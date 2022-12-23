Best Zero decks in Marvel Snap & how to counter them

Marvel Snap has many powerful cards, some of which are so powerful that they need to have disadvantageous effects to compensate for their strengths. It’s exactly with these cards that the best Zero decks get their greatest value.

All decks can get better or worse as the metagame changes. The fact that Zero’s deck focuses so much on raw power means that it almost always has a place among the best options. In addition, they are decks that have some space to add cards that can counter the main strategies of the metagame.

Zero card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Zero is a one-cost card with three power. Its effect is “On Reveal: Remove the abilities on the next card you play.” It is available in pool three, which can be accessed from collection level 486 or above. It can also be found in the Marvel Snap Token Shop while it is not yet present in the collection.

Zero is a powerful card for its energy cost, that’s because its effect is disadvantageous most of the time. However, when the objective is to remove the negative effect of another powerful card, the player only has to win. Because of this, there will always be powerful cards with effects that can be negative with Zero, at least some options since there can only be one Zero per deck. This also makes Zero’s decks pretty straightforward in playstyle. Some cards should only be played if they can have their effects removed by Zero because of the damage they can do next to the player’s board.

Strategy for Zero in Marvel Snap

Since Zero has a cost of one, it is very easy to use it in any round. You can either use the card to guarantee a large amount of points early on or to surprise the opponent in the final round.

As there are some important combos, there is plenty of space left in the deck to add cards suited to the meta or strategies preferred by each player.

Often the objective will be to secure a high point location by using Zero’s effect to negate the ability of a powerful card while a second location is contested using the other cards to prevent the opponent from using their strategies to the fullest.

Best combos with Zero in Marvel Snap

Without a doubt, the best possible combo using Zero currently available in Marvel Snap is to play Red Skull after Zero. Red Skull costs five, but rivals Destroyer with its 15 power points. Deactivating the effect that strengthens the opponent’s cards is the secret to winning locations with relative ease. The main ways to do this is to simply play them together in a final turn: if they go to the same location, they will add up to 18 points. You can also end turn four by playing Zero and then play Red Skull in turn five. Leaving turn six free to play other cards.

Another powerful card that can benefit from having its ability removed is Destroyer itself, which will not destroy any cards when played after Zero; Doctor Octopus, which will not draw opponent’s cards to the location it is played; Typhoid Mary, which will not reduce the power of your other cards; the new Sentry, which won’t create a card with minus eight power in the right location, and many others.

Some of the cards that can be used together in the early turns are Ebony Maw, which will not prevent the player from continuing to play cards in that location, Maximus, which will not make the opponent draw cards and the new Titania, which will not go to the opponent’s side of the board.

The best Zero decks in Marvel Snap

The decks below are suggestions and should be adapted according to the preferences of each player and their respective collections.

There are some cards that can easily replace some cards that are missing from the following decks. Sera is a valuable addition to allowing turn-six card combos. Adding Cosmo allows for good synergy with Maximus, who will not activate his On Reveal effect if played in the same location as Cosmo.

Removing cards to put Storm together with Juggernaut or Jessica Jones is a powerful combination that can help secure spots before you can play Professor X. If the deck manages to secure a location early, it’s enough to play the most powerful cards in the second location to be contested that the opponent will hardly have the power to respond.

Zero Control

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This is a simple Zero deck for any player who has not yet drawn cards from pools four and five. The main objective will always be to play Zero and Red Skull to maximize point production while using control tools in previous turns to harass the enemy.

Iceman can be used in the first turn whenever available to increase the cost of an opponent’s card, while Domino guarantees the energy curve of turn two since many of the other cards have higher costs.

Cosmo is one of the essential tools to counter important strategies present in many enemy decks. If the player has turn priority, it is possible to win the game by playing Cosmo at the location of an enemy Wong, and the same goes for other decks that have many On Reveal effects.

Juggernaut and Polaris are control cards to disrupt the positioning of the opponent’s cards. Be it moving key cards or preventing opponents from playing cards in certain locations in a given turn.

Spider-Man and Professor X can both prevent the opponent from playing cards in a location, either momentarily or until the end of the game. They are capable of securing locations on their own if conditions are right.

White Queen is a great card to try to predict your opponent’s last moves by the card it will copy from the opponent’s hand, in addition to a reasonable amount of points.

While Maximus and Doctor Octopus are the main cards to have their effects removed when Red Skull is unavailable.

Zero Meta

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This version of the Zero deck is a great option to use in the current metagame, where cards like Leader and Leech are very prominent. This is mainly because some of the cards in this deck greatly benefit from being affected by Leech: removing its abilities is exactly what Zero’s role is. Also, Taskmaster is an awesome answer to Leader.

The objective remains basically the same, gain a location with the help of Zero and a more powerful card by removing its effect. But now the tools that can guarantee a second location are others, mainly She-Hulk and Taskmaster.

When Red Skull is unavailable, Typhoid Mary is a good substitute, as are Maximus and Ebony Maw for early turns.

After playing one of the big cards in the deck, Taskmaster is a very relevant force, easily reaching double digits with cards like Typhoid Mary, She-Hulk, Venom or Red Skull.

To use She-Hulk effectively, it will often be necessary to skip the fifth turn, thus ensuring that it will be possible to play more than one card on the final turn. It is also possible to play it on turn four if the player passes turn three without playing any cards: a great option to follow up with Zero before a Red Skull on the next turn. She-Hulk is also the biggest reason for including Sunspot in the deck, as he can get stronger over turns without expending energy.

Ebony Maw, Lizard and Maximus are the three cards that benefit the most from having their effect removed for the initial turns.

Shuri can be used with virtually any card in the deck to create a very powerful card, however, it should not be used with Venom, as its ability will activate before Venom can destroy the cards to absorb its power.

Enchantress is the tech card and can be replaced by other options like Cosmo. It is intended to be a response to powerful effects the opponent may be using.

How to counter Zero decks in Marvel Snap

The main strategy of the Zero player is to create very strong cards that have no negative effects, the most direct answer is simple. Destroy your opponent’s most powerful cards with Shang-Chi. For this, it can be important to control the initiative of the round by staying behind, that way it will be easier to use Shang-Chi to hit the opponent’s cards.

In addition to destroying the opponent’s cards, the best option is to identify which will be the weakest location to try to accumulate points in the final round there, since it is difficult to compete with the most powerful cards in a Zero deck.

Using Aero can help take value from one location to another that you don’t need. However, it is necessary to predict the opponent’s movements well in order to be able to hinder him effectively.