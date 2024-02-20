This February, Marvel Snap‘s new season—dubbed Black Order—introduces characters from Thanos’ most loyal group of mercenaries. One of those deadly warriors is Supergiant, an infamous and dangerous ‘omnipath.’

In the Marvel universe, the omnipath Supergiant can read and control the minds of citizens of any race. She is even regarded as the “mental parasite,” especially since she was known for stealing the minds of her enemies. In Marvel Snap, she has an ability that is patterned to what she can do with her superpowers.

Here are the best Supergiant decks in Marvel Snap.

Supergiant abilities, explained

Supergiant is a four-cost, five-Power card with the following ability: “On Reveal: All cards played next turn don’t reveal until the game ends.” On paper, it seems a little underwhelming, especially with its stats. However, if you use it correctly, it can disrupt your opponent’s offensive setups.

You can get Supergiant as a series five card, meaning you’ll need to spend 6,000 tokens when it appears in the regular rotation of your Marvel Snap Token Shop. There has been no confirmation either way regarding whether Supergiant will drop as a series four card, so it’s best to gather up your tokens just in case.

Best Supergiant Marvel Snap decks

Lockdown

Lock your way to victory. Screenshot via Untaped.gg

Supergiant works well in Lockdown decks. Here, the main focus is to build up Power in the early game while locking locations to make them unplayable. Surprise plays can also move or create units in other locations.

Storm is the main lockdown condition of this deck thanks to its ability to flood a location. When flooding, it makes the next turn the last turn players can play cards there. This can be used alongside a follow-up Legion play since it floods all locations at once. The move is very risky, but if you have enough Power on at least another location courtesy of your early game setup, then it will definitely be worthwhile.

That is why putting the literally unstoppable Jeff the Baby Land Shark is essential for this deck. Vision also has decent Power while being able to move to locations. Ms. Marvel, Jessica Jones, and Iron Lad are your main Power sources aside from Vision, while Doctor Doom creates five-Power Doombots in each other location, including the flooded one.

Supergiant and Alioth are key here too, because Alioth can destroy all unrevealed cards in the same location where it is played. Playing Supergiant on turn five can guarantee you an Alioth destruction play on turn six if you have it, so prioritize to pull off this combo once you’ve got a few locations locked down and secured already.

Cap off the deck with Nebula, which is simply a Lockdown essential, and add Zabu to help you play more four-cost cards across the match.

Cerebro Five

High five for Cerebro Five. Screenshot via Untaped.gg

The Cerebro Five strategy is simple; play as many five-Power cards as possible which can then be boosted by Cerebro and Mystique in the lategame. Super giant works well here because it’s five power and can protect Cerebro and Mystique play from disruptive threats for Ongoing abilities, like Enchantress, Rogue, and Echo.

Aside from Supergiant, some of the five-Power cards you can use in this deck are Titania and Lizard (for being cheap-cost units), Polaris and Spider-Man (for moving your opponent’s units and possibly disrupting their setups), Enchantress (for removing the Ongoing abilities of cards that are placed on the same location as it), Miles Morales (for possibly being a cheap-cost card if cards will be moved from the last turn), and Doctor Doom (for creating and swarming the locations with five-Power Doombots). Finish the deck with Medusa for extra power—she can be a two-cost, five-Power card if she’s played in the middle.

How to counter Supergiant decks in Marvel Snap

Since Supergiant has an On Reveal effect, its direct counter is Cosmo. Cosmo is a Marvel Snap card that prevents On Reveal effects (for you and your opponent) in one location. So, always be cautious if there is a Cosmo in any open location since accidentally playing into it can make Supergiant a vanilla card without much value.

Is Supergiant worth pulling in Marvel Snap?

Yes. Even if Supergiant’s effect would require you to properly know and read your opponent’s possible moves to potentially disrupt their strategy, Supergiant can still do big things. With On Reveal effects being a staple in almost any deck strategy in Marvel Snap, its one-time ability has the potential to counter what your opponent can do in the late game, especially if their moves are somehow predictable.