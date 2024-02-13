Marvel Snap’s latest Series 5 addition is Thanos’ largest and strongest child

The Black Order is growing by one in Marvel Snap today with yet another addition to the Mad Titan’s army.

Cull Obsidian, also known as Black Dwarf, is one of the Children of Thanos and the largest and most physically powerful member of his Black Order. He’s Corvus Glaive’s brother and together with Ebony Maw, Proxima Midnight, and Black Swan, he leads Thanos’ armies in his quest to collect the Infinity Stones.

Naturally, Cull Obsidian fits well into Thanos decks, and here’s why with everything there is to know about Marvel Snap’s new card for the weekly addition on Feb. 13.

Marvel Snap new Series 5 card: Cull Obsidian

Thick. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Four cost, 10 power

Four cost, 10 power Card text: “You can only play this where you have a 1-Cost card.”

The good thing about Cull Obsidian is he’s relatively cheap big power (especially when paired with Zabu) and quite easy to play. The bad thing is that Shang-Chi exists and Cull has 10 power.

Shang-Chi’s current stranglehold on the Marvel Snap meta makes Cull a tough play since he can’t be protected by Caiera as he is not a one or six-cost, so he’ll need to also be paired with Armor to prevent his inevitable destruction.

Cull also pairs well with another seasonal card Black Swan, and he’s naturally a great fit in any deck that stars his adoptive father, Thanos, since it will be filled with Infinity Stones that will enable his play quite easily.

He’s also a natural fit for Zoo and Bounce decks as he can hold a lane down mostly on his own and then have the one-cost that enabled him bounced back into the deck by Falcon.

Cull Obsidian is available this week in Spotlight Caches and the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens.