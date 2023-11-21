One of the most ferocious supervillains in all of the Marvel universe is Annihilus. This November, he will be making his debut in Marvel Snap as part of the “Higher Further, Faster” season, so learning how to best use him in a deck will be key.

Annihilus is indeed a powerful creature. He can manipulate cosmic energy and turn it to various forms of weapons to instill mass destruction among planets. He can also withstand the vacuum of space while using his main weapon known as the Cosmic Control Rod. In Marvel Snap, he has an ability that can be useful to a specific deck type, especially in creating offense through control effects.

Here are the best Annihilus decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Annihilus abilities, explained

Annihilus is a five-cost, seven-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Your cards with 0 or less Power switch sides. Destroy those that can’t.” By switching sides, it means that your cards with zero or less Power will go to the opponent’s side of the locations. This makes Annihilus a great addition to Junk decks that focus on filling up the board with unnecessary cards.

Annihilate everyone with Annihilus. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Once Annihilus becomes available in the game, he will be released as a series five card. You will need to spend 6,000 tokens to get him directly from the Weekly Spotlight section of the Token Shop. At the same time, he is up for grabs as part of the four-card pool of the Spotlight Caches from Nov 21 to 28. So, save either your tokens or credits to add Annihilus to your collection of cards.

Strategy and best combos for Annihilus decks in Marvel Snap

In theory, Annihilus has a general effect that works with cards that have a specific requirement, which is to have zero or less Power in order for them to switch sides. This ability makes Annihilus a great tool card to transfer some unnecessary cards from your side to your opponent’s.

The Hood, Green Goblin, and Hobgoblin are some of the cards in Marvel Snap that have negative Power. The Hood is played to get the one-cost, six-Power Demon in you hand, while the Goblin duo can transfer themselves to the opponent’s side of a location. But if your opponent plays either of the Goblins and they’re transferred to your side, Annihilus can work wonders and bring them back to their original owner.

Another great card that can work with Annihilus is Sentry, who is a four-cost, 10-Power card that can only be played on the left or middle location. It also has a setback ability to create a -10 Power Void to the right location in exchange for Sentry’s somehwhat unbalanced and overpowered stat line. Playing Annihilus can be useful to transfer the Void to the opponent’s side.

As for Debrii, the rocks that she can create for your side can now be transferred to your opponent’s side as well thanks to Annihilus. But in case your opponent’s locations are full already, then getting rid of the unnecessary cards from your side is still possible with Annihilus, since he works as a potential destroy-enabling card on a much bigger scale.

The best Annihilus deck builds in Marvel Snap

Junk

Exhibit A: the standard Junk. Screenshot via Snap.fan

As mentioned, Annihilus’ main home is in a Junk deck. Here, the antics of filling up your opponent’s locations with unnecessary cards is the main strategy which can result in a lot of possibilities, including disrupting the opponent’s setups and converting it as offense for your side.

Some of the best targets for Annihilus’ effect are Sentry’s Void and The Hood. Both of them have their own dose of setbacks in exchange of creating Power on your side of locations, so using Annihilus to either transfer them to your opponent’s side of the location or destroying them should always be your priority.

As for the Goblin duo of Green Goblin and Hobgoblin, they can be used to junk more cards to your opponent’s side. Black Widow is there to give the zero-cost, negative one-Power Widow’s Bite to your opponent’s hand (it prevents them from drawing cards from their deck as long as it is in their hand). Viper, on the other hand, can transfer a random card from your side to your opponent’s once you play her. Carnage can be added to get rid off of your unnecessary cards, while Debrii can create rocks on the other two locations (for both you and your opponent).

The famous combo of Luke Cage and Hazmat is there to inflict negative one Power to all of your opponent’s cards, including the junk units that you can create and give them. Cap off the deck with America Chavez, which is a six-cost, nine-Power card that you will always draw on turn six and not earlier.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Annihilus, you can consider snapping if you already have these cards on your hand:

Sentry

The Hood

Viper

Green Goblin

Hobgoblin

Luke Cage

Hazmat

Sentry creates the Void, which is one of the best targets for Annihilus alongside The Hood. So, playing them in almost every game should always be your priority whenever you use this deck. Viper is always there as a back-up card in terms of transferring your unnecessary units.

The duo of Green Goblin and Hobgoblin embody the spirit of the Junk strategy, while the Luke Cage and Hazmat combo adds more damage to your opponent’s cards thanks to the negative Power that they can inflict while keeping you safe from Hazmat’s ability.

Junk Death

Exhibit B: Junk but more deadly. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Another version of the Junk deck where Annihilus can be used is in this Junk Death deck. Here, the main offensive and defensive engines also revolve around filling the opponent’s side of the locations with unnecessary cards. Though, the difference would be the inclusion of more offensive options that can build up your Power in the form of Death, Wave, and Doctor Doom.

Death is an eight-cost, 12-Power card that costs one less for each destroyed card in the game. Including her in this deck can be a good option, since Annihilus can become a destroy enabler on his own. Destroying your own units if your opponent counters your Junk strategy can be beneficial for your side if Death is already in your hand, giving you a potentially massive low-cost Power source in the late game. Using Death is also great if you are facing an opponent who uses Annihilus as well, since the strategy of either destroying their cards with his ability can help you lower the cost of Death.

Another offensive option in this deck which is not in the first Junk deck is Doctor Doom. The famous combo of Doom and Wave can build up Power for your side, with the latter being another great tech card to play Death as early as turn four. Man-Thing can be added as well, thanks to his ability to inflict minus one Power to cards that cost three or less on the same location where he is placed.

Finish the deck with Annihilus staples such as The Hood, Black Widow, Carnage, Green Goblin, Debrii, Sentry, and Hobgoblin.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Annihilus, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Death

Doctor Doom

Wave

Man-Thing

Sentry

Death is the main Power source for this deck (aside form Sentry), as well as Doctor Doom whenever you need to fill your locations with more Power. Using Wave is necessary to pave the way for playing both Death and Doctor Doom in a single match. As for Man-Thing, he is a great tech card that converts his control effect as offense for your side.

Junk Galactus

Exhibit C: Junk with the devourer of worlds. Screenshot via Snap.fan

The last Junk deck in this guide involves the use of one of the most famous (or infamous) cards in all of Marvel Snap: none other than the devourer of worlds himself, Galactus. With the help of Annihilus, things can be easier for the big bad to overcome his win conditions, possibly making it a total mayhem for the opponent.

Galactus is a six-cost, five-Power card that destroys the other two locations as long as he is the only card on the location where you play him, and his user is winning that location. His win conditions became harder to fulfill through time, since Second Dinner adjusted him because of the “unbalanced” and “overpowered” ability that he can bring to the table. But Annihilus can be a great card to help Galactus trigger his ability, especially the part where your cards with zero Power can be transferred to your opponent’s side.

As for Alioth, he can secure a win most of the time whenever you are able to pull off the Galactus effect. Forge is there to power up Wolverine, who is a Galactus staple over time because of his ability to regenerate himself with more Power every time he is destroyed. Electro and Wave are both there to play Galactus as early as possible, as well as paving the way for early late game plays for Annihilus or Hobgoblin. Mobius M. Mobius, on the other hand, prevents any form of disruption when it comes to lowering the cost of your cards.

Of course, Annihilus staples such as The Hood, Green Goblin, and Sentry are there to cap off the deck.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Galactus

Alioth

Green Goblin

Hobgoblin

Sentry

Galactus is the heart and soul of this deck, so playing him in almost every game is the most ideal scenario to force your opponent in a single-location battle. Alioth is there to ensure a win when you and your opponent are facing each other in a lone location.

As for the duo of Green Goblin and Hobgoblin, they both help in fulfilling the win condition of Galactus. Sentry, on the other hand, provides massive Power on one of your locations, as well as creating the Void, a great target for Annihilus’s transfer ability.