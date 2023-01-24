Marvel Snap is a strategic and fun card battler with your favorite villains and heroes. In Marvel Snap, your goal is to use 12 cards to win at three locations in under three minutes, which can be challenging. Even though there are many cards in this game that you can choose from, one card you should consider is Orka.

Orka is a six-cost, nine-Power card. This card has an Ongoing ability where, if it’s the only card at that location, it gains plus five Power. While it can be challenging to play, it pairs well with many other cards.

So, what are the best Orka decks, and how can you counter them?

The three best Orka decks in Marvel Snap

Even though Orka is a high-cost card, it can be game-changing if played strategically, especially if it’s at a location by itself and can get the card’s Power boost.

So, if you’d like to try an Orka deck, these are some of the best ones you can use in Marvel Snap.

Deck one

Deck one is versatile and consists of Sunspot, Mystique, Mister Fantastic, Cosmo, Wave, Namor, Omega Red, Iron Man, Magik, Klaw, Onslaught, and Orka. In this deck, both Orka and Namor need solo locations to get their Power boosts.

So, at the third location, you can play cards with abilities such as if you’re ahead by 10 Power here, you can gain plus four Power at the other locations. Or give Power to the right location, or your total Power is doubled at this location. All of which can help boost the Power of your locations.

Deck two

Deck two consists of Ant-Man, Mojo, Armor, Electro, Captain America, Cosmo, Warpath, Professor X, Klaw, Spectrum, Orka, and Destroyer. For this deck, you’ll want to focus on Electro, Spectrum, and Destroyer.

Electro, Spectrum, and Destroyer are great because you’ll gain plus one max Energy, give your Ongoing cards a plus two Power boost and gain the Power of Destroyer. On Reveal, however, Destroyer destroys your other cards.

So, locking down locations with Professor X and Armor will stop your cards from being destroyed. And you can also use Cosmo at the same location as Destroyer to stop its On Reveal ability.

Deck three

Deck three consists of Ant-Man, Mojo, Armor, Electro, Captain America, Cosmo, Namor, Omega Red, Iron Man, Klaw, Onslaught, and Orka. With this deck, you have the best of both deck one and deck two, as you have Namor, Armor, Klaw, and Orka.

Depending on the cards you draw, this deck has many combos for you to play. You can play Namor and Orka at two separate locations and fill the remaining location with your drawn cards. Or you can play them as regular cards and fill those locations.

While you won’t get the additional Power boosts from Namor and Orka by doing that, you can still get Power boosts from your other cards and increase your Power that way.

How to counter Orka decks in Marvel Snap

A few cards in Marvel Snap can counter Orka decks, including Cosmo, Hobgoblin, Spider-Woman, Leech, Rogue, and Enchantress.

You can use Cosmo to block the On Reveal ability of cards at that location, which is excellent against Electro and Spectrum. But it’s not great against Destroyer, as you want your opponent to destroy their cards and reduce their total Power.

Hobgoblin is great at reducing your opponent’s Power at a location by eight. And like Hobgoblin, Spider-Woman is helpful as, On-Reveal, you can afflict all enemy cards at that location with negative one Power.

Leech’s On Reveal ability removes the abilities from all cards in your opponent’s hand. So, even though you may not know what cards are in your opponent’s hand, it can be helpful as most of the cards in an Orka deck have abilities.

Rogue has a unique On Reveal ability where she can steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location. And as most Orka decks have cards with Ongoing abilities, you could gain anything from Power boosts at other locations to doubling your Power at that location.

Enchantress is an essential Orka deck counter as, On Reveal, you can remove the abilities from all of the Ongoing cards at this location. And, in the right situation, you could stop your opponent from gaining Power boosts or shut down Armor’s ability.

If you’re looking for a challenge and want to try an Orka deck or need counter one, these are the three best Orka decks and their counters in Marvel Snap.