Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
An image of the free Jeff the Land Shark holiday skin from Marvel Rivals. This skin decorates jeff in a winter coat with ear muffs.
Cutie. Image via NetEase.
Category:
Marvel

How to get the free Jeff Cuddly Fuzzlefin skin in Marvel Rivals

We're gonna need a bigger boat.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Dec 21, 2024 03:53 am

Marvel Rivals has plenty to offer players over the festive season with the highlight being the free Jeff the Land Shark Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume. If you want to know how to add this look to your locker, we’ve got the details you need.

Recommended Videos

While the majority of Marvel Rivals skins are available through purchase, there are also a bunch of free skins—and the Winter Celebration event has provided a new one to grind towards, handing you a new look for your favorite land-based aquatic creature.

We’ve got everything you need to know to unlock the free Jeff skin in Marvel Rivals so that you don’t miss out.

How to get Jeff the Land Shark Cuddly Fuzzlefin skin

Jeff the Land Shark Cuddly Fuzzlefin skin in Marvel Rivals
Don’t miss out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Jeff the Land Shark Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume is a free reward in Marvel Rivals’ Winter Celebration event. Though there were five Christmas-themed skins unveiled by NetEase, the Jeff skin is the only one granted for free and the others are obtained via Store purchase.

To unlock the free Jeff Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume, complete Missions in the Winter Celebration limited-time event. Each day, new Missions are unveiled that provide Gold and Silver Frost for completing them.

Gold Frost is the valuable currency you need to unlock the Jeff skin, which requires you to upgrade the Winter Celebration card to earn rewards. Each upgrade provides a new reward, with the final one being the free Jeff skin. Silver Frost, meanwhile, is only used to customize the Winter Celebration card.

It will take five days of fully completing the daily missions that provide Gold Frost as a reward to unlock the Jeff skin but there is plenty of time to do so, with the event running until Jan. 9, 2025. Daily missions also stack, so if you miss a day you should be able to catch up easily.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv