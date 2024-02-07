Marvel Snap‘s February season, Black Order, revolves around the Mad Titan Thanos and his trusted henchmen. Amid the hype, Black Swan debuted as the latest season pass card.

Recommended Videos

Black Swan can fly, unleashes energy beams from her eyes, speaks multiple languages, and has access to some of the universe’s most advanced technology. She also has superhuman strength and telepathy, making her one of Thanos’ most powerful allies. In Marvel Snap, she has a thematic ability that supports Thanos in his quests.

Here are the best Black Swan decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Black Swan abilities, explained

Black Swan is a three-cost, five-Power card. Her ability reads: “On Reveal: Until the end of next turn, your 1-Cost cards cost 0.” Because of this ability, you should use Black Swan in decks that use multiple one-cost units to maximize the reduction.

She is not your ordinary girl, she is a member of the Black Order. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Black Swan as the February season pass card, meaning she will be available only if you get the season pass for $9.99 or you buy the Premium+ version for $14.99.

Strategy and best combos for Black Swan decks in Marvel Snap

Unsurprisingly, Black Swan works very well in Thanos-themed decks. The six Infinity Stones Thanos gives your deck cost one and making them zero-cost with Black Swan can save you energy for other cards while also enjoying the advantages the Infinity Stones doll out. Black Swan is more of the revival of the Quinjet and Lockhaw strategy with Thanos since the zero-cost Infinity Stones are the best sacrifices for the card-switching ability of Lockjaw.

Aside from Thanos decks, decks that use multiple one-cost cards like the Ka-Zaar Zoo engine can be helped by Black Swan. The added Power boost by Ka-Zaar to your one-cost cards can create massive Power potential for your side. Bounce decks that use one-cost cards can also be a good home for Black Swan, especially if you have one-cost cards that have On Reveal abilities which can be spammed.

The best Grandmaster decks in Marvel Snap

Thanos Lockjaw

Another member of the Black Order is finally with the Mad Titan in Marvel Snap Screenshot via Untaped.gg

As mentioned, Black Swan is best used in a Thanos deck where the Infinity Stones play a vital role in netting you advantages as the main targets for Lockjaw’s card-switching ability.

The six Stones give various effects, including bonus energy, inflicting negative Power on your opponent’s cards, changing a location, moving and drawing cards, and more. Using Black Swan to pave the way for multiple Infinity Stones can help you win games through these little advantages.

Massive Power sources you’re looking for in this deck include Devil Dinosaur (which gains plus two Power for each card in your hand), Vision (for movement), Blob (for being an instant massive Power source), Skaar (for lowering its cost while retaining its Power), and Magneto (for disrupting your opponent’s setup by moving their three and four-cost cards). Shang-Chi and Jeff the Baby Land Shark are there for added control prowess.

Win condition cards for this deck

You can consider snapping if the majority of these cards show up in your hand:

Lockjaw

Devil Dinosaur

Blob

Skaar

Magneto

Jeff the Baby Land Shark

Shang-Chi

Lockjaw’s interaction with the Infinity Stones is the main offensive engine of this deck. So, always prioritize playing Lockjaw, especially if you have at least two Infinity Stones.

Devil Dinosaur, Blob, and Skaar are your steady Power sources aside from Thanos. As for Magneto, its potential disruption ability can be big for your side, especially if your opponent plays three and four-cost cards on their locations.

Ka-Zar Zoo

Behold the heart of one-cost cards Screenshot via Untaped.gg

This Ka-Zar Zoo deck has a pretty straightforward engine, which is to play and scatter one-cost cards which will be boosted by Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel.

Some of the one-cost cards you can use in this deck are Ant-Man and Hawkeye (cheap cards), Nico Minoru (for having a toolbox of effects), and Nightcrawler (for movement). As for Shanna, it can give you three random one-cost cards that can help swarm the board.

Finish the deck with Dazzler, which can gain more Power for each of your full locations, and Onslaught, which can double Ongoing effects of both Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel, making their Power boosts bigger in the process.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Ka-Zar

Blue Marvel

Onslaught

Ant-Man

Dazzler

Valkyrie

Nightcrawler

Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel are the main Power boosters of this deck. Always aim to play these two all the time since they provide the overall offensive engine to your one-cost cards. Onslaught can then make their boosts even more dangerous.

How to counter Black Swan decks in Marvel Snap

Black Swan has an On Reveal effect, making it prone to disruption from Cosmo. Always look out for the space dog, be it from your side or your opponent’s, to make sure the On Reveal ability of Black Swan will resolve.

As for the cost reduction ability of Black Swan, Mobius M. Mobius is also the direct counter because of its ability to stop the cost of cards from being reduced.

Is Black Swan worth pulling in Marvel Snap?

To be frank, Black Swan’s ability is very limited in terms of the scope of what it can do. The fact its effect only helps one-cost cards makes it a one-dimensional unit. But, the presence of one-cost cards in the majority of the decks makes Black Swan a card worth getting in Marvel Snap.

Thanos decks have been on top of the meta for some time now, especially with how the Infinity Stones become useful in various situations thanks to their toolbox of effects. One-cost cards are also vital in other meta decks like Destroy and Bounce, so Black Swan’s ability can work in multiple places and bring out the best of players’ creativity.