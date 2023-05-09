Best Iron Lad decks in Marvel Snap

Galactus has a new friend, but his friend needs another friend to really shine.

The second new Series Five card of the Guardians Greatest Hits season in Marvel Snap is a multiverse variant of Kang the Conqueror, a younger version of the character who became a hero in his universe.

This new card’s ability makes him one of the most attractive in recent memory, and one that’s flexible enough to be played across a variety of decks, potentially making it a mainstay in the meta over the weeks and months to come.

Here’s how to build some fun around Iron Lad, one of May 2023’s new Series Five cards in Marvel Snap.

Iron Lad card abilities in Marvel Snap

Card stats: 4 Energy, 6 Power

4 Energy, 6 Power Card text: On Reveal: Copy the text of your deck’s top card.

Iron Lad is a four-cost card that will simply recreate the card text of the next card in your deck, meaning you may be able to play out the same card ability on successive turns with the aim of doubling up on some of the best cards.

Iron Lad strategy in Marvel Snap

Iron Lad’s ability will have him double up on the ability of your next card, so it comes down to RNG to help decide his effectiveness. He will be very hit-or-miss, but you can make it more hit-than-miss by which cards you fill out the rest of your deck with.

Because of the randomness of Iron Lad’s ability, you can just attempt to fill your deck with cards featuring strong abilities, but he’s best when paired with Howard the Duck, another new Series Five entry during Guardians Greatest Hits.

Best combo synergy with Iron Lad in Marvel Snap

Most cards that have a strong ability card text will be good to double up on with Iron Lad. Here are some good cards to combo him with:

Howard the Duck

Nebula

Morbius

Zabu

Patriot

Darkhawk

Spider-Man

Devil Dinosaur

Iron Man

Doctor Doom

Which cards fit best with Iron Lad depends on the type of deck you use him in. He’s pretty flexible since his ability is just a duplicate of an existing one in your deck. Like Nebula, he’s less a card you build around and more one you can fit into existing archetypes.

The best Iron Lad decks in Marvel Snap

Iron Darkhawk

Korg Quinjet Zabu Mystique Cosmo Absorbing Man Darkhawk Moon Girl Iron Lad Rock Slide White Queen Devil Dinosaur

Iron Lad makes an annoying addition to the already-powerful Darkhawk archetype, offering the chance to double up on any number of abilities that will strengthen either Darkhawk or Devil Dinosaur for some big power swings in the final turns of a game.

Iron Galactus

Howard the Duck Yondu Wolverine Electro Wave Spider-Man Iron Lad Doctor Octopus Knull Galactus America Chavez Death

Iron Lad will combine with Howard the Duck to create a third avenue to try and play out Galactus on turn four. Electro, Wave, and Iron Lad will all give you the chance to play Galactus as early as possible, but Howard will enable it perfectly to let you know exactly when to play Iron Lad if Galactus is still in your deck.

Iron Lad/Sera/Monkey/Tiger

Nova Hit-Monkey Mister Sinister Zabu Mysterio Bishop Killmonger Absorbing Man Shang Chi Enchantress Iron Lad Sera

Zabu is still one of the best cards in Marvel Snap, even after nerfs, because he still enables some of the best four-cost cards in the game like Shang Chi, Enchantress, and now Iron Lad.

If you’re able to double up on Sera’s ability to lower the cost of cards by one, snap immediately.

Iron Patriot

Wasp Misty Knight Shocker Mister Sinister Mystique Patriot Debrii Iron Lad Abomination Blue Marvel Doctor Doom Ultron

Iron Lad slots in pretty well to Patriot decks. He will either copy the ability of one of the above cards, furthering the Patriot agenda, or he will copy the non-ability of cards like Wasp or Misty Knight, thus making him eligible to be buffed by the other cards in the deck.