the beginning of the game does not have very powerful discard cards, but this changes as the player progress in the collection and reaches pool three, which gives several possibilities for powerful discard cards.

How does discard work in Marvel Snap?

All cards that have the discard effect cause one or more cards to leave the player’s hand. The goal is to use this effect with specific synergies like the effects of Apocalypse, which returns to the hand more powerful after being discarded, or Swarm, which duplicates at a lower cost after being discarded.

Cards that make the player discard other cards often have more power than other cards of the same cost, this is related to the negative effect of losing a card from the hand, such as Blade, which costs one and has three energy.

It is possible to reduce the chances that a wrong card is discarded.

Cards that have specific targets are easier to manage and therefore do not usually have such high power, as is the case with Lady Sif, which costs three and has four power.

Just like the destroy effect, it is possible to play cards that cause discards even if there are no cards to discard in your hand. Effects that prevent On Reveal activation also prevent cards from being discarded, since the cards that cause discards are On Reveal effects. Likewise, they can be reactivated by cards like Odin.

Best discard decks in Marvel Snap for each pool

While a discard deck may not be the easiest to use, requiring time to master, it is possible to take advantage of many different synergies in your decks to surprise your opponent.

The cards in the decks below are suggestions, and players should adapt them to their collections and preferences.

Pool one

Discard Zoo

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Pool one doesn’t have many discard tools so it’s necessary to include other win conditions. This first version seeks to win two locations with the extra strength of Apocalypse being discarded multiple times in a match while the other location must be contested by Angela and other low-cost cards.

The first few turns should be played with as many cards as possible to try to make sure that only Apocalypse is in hand when playing Blade, Lady Sif, and Sword Master.

Nightcrawler is a flexible card and can help reach locations where cards cannot be played. Elektra is perfect for countering Sunspots before they can be shielded by Armor. Yondu makes the opponent lose a card from his deck and Scarlet Witch can help control bad locations.

Discard Strong Guy

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

This second option has a similar strategy but uses Strong Guy and America Chavez to generate a powerful combo on the final turn.

The objective is to run out of cards in hand to strengthen the Strong Guy and America Chavez must always be drawn in the final turn to score a consistent amount of points.

In both cases, the sheer number of one-cost cards makes us want to use Ka-Zar whenever available to power them up.

Pool two

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

The additional pool two cards in this deck are Morbius and Swarm.

Pool two contains two great contributions to the discard archetype. Morbius can amass considerable power with the amount of discarded cards while Swarm can devastate enemies, surprising them on final turns by multiplying whenever it is discarded.

Blade, Sword Master, and Lady Sif are the main cards to discard, and the main victory conditions are Apocalypse and Morbius. Angela and Bishop can equally gain power by adding more cards to the board, a good effect to use along with Swarm that multiplies.

America Chavez helps ensure the cards she needs reach her hand more often as she helps out on the final turn.

Pool three

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

The additional pool three cards in this deck are Colleen Wing, Lockjaw, Moon Knight, Hell Cow, and Dracula.

Pool three has cards with a lot of potential for a Discard deck.

Colleen Wing is extremely useful for discarding Swarm without running the risk of losing a more interesting card. Moon Knight manages to disrupt his opponent’s strategy while enabling the player’s. Hell Cow is awesome for clearing cards in hand or discarding some cards over and over again like Apocalypse and Swarm. Dracula is a new win condition, and Lockjaw allows all discard effects to trigger much more times.

The main victory conditions in general involve using Lockjaw to trigger multiple discards. Morbius can grow massively from repeated discard effects, and Doomsday can become just as powerful on its own, or fuel Dracula late in the game.

That said, the cards with the most potential power should be in separate locations. They are Morbius and Dracula. The last round can also be the time to surprise the enemy with a handful of Swarms.

Final words and another combo

Another combo that can be used in place of other cards from the decks above involves using Lady Sif to discard a powerful card like The Infinaut followed by Ghost Rider to bring the discarded card back to the field.

It’s also a combination that can be added to other decks, in the same way that putting Storm and Jessica Jones in any deck can help ensure victory in a location.

Even if discard-type decks are not the easiest to use, many combos allow you to create very pleasant matches. It’s a popular and hard-to-predict archetype, making it easier to go after cubes to progress through Ranked Season Rewards.