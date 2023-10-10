In the Marvel universe, a group of mutants with extraordinary and superhuman abilities known as the X-Men has become one of the most known and dominant factions in the franchise. But one member of the X-Men is widely considered by fans not only as the most popular mutant but one of the most iconic characters of all time from Marvel – James Howlett/Logan, a.k.a. Wolverine.

Wolverine uses his famous claws made from the fictional element adamantium. He can wreck almost anything using them, while also having the ability to heal himself. In Marvel Snap, his effect is somehow patterned after what he does as a mutant: becoming immortal and coming back even stronger.

Here are the best Wolverine decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Wolverine abilities, explained

Wolverine is a two-cost, two-Power card with the ability that reads “When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random location with +2 Power.” In terms of stats, Wolverine may not be your best choice, but when his ability is fully maximized by creating decks that aim to destroy or discard him, he can be a potential game-changer.

You can get Wolverine as a series one card by reaching Collection Level 18-214. You won’t need to spend any tokens to get him, so you can build decks that use him as early as possible in the game which can help you make your way to the top ranks of Marvel Snap.

Strategy and best combos for Wolverine decks in Marvel Snap

As mentioned, Wolverine’s ability can reach its full potential if you destroy or discard him at any point in the game.

If you plan to destroy Wolverine, you can use cards that destroy units on locations. These include Carnage, Venom, Deathlok, and Destroyer. As for Galactus, he can destroy the other two locations where certain conditions are met. This can also be counted as destruction for cards, so Wolverine’s regeneration and Power boost will be triggered if you are successful in activating Galactus’ effect.

Cards that can give additional Power to Wolverine not only boost his Power but also maintain it throughout the game, even when he is destroyed. Forge can give a plus three-Power bonus to the next card that you play. Shuri, on the other hand, doubles the Power of the next card you play if it is placed in the same location as her.

As for the discard strategy, the cards that can let you discard cards from your hand are Blade, Colleen Wing, Swordmaster, Lady Sif, Silver Samurai, and MODOK. They have different prescribed timings of play, ranging from the early to late game. Keeping Wolverine in your hand until you have at least one of those cards is the best way to maximize his ability if you are using a discard strategy.

The best Wolverine decks in Marvel Snap

Standard Destroy

Destroy, destroy, and destroy. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Wolverine’s main home is in a Destroy deck. Here, his ability can reach its full potential since this deck provides the tools to possibly destroy Wolverine as much as possible. Also, other cards can hit huge numbers in terms of Power when you utilize the destroy mechanic and gain other advantages to outpower and disrupt your opponent.

Aside from Wolverine, the other cards in this deck that benefit from being destroyed include Deadpool, who can double his current Power every time he is destroyed, Nova, who gives plus one Power to all of our cards, and Bucky Barnes, who creates the two-cost, six-Power Winter Soldier in his place. Daken, on the other hand, gives the Muramasa Shard card that doubles the former’s current Power if you manage to destroy it.

Destroy enablers such as Carnage, Venom, and Deathlok are also in this deck. As for Yondu, he destroys the top card of your opponent’s deck. Killmonger is another destroy card thanks to his ability to destroy all one-cost cards in play (from you or your opponent’s side).

Cap off the deck with the classic duo of Knull, who gains the total Power of all cards destroyed in the game, and Death, an eight-cost, 12-Power card that costs one less for each card that got destroyed by you or your opponent.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Knull

Death

Daken

Venom

Knull and Death are the primary finishers for this deck. So, utilize the destroy mechanic as much as possible in the early to mid-game to take advantage of the abilities provided by the two late-game cards.

As for Daken and Venom, they have the potential to become alternative Power sources for this deck. Building up their Power in the mid-game can add value to your locations, as well as giving Knull and Death more chances of being played together.

Standard Discard

This classic Discard deck is still a force to be reckoned with. Screenshot via Snap.fan

In this Discard deck, Wolverine’s Power boost can only be triggered at least once a game most of the time. But his value as an added Power source makes this strategy even more powerful, especially in creating potentially massive Power for your locations by using the discard mechanic.

Blade, Colleen Wing, Lady Sif, Silver Samurai, and MODOK are your discard enablers for this deck. Swarm also benefits from the discard mechanic since it can create two copies of itself when discarded but with a discounted cost of zero. Morbius is there as an alternative Power source because of his ability to gain plus two Power for each card you have discarded in the game.

Dracula discards a card from your hand by the end of the game and gains its Power. The best target for his effect is Apocalypse, since the latter stacks plus four Power every time you discard him while returning to your hand instantly.

Daken is also present in this deck since you can target the Muramasa Shard for your discard trick. Finish the deck with America Chavez, a six-cost, nine-Power card that you will always draw on turn six and not earlier.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Dracula

Apocalypse

Daken

MODOK

America Chavez

The Dracula and Apocalypse combo can give you at least 12 power on a location. So, do your best to discard Apocalypse as much as possible to keep stacking plus four Power to him. As for Daken, he is another potential massive Power source as long as you discard the Muramasa Shard in the mid to late game.

MODOK is your primary discard-enabling option in this deck. Playing him on turn five is the most ideal play to possibly produce a massive turn six play. America Chavez, on the other hand, always goes to your hand turn six, guaranteeing that you will always have an offensive option with at least nine-Power on the final turn.

