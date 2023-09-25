Phil Coulson is one of the most highly-regarded Agents of the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division, or S.H.I.E.L.D. A a longtime colleague and partner of Nick Fury, Coulson is also in Marvel Snap, and can be helpful in the right deck.

In Marvel Snap, Agent Coulson has an ability that can greatly boost your card choices, especially in the mid to late game.

Here are the best Agent Coulson decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Agent Coulson abilities, explained

Agent Coulson is a three-cost, four-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Add a random 4-Cost and 5-Cost card to your hand.” Technically speaking, he has an effect that depends on RNG, since the cards he can pull are random. But there are some cards that can greatly benefit from his ability, especially with adding more cards to your hand.

Agent Coulson is a S.H.I.E.L.D. staple. Screengrab via Dot Esports

Once you reach at least Collection Level 486, you may have the chance to get Agent Coulson as a series three card. You can also grab him as your free series three card every seasonal rotation, making him a great addition to your decks and collection.

Strategy and best combos for Agent Coulson decks in Marvel Snap

Agent Coulson has a decent stat line for being a three-cost card. His plus four-Power is a good location booster, though his main strength is his ability to add cards to your hand which can be useful in the mid to late game.

Some cards, however, benefit from Agent Coulson’s card addition ability, mainly The Collector and Devil Dinosaur. The former can stack plus one Power every time a card that you did not draw from your deck enters your hand. The latter, on the other hand, has an Ongoing ability to gain plus two Power for each card in your hand.

The cards Agent Coulson can bring to your hand synergize well with Quinjet thanks to its ability to give minus one cost to the cards that did not start in your deck. The cheaper cards can also become even cheaper with Sera, since she can lower the cost of all of your cards in the hand by one.

The best Agent Coulson decks in Marvel Snap

Loki for the Win

Loki and the gang is one of the top decks in all of Marvel Snap. Screengrab via Snap.fan

A current top deck in the meta where Agent Coulson’s effect to provide additional cards to your hand can be used in a deck that focuses on The Collector and Devil Dinosaur as the main offensive options. Agent Coulson is more of a tool in this deck, and the key card to make this strategy work is Loki.

Loki, the season pass card for Marvel Snap’s September season known as “Loki For All Time,” has the ability to transform all of the cards in you hand into random cards from your opponent’s deck. But what makes his ability more tricky and dangerous is the fact that all of the cards you can get from Loki’s effect cost one less, and combining this with Quinjet can even make the cards cheaper. This can pave the way for some potential multiple plays in a single turn using what were originally high-cost cards from your opponent’s deck.

Aside from Loki and Agent Coulson, the other cards in this deck that can provide additional units to your hand are Snowguard, Mirage, and Nick Fury. They have different desired timings of play, ranging from the early to late game. They can help boost the Power of The Collector and Devil Dinosaur in the process.

Armor is there to secure and protect Quinjet or your massive Power sources from potential destruction from your opponent’s side. As for the disruption duo of Shang-Chi and Enchantress, the former can destroy your opponent’s units with nine or more Power in the same location where you play him, while the latter removes all Ongoing abilities of cards in the location where you place her, regardless which side they are played.

Cap off the deck with Legion for potential location manipulation in the late game, which can be unpredictable for the opponent.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Loki

The Collector

Devil Dinosaur

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Legion

Loki is the heart and soul of this deck. You should be wise on properly timing his play, and keep track of if you have enough cards in your hand to maximize the Power boost for The Collector and Devil Dinosaur.

As for Shang-Chi and Enchantress, their potential disruption abilities can be converted into offense for your side. Legion is a great surprise factor in the late game, especially if there is a location which you can take advantage to win the game.

Darkhawk Devil Dinosaur

Darkhawk is still a major threat in the game. Screengrab via Snap.fan

This deck is more of the same strategy as the Loki deck above. The difference, however, is the addition of another Power source—in the form of Darkhawk, who can be a game-changer in the mid to late game in terms of creating potentially massive Power in one of your locations.

Darkhawk has an Ongoing ability to gain plus two Power for each card in your opponent’s deck. His Power can even grow bigger with the help of the rock-giving duo of Korg and Rock Slide, since both of them can put unnecessary rocks in your opponent’s deck to possibly give more Power to Darkhawk in the process.

The rest of the deck is same as above. But what makes this a consistent and competitive deck is the added offensive option for Darkhawk, since the game nowadays relies on playing multiple cards all at once while keeping the desired massive Power for your locations.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Darkhawk

The Collector

Devil Dinosaur

Legion

Nick Fury

Darkhawk, The Collector, and Devil Dinosaur are your main Power sources for the deck. Playing them is the top priority to ensure that you can possibly create a ton of Power in at least two of your locations to win the game.

Legion is there to manipulate the locations instantly, while the six-cost card Nick Fury may be your other late game option to finish with a victory.

About the author