Best Corvus Glaive decks in Marvel Snap

Thanos’ loyal henchmen known as the Black Order are prominently featured this February in Marvel Snap‘s new season. With this, some of the mad titan’s best generals have arrived in the game, including Corvus Glaive.

Corvus Glaive, as his name suggests, uses a glaive which can make him immortal. But even without the glaive, he has superhuman strength, speed, stamina, and even invulnerability at times. In Marvel Snap, he has an ability that can be game-changing, especially in the late game.

Here are the best Corvus Glave decks in Marvel Snap.

Corvus Glaive abilities, explained

Corvus Glaive is a three-cost, five-Power card with the following ability: “On Reveal: Discard 2 cards from your hand to get +1 Max Energy.” This ability can can quickly change the flow of the match since it allows you to play five-cost cards as early as turn four and six-cost cards on turn five. Going to turn six will give you seven energy in total, so learn to take advantage of this effect to build up tremendous Power on your locations.

You can get Corvus Glaive as a series five card, meaning you’ll have to spend 6,000 tokens to get it from the Weekly Spotlight section of the token shop from Feb. 20-27. It will also be up for grabs from the four-card pool of the Spotlight Caches rotation this week, so get ready with your tokens or credits to add Corvus Glaive to your growing collection.

Strategy and best combos for Corvus Glaive decks in Marvel Snap

Corvus Glave can pave the way for two things. The first is its discard condition, which can benefit cards that gain certain advantages when discarded like X-23, Wolverine, and Swarm. Ghost Rider and Hela can also have added targets for their abilities which bring back discarded units to a location.

As for Corvus Glaive’s bonus energy, this ability can be best used on decks needing five- and six-cost cards to be played in the mid stages of the game. One of those is the Ramp strategy, where the main goal is for Sandman to be played on turn four to force both players to only play one card per turn. This can disrupt some deck strategies that rely on multiple card plays on a single turn, such as Sera Control and Sera Surfer decks.

The best Corvus Glaive decks in Marvel Snap

Discard Ramp

Discard with a bang. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

The first deck in this list where Corvus Glaive can be used is in a Discard Ramp deck. This is a combination of the Discard and Ramp strategies where the main goal of the deck is to call out high-cost units as early as possible while forcing a one-on-one turn play with Sandman, as well as making your offensive engine revolve around discarding your own units.

In case you can’t play Corvus Glaive in time, you can use Electro to still allow the Ramp strategy to work thanks to its ability to also give plus one max energy per turn. Blade is there as your other discard enabler, while The Collector can be played to build up your Power when you add cards in your hand aside from drawing in the deck. Swarm is the best discard target since it goes back to your hand with another copy while decreasing both of their costs to zero.

Aside from Hela, the other late game finishers you can use in this deck are Vision (for movement), Doctor Doom (for creating five-Power Doombots to each other location), The Living Tribunal (for equally distributing your total Power to all locations), Helicarier (a six-cost, 10-Power card that fills your hand with random cards when discarded and a good discard target for Hela), and the six-cost, 20-Power The Infinaut.

Thanos Glaive

The Mad Titan is with his most loyal guards. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

Another deck where you can also put Corvus Glaive is in a Thanos Lockjaw deck. The established offensive strategy of these two cards has been a top meta choice in Marvel Snap for a while. But the arrival of Corvus Glaive makes the chances of putting out more high-Power cards much higher.

This deck’s offensive engine revolves around the six Infinity Stones by Thanos being shuffled back into the deck through the card-switching ability of Lockjaw once per turn. This move can bring out high-Powered cards for free, so always aim to play Lockjaw and the Stones as much as possible, even if it’s still a gamble.

The big Power sources Lockjaw can target to call from your deck are Cull Obsidian, Devil Dinosaur, Vision, Blob, Hela, Thanos, Skaar, and Magneto. Add Caiera prevent your one- and six-cost cards from being destroyed by card or location effects. Finish the deck with Black Swan, which can make your one-cost cards cost zero in the next turn.

How to counter Corvus Glaive decks

Since Corvus Glaive has an On Reveal ability, its direct counter is Cosmo. This space dog has the ability to prevent On Reveal effects from happening in its location for both side. Always look out if there is a Cosmo in play, since playing Corvus Glaive in the same place just makes it a vanilla card.

Other cards that enable the discard mechanic may also be considered as indirect counters to Corvus Glaive because you need to discard two cards to gain the plus one max energy per turn. Discarding only one card or less will not grant you the bonus energy, so be cautious when you play your discard enablers.

Is Corvus Glaive worth pulling?

Yes. Corvus Glaive is a must-get in Marvel Snap.

The only other card with Corvus Glaive’s effect is Electro, but its drawback ability won’t allow you to play two cards or more as long as it is on a location. Having the plus one max energy per turn is a big opening for in the mid stages of the game, making Corvus Glaive an easier way to create huge Power than Electro.

These are the best Corvus Glaive decks in Marvel Snap. Use them to eventually make your way to Infinite and beat the other players in the Proving Grounds of Conquest Mode.