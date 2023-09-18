September 2023’s Marvel Snap season “Loki for All Time” revolves around the god of mischief’s adventures with the Time Variance Authority. Here, a handful of characters that are involved in his journey are being introduced as cards in the game, including Ravonna Renslayer.

Ravonna Renslayer is originally a variant of Rebecca Tourminet. She was captured by He Who Remains, a variant of Kang, who is one of the most infamous and dangerous villains in the Marvel universe. In Marvel Snap, Ravonna Renslayer is a card that can help you set up some of the most explosive plays possible.

Here are the best Ravonna Renslayer decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Ravonna Renslayer abilities, explained

Ravonna Renslayer is a three-cost, three-Power card with the ability that reads: “Ongoing: Your cards with 1 or less Power cost 1 less. (minimum 1).” In theory, she can only help cards with one or less Power, meaning that most of those cards could be early game cards that are typically cheap-cost units. Though, there are some cards with low Power that can benefit heavily from Ravonna Renslayer, especially those with no Power yet have game-changing effects.

Ravonna Renslayer is here. Screengrab via Snap.fan

Once she is available in the game, Ravonna Renslayer will be released as a direct series four card. You can get her directly from the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop for 3,000 tokens. Ravonna Renslayer, however, will also be part of the four-card pool of the Spotlight Caches rotation from Sept. 19 to 25. So, better save your tokens or credits if you want to include her in your collection of cards.

Strategy and best combos for Ravonna Renslayer decks in Marvel Snap

Ravonna Renslayer has a general effect that works well with cards that have one or no Power. Though, there are some low-power cards that can quickly impact the flow of the game which can be best supported by Ravonna Renslayer.

Some of these cards include Angela, Mystique, Darkhawk, Iron Man, and Arnim Zola. They all have effects that are beneficial in building up Power on your locations which can be used on almost any deck, as well as surprising your opponent with plays which can be somehow unpredictable for them.

Also, Ravonna Renslayer helps you lower the cost of the Goblin duo, namely Green Goblin and Hobgoblin. Both of these cards have negative Power each and are meant to be placed on your opponent’s side of the locations. They can be helped by Ravonna Renslayer since their Power is less than one.

The best Ravonna Renslayer decks in Marvel Snap

Zero to Hero

Make it or break it with this deck. Screengrab via Snap.fan

As mentioned, Ravonna Renslayer is a great tech card in a deck where the majority of the cards have one or no Power. Here, there are various win condition strategies that you can use to disrupt your opponent’s setup by outpowering them, which mainly revolves around taking advantage of your cards with possibly lesser costs.

Aside from Ravonna Renslayer, Sera is another card that can also lower the cost of the cards in your hand by one. Playing both cards in the game can pave the way for multiple plays in a single turn which can surprise your opponent.

As for your cards with low power that can possibly create a lot of Power on your locations, you can put the spam play combo of Angela and Kitty Pryde, Darkhawk for gaining plus two Power for each of your opponent’s cards in their deck (Korg and Rock Slide are also there for giving rocks to your opponent’s deck), Iron Man for doubling the current Power of the location where he is placed, Mystique for copying another Ongoing ability from your side, and Arnim Zola for possibly surprising your opponent by destroying and summoning copies of a card on the other two locations.

Nebula is there to build up your early game. Cap off the deck with America Chavez, who is a six-cost, nine-Power card that you will always draw on turn six.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Ravonna Renslayer, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Sera

Iron Man

Darkhawk

Angela

Kitty Pryde

Arnim Zola

Sera can help lower the cost of your cards to possibly make the opening of playing multiple cards in a single turn. As for Iron Man, Darkhawk, Angela, and Kitty Pryde, they are your main Power sources for this deck. So, you should always goal to build up the Power of the last three, while Iron Man can instantly impact the Power of your locations.

Arnim Zola can create unexpected plays on your locations, especially if there are unpayable locations where he can summon copies of a card.

Cerebro Three

Another deck where Ravonna Renslayer can be used is in a Cerebro Three deck. Here, the main focus of the deck is not about Ravonna Renslayer, but instead to make her one of the playable options since she has three-Power thanks to the uniform Power boost by the combo of Cerebro and Mystique.

Cerebro boosts all of your cards with the highest Power by adding plus two Power. This means that if you create a deck where all of the cards have the same Power, all of them could potentially be boosted by Cerebro, and a copied effect by Mystique can grant your three-Power cards a total of plus four Power in the process. Both Cerebro and Mystique also benefit from Ravonna Renslayer since they have zero-Power each.

Aside from Ravonna Renslayer, the other three-Power cards that you can use in this deck are the mini discard package of Blade, Swarm, and Gambit, Invisible Woman for hiding the Cerebro and Mystique combo, Scarlet Witch for changing a location, Blue Marvel for more Power boost to your cards, the combo of Professor X and Jeff the Baby Land Shark for possibly locking down a single location, and Leech for removing your opponent’s hand cards’ abilities on turn six.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Cerebro

Mystique

Gambit

Swarm

Professor X

Jeff the Baby Land Shark

Leech

Cerebro and Mystique are the heart and soul of this deck. Gambit’s ability to destroy a card can be converted to offense for your side while targeting Swarm for the discard can give you additional copies of it which will cost zero.

The combo of Professor X and Jeff the Baby Land Shark can surprise your opponent while retaining enough Power to win the locked location. As for Leech, his ability-removing effect can be game-changing in turn six.

