Best Sandman decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

Marvel Snap is a card battler centered around the heroes and villains from the Marvel multiverse. To win, you must use your twelve cards across three locations and get the highest power score in under three minutes. While you can choose from many cards in Marvel Snap, Sandman is one you should consider for your deck.

Sandman was buffed in the Feb. 21 Marvel Snap update. With the changes, he went from being a four-cost, one-Power card to a five-cost, five-Power card.

With these changes, Sandman has become an excellent late-game card as he has an Ongoing ability where players can only play one card each turn. This makes him valuable against those with decks that rely on playing multiple cards in the last few rounds.

Due to his buff, the best decks for Sandman have changed to revolve around a more late-game playstyle.

So, what are the best Sandman decks, and how do you counter them in Marvel Snap?

Best Sandman decks in Marvel Snap

Deck One

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck One consists of Ant-Man, Armor, Electro, Captain America, Wave, Namor, Iron Man, Klaw, Sandman, Spectrum, Onslaught, and Destroyer. Wave is a great card to have in decks where most of the cards are high-cost cards because On Reveal, during your next turn, the cards in your hand cost four. So, there’s a great chance you could play Onslaught, Spectrum, or Klaw much sooner.

The second best feature of this deck is that there are multiple combos you can try, especially if you cannot draw Destroyer or Onslaught. In addition, many other cards in this deck have Power boosts, which can help cards like Namor, who need a solo lane to get their additional Power buffs.

Deck Two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck Two consists of Sunspot, Scorpion, Electro, Wave, Leech, Klaw, Sandman, Aero, Doctor Doom, Odin, America Chavez, and Magneto. Like the previous deck, Wave is an essential card because most of this deck contains high-cost cards. So, playing these cards sooner gives you a great advantage.

This deck also provides many combo options if you can’t pull Sandman, like Aero and Odin, Doctor Doom and Odin, Klaw and Magneto, and Klaw and Doctor Doom. If you’re someone who doesn’t like a deck based on one combo and prefers to adapt your gameplay based on your opponent, then this deck is for you.

Deck Three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck Three consists of Sunsport, Psylocke, Mystique, Patriot, Electro, Wong, White Tiger, Blue Marvel, Sandman, Doctor Doom, Odin, and Ultron. This particular deck aims to boost Doctor Doom’s DoomBots, Ultron Drones, and Tigers that are added to other locations when Doctor Doom, Ultron, and White Tiger are revealed.

To buff these additional cards, the remaining cards in this deck have Ongoing or On Reveal abilities that give Power boosts, extra Energy, increased max Energy, and On Reveal ability reactivation.

How to counter Sandman decks in Marvel Snap

To combat the new Sandman decks that contain several cards with Ongoing and On Reveal abilities, you will want to use cards like Cosmo, Enchantress, Leech, Hobgoblin, Spider-Woman, and Shang-Chi.

Cosmo blocks the On Reveal abilities of cards at that location, which can be helpful against cards like Odin, Mystique, and Doctor Doom. Enchantress is also a great option, as she blocks all Ongoing abilities at this location. So, against cards like Sandman, Patriot, or Wong, it can be game-changing.

Leech is also a good option as, On Reveal, he removes the abilities from all of the cards in your opponent’s hand. While you may not know what cards are in your opponent’s hand, you do know that if they have a Sandman deck, there are very few cards without abilities. So, you’ll be sure to take something away from your opponent.

As many of the cards in the Sandman decks help boost Power levels, counter cards like Hobgoblin and Spider-Woman are perfect as they can help reduce your opponent’s Power levels.

If your opponent has a deck where they’re boosting the Power of a card rather than a location, Shang-Chi is excellent to have as, On Reveal, all of the enemy cards at this location that have nine or more Power are destroyed. This can also be perfect against high-Power cards like Magneto or Destroyer.

So, if you want to try a buffed Sandman deck, these are the three best Sandman decks and their counters in Marvel Snap.