Marvel Snap Shuri deck guide (and counters) | The best Shuri decks in Marvel Snap

Shuri has been in Marvel Snap for a while now, but it’s only been in the last few seasons that the raw power she can add to a deck proved good enough to rank her among the most played cards in the game.

Even players who haven’t finished unlocking Series three cards can be lucky enough to acquire her, and will definitely want to build the best Shuri decks in Marvel Snap.

Shuri card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Shuri is a four-cost card with two power. Its effect is as follows: “On Reveal: Double the Power of the next card you play.” It can also be purchased through the Token Shop for 3000 Collector’s Tokens.

Shuri’s ability is perfect for combining with high base power cards to dominate locations, giving your opponent no chance to catch up to your points.

Strategy and best combos for Shuri decks in Marvel Snap

Cards that have the best synergy with Shuri include:

Red Skull

Taskmaster

Zabu

Wong

Armor

There are several possible strategies in decks that use Shuri. Certainly the most famous is using the combination of Red Skull and Taskmaster. One card played each round totaling more than 60 Power points spread across the board. In addition to being very powerful, it is very simple to make.

From another perspective, Wong can be played before Shuri to double its effect. As this strategy is not very practical without some support, Zabu presents itself as one of the best options to reduce the cost of both cards by one.

Armor and its effect of not allowing cards to be destroyed is an important card for any deck that wants to use Shuri, since practically any card that Shuri has an effect on can be destroyed by Shang-Chi.

The best Shuri decks in Marvel Snap

The decks below are some suggestions of the best decks with Shuri in the Marvel Snap meta and may have some cards replaced by other options according to the collection and preference of the players.

Shuri Zero

Shuri is still considered one of the strongest cards in Marvel Snap and her popularity among players who use Red Skull and Taskmaster in their decks is evidence that opponents have yet to find a surefire way to counter her. Nevertheless, rival players are actively attempting to do so by incorporating Shang-Chi into their decks, which makes Cosmo and Armor high-priority cards for Shuri’s build.

The optimal strategy for this deck is to play Shuri first, followed by Red Skull and then Taskmaster, and this strategy is difficult to beat if Red Skull is played in the same location as Armor. She-Hulk is a reliable backup plan, particularly when skipping turn five and pairing her with another five-cost card.

Most of the other cards are meant to be played in early turns, which are more flexible. Zero can be used to remove the effects of Ebony Maw or Lizard at this stage of the game, while Sauron removes any inconvenience of Ongoing effects from the deck.

Shuri Electro Ramp

This deck option with Shuri adds Nimrod to your archetype to be used in combination with Arnim Zola. Using Electro reveals that the goal is to use one card per turn as best as possible. There are a few possible combos to take advantage of the deck’s potential while turn one and two are totally flexible.

Both Electro and Wave act as facilitators to play the most expensive cards. Sandman is a great card to play on turn four after Electro, as it can destabilize the opponent’s strategies. The big scorers are Black Panther and Nimrod, both benefiting greatly if Shuri is played before them. So Arnim Zola is the main finisher for these cards.

When those combos aren’t available, it’s still possible to play Odin after Doctor Doom to spread lots of points around the board.

Shuri Galactus

The Galactus deck also welcomed Shuri’s interaction with Nimrod, creating new win conditions for the deck, even though Galactus is unplayable.

The previous patterns of using Galactus are still present. It’s possible to use Wave to bring Galactus in early, so the last two turns are all about weakening the opponent’s moves with cards like Doctor Octopus or Leech and scoring enough points to win with cards like Shang-Chi and Knull. It is even possible to use Shuri and Destroyer instead to score a lot of points.

The player can also weaken the opponent before Galactus is thrown. It is now possible to play Nimrod and destroy it on the final turn with Galactus, granting a good amount of points from the copies generated by Nimrod. With Electro in the game, it is possible to play Shuri, Nimrod, and Galactus and still win the match.

How to counter Shuri decks in Marvel Snap

Since it is one of the most popular decks at high levels of play, many players look for the best ways to counter Shuri’s builds. By far the simplest option is to use Shang-Chi to destroy the opponent’s most powerful card. However, since it’s easy to protect yourself from Shang-Chi, a second strategy may be necessary.

Aero is one of the best options for players facing Shuri during their rank climb. When it comes primarily to facing Shuri Zero, Aero can be played on the final turn to move Taskmaster to the same location his previous card was played. In this way, the opponent cannot spread his points across the board and the player can win even with lower power cards.

Furthermore, Shuri is a card with an On Reveal effect, which means that Cosmo can prevent its activation. It’s important that the player gets the initiative when the idea is to play Cosmo after the opponent plays Wong.