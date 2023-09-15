One of the most famous groups or factions in the Marvel universe is the X-Men. They are comprised of some of the franchise’s most known and powerful mutants, including Ororo Munroe, commonly known as the Omega-Level mutant Storm.

Storm has a lot of abilities that involve weather control. As her name suggests, Storm can quickly pave the way for thunderstorms in the skies, as well as stirring up tornadoes, blizzards, hurricanes, and more. Her ability in Marvel Snap is themed around what she can do as a mutant, making games more challenging than ever.

Here are the best Storm decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Storm abilities, explained

Storm is a three-cost, two-Power card with the ability that reads: “On Reveal: Flood this location. Next turn is the last turn cards can be played here.” Basically, using Storm would mean that both you and your opponent won’t have a chance to play cards in her location after the next turn she was played. But if you create a deck with the proper cards, Storm can be a catalyst for victory.

Here comes the Storm. Screengrab via Dot Esports

In Marvel Snap, Storm is a series two card and you can get her once you reach the Collection Level range of 222-474. This means that you can get her in the early stages of the game, so have a look at our best Storm decks to farm wins in the ladder.

Strategy and best combos for Storm decks in Marvel Snap

In theory, Storm is a powerful standalone card that can quickly change the flow of the game in an instant, especially if you want to lock down or get rid of a nuisance location. But there are some standouts in terms of the best cards that can work with her.

Juggernaut is a great turn-four play if you play Storm in turn three since he can move the cards your opponent played on the flooded location. This combo works efficiently in a Sera Surfer deck because of the possible Power boost Storm and Juggernaut can receive from Silver Surfer in the late game.

Cards that can create units on locations also work well with Storm, such as Doctor Doom and Ultron. Both of these cards create units that are not counted as a play, so they won’t be stopped and can provide added Power to the flooded location.

Jeff the Baby Land Shark is also another good addition to a Storm deck since he is literally unstoppable when it comes to moving or playing him on any location. Other cards that can move on locations can do the same, such as Nightcrawler and Vision. Iron Fist and Heimdall can move cards to the Flooded location as well.

Nebula is a great card that can be placed on a flooded location. This is because of her plus two Power boost at the end of every turn where your opponent did not play a card on the same location as her. As for Mister Fantastic and Klaw, they can provide Power to the other locations regardless if some of these locations are unplayable.

The best Storm decks in Marvel Snap

Sera Surfer

Sera Surfer is a legit contender in the meta. Screengrab via Snap.fan

As mentioned, one of the decks where Storm’s potential can be unlocked is in a Sera Surfer deck. This strategy focuses on playing different three-cost cards with various effects which can be significantly boosted by Silver Surfer in the final turn. Also, Sera’s presence is there to pave the way for playing up to three three-cost cards in turn six.

Silver Surfer gives plus two Power to all of your three-cost cards in play. If you build a deck around him with a handful of three-cost cards with a wide diversity of effects, this strategy can adapt to almost any deck in the game but keeps the desired Power created in the late game.

Aside from Storm and Juggernaut, some of the three-cost cards that you can include in this deck are Brood for Power swarm in a single location, Rogue for Ongoing control, Cosmo for On Reveal control, Killmonger for destroying all one-cost cards (works well with the Nova combo), Shadow King for Power control, and Spider-Man for movement.

Cap off the deck with Sera, which can lower the cost of your cards in the hand by one, and Goose, which can provide a semi-lockdown package thanks to its ability to prevent players from playing four-cost or higher cards on the location where it is placed.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Storm, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Silver Surfer

Sera

Juggernaut

Shadow King

Silver Surfer and Sera are the heart and soul of this deck. So, it should always be your priority to play both cards in the game, with Sera on turn five and Silver Surfer and possibly two more three-cost cards on turn six.

Juggernaut is the best combo card for Storm to possibly secure the flooded location, while Shadow King is a great Power manipulator thanks to his ability to bring back all cards’ Power to their base Power.

High Evo Control

High Evolutionary Control can be a real threat. Screengrab via Snap.fan

Another deck where Storm’s lockdown prowess can be used is in a High Evolutionary Lockdown deck. This deck’s strategy focuses on locking down locations to secure possible wins on those. Though, there are cards in this deck that can provide unpredictability in the late game, especially if you know you can lock some of the locations available.

Aside from Storm, Professor X is in this deck to completely prevent players from putting or removing cards in any form on the location where he is placed. Jeff the Baby Land Shark is the only exception for this, thanks to his literally unstoppable ability to be played or moved.

Nebula and Sunspot are there to build up your early game. As for the High Evolutionary which can inflict negative Power to your opponent’s cards, you can put Wasp and Cyclops. Daredevil is there for added vision on turn five, while Legion is a great location manipulator that can surprise your opponent.

Cap off the deck with Hulk, which can be a standalone location card because of his ability to gain plus two Power every time you have unspent energy, and Doctor Doom for surprise locations swarm, including Storm’s flooded location.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Storm, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Professor X

Legion

Jeff the Baby Land Shark

Hulk

Doctor Doom

Professor X is the main lockdown card for this deck, while Legion can be used to take advantage of a location that can be unpredictable for the opponent. Jeff can also be another great surprise factor, especially in a flooded or Professor X location.

Hulk’s potential to become a massive Power beast can turn the game upside down, while Doctor Doom gives an added Power boost to your two locations.

