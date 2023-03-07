A new season of Marvel Snap is starting and Days of Future Past will have a lot of exciting updates for players. All players who purchase the new Season Pass will get the season highlight card, Nimrod, and will be able to build the best decks for the mutant exterminator.

Nimrod card abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Nimrod is a five-cost card with five power. Its effect is as follows: “When this is destroyed, add a copy to each other location.” It is available in the new season pass.

Starting next season it will also be included in series five cards and can be purchased in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens.

Nimrod needs to be destroyed in order for it to create copies identical to the one it was originally destroyed. Despite appearing to empower the Destroy archetype in Marvel Snap, its cost and power can create new versions of Destroy decks rather than just empowering existing ones.

Strategy and best combos for Nimrod decks in Marvel Snap

Cards that have the best synergy with Nimrod include:

Arnim Zola

Destroyer

Galactus

Venom

Shuri

Cerebro

Its natural synergy with the destroy effect makes some of the best cards to play alongside Nimrod to be those that can destroy it.

Although Carnage and Deathlok are common cards in destroy decks, the fact that Nimrod costs five makes other cards better, especially Arnim Zola, Destroyer, Galactus, and Venom. All these cards bring great benefits when using their abilities.

Arnim Zola will single-handedly copy Nimrod at the other locations, resulting in four additional copies on turn six and at least 20 total power. Destroyer alone is a huge threat and combining it with Nimrod’s effect can generate 35 total power with just those two cards. Nimrod acts in conjunction with Galactus in a similar way to Wolverine and can be destroyed and still generate points in the remaining location. And Venom can destroy everything in the location to get stronger and even help Nimrod spawn his additional copies.

However, one of Nimrod’s biggest difficulties is its cost. Playing it on the fifth round means it will only be possible to destroy it on the final turn and it will be necessary to wait one turn to do so. Not being able to destroy Nimrod the same turn it is played means the opponent can easily prevent this from happening. In order for this not to happen, it is important the player maintains the initiative in the final turns.

Other possibilities to use Nimrod include boosting its power before playing it using cards like Nakia, Okoye, Forge, Hulkbuster, or Shuri. And it is even possible to use it in a deck with Cerebro, thanks to its high capacity to generate copies of itself.

The best Nimrod decks in Marvel Snap

To analyze some of the possibilities of using the new Marvel Snap card, the following decks with Nimrod can be assembled for the first weeks of the new season. As more players acquire the card, new decks and ways to play may emerge.

Nimrod, Death, and Destroyer

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

To overcome the weakness of playing Nimrod only on turn five, the main strategy of this deck is to play Electro on turn three, Nimrod on turn four, Destroyer in turn five, and then turn six may have multiple cards played as Electro was destroyed by Destroyer, making it possible to play other cards with destroy effects such as Venom, Deathlok, and Carnage, or finish with a reduced cost death.

Death can be thrown after Wave and, depending on the number of cards destroyed in the match, you can play it along with another card. If the main cards are not available, Taskmaster is a great Plan B to be played after Destroyer or Death.

Nimrod and Deadpool

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck has cards that can be used at the beginning of the game and in the final turns. It is possible to focus on increasing Deadpool’s power and then destroying it as much as it is possible to do this with Nimrod. The main interactions for the end of the game are to use Arnim Zola both on Nimrod and Black Panther, especially if they are affected by Shuri’s ability.

In addition, Taskmaster is again used as a Plan B and the other cards can add to the strategy either by increasing the power of cards or destroying them.

Nimrod and Galactus

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

One of the best ways to take advantage of Nimrod’s effect is with a Galactus deck. The ideal plan is to preserve the middle location to play Galactus there, because if Nimrod has been played at the left location, the order of effects will make Nimrod be destroyed twice, creating two copies in the location of Galactus.

Both Green Goblin and Hobgoblin are used to weaken the location where Galactus will be played. Shuri can be used to increase Nimrod power, or Hobgoblin if it is not available.

The rest of the strategy is the same as the other Galactus decks, using Electro or Wave to play Galactus earlier while Doctor Octopus can remove cards from the opponent’s hand before Galactus enters the field.

Cloak is a necessary addition to ensure Galactus has a free space.

How to counter Nimrod decks in Marvel Snap

Nimrod’s cost is one of its greatest weaknesses. If a player uses Nimrod in turn five, their opponent can counter it by playing Cosmo or Armor to prevent cards from destroying Nimrod. However, Destroyer In another location could overcome this obstacle.

Another strategy that can work to reduce the impact of Nimrod is to play Professor X on turn five, possibly after playing Daredevil or even Kang, so Nimrod will not be able to add its copies to the locked location.