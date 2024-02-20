Category:
Marvel Snap’s latest Series 5 card is Thanos’ top general and a powerful Discard option

The Black Order is nearly complete.
Scott Duwe
Feb 20, 2024
The Black Order is nearly complete in Marvel Snap thanks to another new card joining the game in today’s update.

Corvus Glaive is the top general of Thanos, another of his Black Order and member of the Children of Thanos, and his “most favored,” according to creator Jonathan Hickman. He joins fellow members Black Swan, Cull Obsidian, and Supergiant who have also been added in February.

“Corvus is cruel, arrogant and the most loyal of the Black Order,” Hickman said in 2013. “A warrior who betrayed his people and sold his soul to Thanos to pursue a different kind of glory.”

His cruelty in the comics translates well into the game as a strong addition to the Discard archetype. Here’s everything there is to know about Corvus Glaive in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap new card in Series 5: Corvus Glaive

Corvus Glaive Marvel Snap card
He’s ready to slice. Image via Second Dinner
  • Card stats: Three cost, five power
  • Card text: “On Reveal: Discard 2 cards from your hand to get +1 Max Energy.”

Any card that can help generate energy is a welcome addition to Marvel Snap, and Corvus will likely find his way into a variety of decks where discarding your hand is beneficial because of it, enabling bigger plays throughout a match.

Playing Corvus Glaive on turn three or four will enable the ability to drop down multiple six-cost cards, meaning he can also just fit really well into a variety of other decks not directly suited for discard.

Corvus will be strengthened further next week when his wife and fellow Black Order member, Proxima Midnight, joins the game as another Series Five card. But for now, he seems like a lower-cost and power variant of Hellcow, with the added ability of generating energy to do more on later turns.

Corvus Glaive is available this week in Spotlight Caches or in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens.

