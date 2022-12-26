Marvel Snap brings countless comic book and movie heroes and villains into players’ hands. Some of the most iconic villains have recently joined the game with the addition of series four and five cards. And as more players gain access to them, the best Galactus decks appear in Marvel Snap battles.

With the most destructive power ever seen in Marvel Snap, players can begin to find the best strategies on how to use Galactus and what are the best cards to use with him.

Galactus card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Imagem via Second Dinner

Galactus is a six-cost card with three power. Its effect is “On Reveal: If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.” It is available in series five, along with the rarest cards in the game, which can be accessed from collection level 486 or above. It can also be found in the Marvel Snap Token Shop, while it is not yet present in the collection.

Galactus’ main goal is to destroy the other locations and dispute only one. While it can be extremely difficult to win a game just by playing Galactus on the final turn, it is through synergy with other cards that the best Galactus decks can gain many cubes at once. Since its effect can only be used if it is the only card on the player’s side in that location, good planning is needed before using it.

Strategy for Galactus in Marvel Snap

The best way to use Galactus is to surprise the opponent with the destruction of locations in which they have invested a lot of points and counter with powerful combos in the final turns.

To achieve this goal, cards that can grant more energy are needed, so it is possible to use Galactus before the final turn, leaving time to accumulate a sufficient amount of power to defeat the opponent.

While it can be tempting to always destroy the opponent’s card-filled locations, it’s important to keep in mind that if a location already has four cards and Galactus only leaves it active in the final round, the opponent won’t be able to play any cards, making it easier to count the opponent’s power potential.

It may be necessary to have cards that can help clear the board of cards added by the opponent or by the effect of locations such as Debrii, which adds Rocks, and The Central Park, which adds Squirrels. Dealing with these unwanted cards allows for a strategy with Galactus to remain viable.

Best combos with Galactus in Marvel Snap

To be able to bring Galactus to the board with time to play cards after him, the best combinations are to use Psylocke or Electro. Both add more energy for the following turns, allowing you to play Galactus on turn five. While Psylocke can only be played on turn four, as its effect only lasts for one round, Electro can be played at any time. The Ongoing effect that remains active preventing the player from playing more than one card per round will be deactivated once Galactus enter the field and destroy it, allowing the final round to be free for power combos.

The goblin duo, Green Goblin and Hobgoblin, have great synergy with Galactus. When using any of them in the location where you intend to play Galactus, your opponent will have one less space to play cards in addition to a negative amount of power added to their total, making it much easier to win a final round.

One of the best combos available to use with Galactus is the Death card, which reduces its cost according to the number of cards that have been destroyed in the game. Any cards that are in locations Galactus destroyed will count toward Death’s energy cost decrease, and Galactus’ power is such that even locations like Wakanda or cards like Armor will be destroyed in the process. So making Death accessible on the final turn is very likely even without other destruction cards in the deck.

The best Galactus decks in Marvel Snap

The decks below are suggestions and can be changed according to each player’s preferences, their respective collections, and the most prominent strategies in the meta. Here are some card suggestions for when you are missing some of the suggested cards.

Ebony Maw is a card that helps you gain priority in the early turns. In games where you want to focus only on one location, it can attract some cards from the opponent to wherever it is.

Aero can help control where the enemy’s cards go to clear the way for Galactus and is especially effective if Electro has been played.

Daredevil may add little power during the early rounds, but the information it imparts about the round Galactus will generally be played in is worth it as his location will likely be destroyed.

Galactus with Goblins

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck should be the simplest and most straightforward way to play Galactus effectively. But after a while, his plays can become more predictable.

The main way to win with Galactus will always be to play him before turn six while accumulating more power than the opponent on the final turn. In addition to being able to use Psylocke and Electro to add energy, Wave is another important tool that allows you to play Galactus on turn four. After Galactus, Death will be the main way to add points to beat your opponent.

Other cards that help increase the power difference on the final turn are Nova, which increases the power of any cards left over from Galactus’ destruction, Wolverine, who will be destroyed in one location and regenerated in the only available location after Galactus, and goblins, who can be played either before or after Galactus if the opponent fails to play enough cards to fill their spaces in the final location.

Yondu helps lower the cost of Death while posing a considerable threat to an enemy’s key strategy, like destroying a Mister Negative or Lockjaw on the first turn, for example. While Killmonger has the additional function of destroying possible Rocks or Squirrels that can be added to the board or even destroying an unprotected Sunspot.

America Chavez fulfills the role of helping to draw necessary cards more consistently.

Galactus and Destroyer

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck has more tools to achieve victory when Galactus is unavailable. Destroyer is a powerful card that also helps unlock a Death on the final turn when combined with Electro and Psylocke’s energy gain or Wave’s energy cost change. Taskmaster also fulfills a similar purpose and can often be played after Death or Destroyer.

In place of Wolverine, we have Sabretooth to be destroyed and played again on the final turn where needed at zero cost. Similarly, The Hood is a card that is likely to be destroyed but brings the possibility of playing a more powerful card at a low cost in later turns and can be combined with another card in the final turn.

Cloak is the way to control the board in your favor instead of Killmonger. Even though he cannot destroy cards and help Death to be played, it is possible to move unwanted cards from any location to the chosen location. In a game where cards have been played in every location, your opponent will probably not think that a Galactus is intended to be played. But if Cloak is played on turn four along with Psylocke, it is possible to leave an empty location for Galactus, surprising your opponent.

Galactus Meta

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck is one of the best to use during the current Marvel Snap meta. In addition to being able to surprise the opponent to win many cubes by disguising the main strategy, it also makes use of important tools to take on many popular decks.

This deck’s greatest strength is not revealing its strategy until the final turns. The main combo here is playing Electro on turn three to play Doctor Octopus on turn four, taking four cards from the opponent’s hand that could potentially vie for power in the final round. Galactus is then played on turn five and the maximum number of cards the opponent will have available will be much smaller than they would like. Death must be used on the final turn with any other possibility to add points available. Leech can also be played in place of Doctor Octopus to reduce the strength of cards in the opponent’s hand.

Playing Wave on turn three lets you use Galactus on turn four, leaving turn five to weaken the opponent’s hand before the final turn with Leech or using the other available cards.

One of the most popular cards currently is Leader on turn six. An answer to Leader is to play Shang-Chi and Death without priority in the final round. This will destroy the enemy Death and likely result in victory.

Sunspot, Lizard, Scorpion, and Maxius are the cards to be used in the early rounds and are responsible for hiding the actual strategy of the deck from the opponent since they can participate in several archetypes and do not have direct synergy with Galactus, even if Lizard can help by lowering the power of cards that could only be played in the final rounds.

How to counter Galactus decks in Marvel Snap

The most direct way to counter a Galactus deck is to prevent it from being able to use its ability. For Galactus to destroy the other locations, he needs to be the only card on the opponent’s side of the board, so cards that interact with the opponent’s board are some of the best options.

Debrii is a very solid option present in Patriot decks that can give a Galactus deck a hard time. Just be sure to play it in a location where the opponent already has a card.

An interesting combo is using Viper to send a card with negative power to the opponent in the location they are keeping empty, like The Hood. Not only does this make the opponent lose power, but it also renders a location unusable for playing Galactus.

Green Goblin is a card that has synergy with Galactus but also against him since it can normally be played before the turn allows Galactus to enter. Occupying the location where Galactus would be played can end the opponent’s strategy.

Cosmo is another very common answer in most decks that can prevent Galactus’ effect from being activated, causing the opponent to lose a lot of value when adding a five-cost card with only three power on the board.

The best way for all these strategies to work is to gain priority in the early turns so cards like Mister Fantastic can help indirectly.