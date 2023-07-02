Best The Collector decks in Marvel Snap

The six Infinity Stones of the Marvel universe played a big part in establishing what could be one of the longest film sagas in history. One of the stones, namely the Reality Stone, was kept by a creature named known as Taneleer Tivan or commonly known as The Collector. And as his moniker suggests, he is someone who collects.

The Collector is the head of the criminal underworld known as the Tivan Group. He also has some of the galaxy’s rarest and most prestigious collection of species and relics, including the Reality Stone after it was entrusted to him by Asgard. In Marvel Snap, his ability is somewhat patterned to what he does in the Marvel Universe.

Marvel Snap: The Collector abilities, explained

The Collector is a two-cost, two-Power card with the ability that reads “When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +1 Power.” This effect can be spammed with certain cards, giving The Collector the potential to be a massive Power source, especially in the late game.

The Collector can be a massive Power source in Marvel Snap. Screengrab via Dot Esports

You can get The Collector as a series two card by unlocking cards through Collection Level 222-486 for free. He will not cost you any amount of tokens, so you can build decks around him even in the earlier stages of your grind.

Strategy and best combos for The Collector decks in Marvel Snap

Various cards can help The Collector stack more Power as early as possible. This includes units that give players cards that did not start from their deck, such as Agent 13, Mantis, Maria Hill, Cable, Nick Fury, Agent Coulson, Moon Girl, and White Queen.

Kitty Pryde’s bounce effect can be spammed every turn to grant the Power stack for The Collector. Also, cards that allow the units already played to be bounced back to the hand help The Collector gain more Power. This includes Beast, which can return all of the cards that were placed in the same location before playing him, and Falcon, which can bounce back all one-cost cards that are already in the locations.

The Collector also synergizes well with Devil Dinosaur since both cards gain more Power from units that give you cards that did not start in the deck. The latter has a general effect wherein it gets plus two Power for each card in your hand. Moon Girl shines in here since she can give up to three cards to your hand instantly, boosting The Collector and Devil Dinosaur’s Power.

The best The Collector decks in Marvel Snap

Bounce

Bounce meta is real. Screengrab via Dot Esports

As mentioned, one of the best decks where The Collector shines the most is in a Bounce deck. The high number of cards that can be returned and that can return other units to the hand can make The Collector’s Power massive, especially in the late game.

Kitty Pryde is a must in this deck since she can be the most spammed card in terms of bouncing and gaining Power every time she returns to the hand at the end of every turn. Her bounce effect also synergizes with Bishop.

Of course, Bounce enablers like Beast and Falcon are included in this deck, in part to make use of cards like The Hood, Iceman, Angela, and Hit-Monkey. Bast can turn the Power of the cards in your hand to three regardless of their original Power while Mysterio is also there for the classic Hit-Monkey combo in the late game.

Cap off the deck with America Chavez to have a staple turn six Power source in case you can’t pull a miracle turn six.

Win condition cards for this deck

There is no definite card that is the center of this deck. But aside from The Collector, the cards that make the deck’s winning image more consistent are:

Kitty Pryde

Falcon

Beast

Angela

Hit-Monkey

Bishop

Bast

Kitty Pryde alongside Beast and Falcon are your bounce enablers. Just be wise on when you need to use their abilities, especially with Falcon and Beast, since they are of the On Reveal kind and can only be activated once per game (unless a location can help trigger them once more).

Angela, Hit-Monkey, and Bishop, on the other hand, are your Power source with The Collector, stacking Power on them depending on the number of plays and strategic bounce plays. As for Bast, it can provide you a major Power boost, especially for your cards with less than three base Power.

Agents Deck

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. make The Collector a beast. Sreengrab via Dot Esports

Another deck where The Collector can be a potential massive Power source is the Agents deck. Almost all of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent cards in Marvel Snap provide give cards to the hand that did not start in the deck. These can help The Collector, as well as Devil Dinosaur stack more Power.

Some of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent cards that can be used in this deck include Agent 13, Maria Hill, Agent Coulson, and Nick Fury. These cards are typically played in the early to mid stages of the game, making the cards that they can add to the hand other alternative options which you can use in the mid to late game to surprise your opponent.

Bounce staples such as Kitty Pryde and Bishop can be added to the deck to provide more Power options in the late game. White Queen is also there to provide vision since she can get a copy of your opponent’s highest-cost card in the hand when she is played.

Quinjet can be a great tool to reduce the cost of the cards that did not start in your deck by one. Sentinel, on the other hand, gives its user a copy of itself when played, giving you cheap Power boosters in an instant, as well as to stack more Power for The Collector and Devil Dinosaur.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from The Collector, the win condition cards for this deck are:

Devil Dinosaur

Bishop

All Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cards

White Queen

Devil Dinosaur and Bishop are your other major Power sources aside from The Collector. Their ability to stack Power can be used to provide big numbers on locations, so you must be wise on balancing whether you need to save hand cards for Devil Dinosaur or if you need to play additional cards in your locations to boost Bishop’s Power.

All the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cards and White Queen give you other alternative options which can be useful in the different stages of the game. So, you must be careful when to use these correctly, especially if your opponent may have Shang-Chi in their deck since it can potentially destroy The Collector or Devil Dinosaur if their Power becomes nine or higher.

