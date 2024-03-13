Marvel Snap‘s Avengers vs X-Men season features new characters who are involved in the famous comic storyline of the same name. This includes Mockingbird, who is an outstanding S.H.I.E.L.D. agent.

Mockingbird, or Bobbi Morse, is a master of hand-to-hand combatant, with expertise in Kung Fu and Taekwondo. She also graduated as the top student of her class and also possesses a Ph.D. in biology. In Marvel Snap, she is a good Power source who has a lot of potential, especially in becoming a cheap-Cost card.

Here are the best Mockingbird decks in Marvel Snap.

Mockingbird abilities, explained

Mockingbird is a five-cost, nine-Power card with the following ability: “Costs 1 less for each card you have in play that didn’t start in your deck.” This is a straightforward ability that enables Mockingbird to be a cheap-Cost card while maintaining its nine-Power stat, which can be a big boost to one of your locations. Mockingbird is also immune to Shang-Chi, making it a more reliable Power source.

You can get Mockingbird as a series five card, meaning you’ll have to spend 6,000 tokens to get it from the Weekly Spotlight Section of the token shop. Mockingbird is part of the four-card pool of the Spotlight Cache rotation from Mar. 12-19.

Strategy and best combos for Mockingbird decks in Marvel Snap

To maximize Mockingbird’s ability, you need to use cards that can create other units, either in play or in the deck.

One of the most popular and consistent meta decks where Mockingbird can be used is in the Thanos Lockjaw deck. The offensive potential of the card adds more Power sources, especially since it can be used with other cards that may also lower their Costs like Skaar. Thanos’ Infinity Stones are also created and will not start in your deck.

There are also other units that can give you cards that didn’t start in your deck. This includes Snowguard, Agent 13, Mirage, Sentinel, Agent Coulson, Nick Fury, and Hellcarrier. Loki, on the other hand, transforms your hand cards to cards that started in your opponent’s deck. Using these cards can help you lower Mockingbird’s Cost in the process.

As for cards that can create other units, you can use Squirrel Girl, Mister Sinister, Brood, Shanna, White Tiger, Ultron, and Doctor Doom. Most of these cards are often used in Patriot decks that focus on filling the board with vanilla cards which can be boosted in the mid to late game.

Best Mockingbird decks to play in Marvel Snap

Thanos Lockjaw

This deck just keeps getting stronger. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

As mentioned, Thanos Lockjaw can be a home for Mockingbird. All of the six Infinity Stones provide certain advantages such as drawing cards, moving units to other locations, changing locations, inflicting negative Power, lowering the cost of cards, and more. Playing them will help you play Mockingbird as early as possible.

The six Infinity Stones are the best sacrifices for Lockjaw, and getting some of your high Power cards for free is the main offensive engine of this deck. Aside from Mockingbird, your major Power sources here are Cull Obsidian, Devil Dinosaur, Vision, Blob, Skaar, and Magneto. Some of these cards also have a handful of effects to potentially disrupt your opponent’s setups.

Psylocke and Hope Summers can be added for gaining additional energy, while Mobius M. Mobius can keep Mockingbird and Skaar’s ability active.

Patriot

Simple yet effective. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

The classic and reliable Patriot deck is back thanks to Mockingbird. Here, the goal is to simply play as many vanilla cards as possible which can be boosted by Patriot and Blue Marvel, as well as the added boost of Onslaught since it can double the Ongoing effects of the two Power boosters.

Squirrel Girl, Mister Sinister, and Brood are the cards that can create vanilla units on your locations. Absorbing Man’s ability to copy an On Reveal effect can also be used to fill up your locations with even more vanilla cards.

Forge and America Chavez can be used to provide a permanent boost to your cards that can summon vanilla units. As for Iron Man, it can double the current total Power of the location where it’s placed. Cap off the deck with Iron Lad, which can copy the text of the top card of your deck while keeping its stat line. Copying Patriot can give more boost to your vanilla units, while a copied Iron Man automatically gives you at least a 12-Power card.

Loki

Loki is back. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

Loki decks fell out of the meta when Second Dinner changed the god of mischief’s text. Still, its ability to give your hand discounted copies of cards from your opponent’s deck is big, especially in the late game where you can play multiple cards to eventually outpower your opponent.

The cards that can give you additional units are Snowguard, Cable, Agent Coulson, and Nick Fury. Gaining cards from them can help boost The Collector’s Power in the process thanks to its ability to stack plus one Power every time a card enters your hand (aside from drawing them in your deck).

Quinjet even lowers the cost of your discounted cards from Loki, while Zabu makes your four-Cost cards cheaper. Finish the deck with Iron Lad, the potential card destroyer Shang-Chi, and Devil Dinosaur, whose Ongoing ability makes it gain plus two Power for each card in your hand.

How to counter Mockingbird decks

The main counter to Mockingbird is Mobius M. Mobius since it can prevent your cards from reducing their costs in any form. This ability is an Ongoing one, so playing disruption cards like Enchantress and Rogue can help you keep Mockingbird’s effect active.

Is Mockingbird worth pulling?

A big yes. There are a lot of possibilities with Mockingbird, especially since decks that create other units in play or in your deck are rampant in the meta. With Thanos Lockjaw and Patriot decks meta staples, adding Mockingbird can provide more reliable offensive sources in your deck.