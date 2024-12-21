How to get the free Jeff Cuddly Fuzzlefin skin in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals has plenty to offer players over the festive season with the highlight being the free Jeff the Land Shark Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume. If you want to know how to add this look to your locker, we’ve got the details you need.

While the majority of Marvel Rivals skins are available through purchase, there are also a bunch of free skins—and the Winter Celebration event has provided a new one to grind towards, handing you a new look for your favorite land-based aquatic creature.

We’ve got everything you need to know to unlock the free Jeff skin in Marvel Rivals so that you don’t miss out.

How to get Jeff the Land Shark Cuddly Fuzzlefin skin

Don’t miss out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Jeff the Land Shark Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume is a free reward in Marvel Rivals’ Winter Celebration event. Though there were five Christmas-themed skins unveiled by NetEase, the Jeff skin is the only one granted for free and the others are obtained via Store purchase.

To unlock the free Jeff Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume, complete Missions in the Winter Celebration limited-time event. Each day, new Missions are unveiled that provide Gold and Silver Frost for completing them.

Gold Frost is the valuable currency you need to unlock the Jeff skin, which requires you to upgrade the Winter Celebration card to earn rewards. Each upgrade provides a new reward, with the final one being the free Jeff skin. Silver Frost, meanwhile, is only used to customize the Winter Celebration card.

It will take five days of fully completing the daily missions that provide Gold Frost as a reward to unlock the Jeff skin but there is plenty of time to do so, with the event running until Jan. 9, 2025. Daily missions also stack, so if you miss a day you should be able to catch up easily.

