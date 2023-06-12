Best Stegron decks in Marvel Snap (June 2023)

Move decks found some support with the launch of the Marvel Snap season in June known as “Spider-Versus,” including Stegron decks, which is one of the classic Move cards that now has a chance to be played again.

In the Marvel universe, Vincent Stegron is a scientist that turned into a dinosaur man who became a villain with supehuman strength and the ability to control dinosaurs. In Marvel Snap, he has a control ability primarily revolving around the Move mechanic. And building a deck that takes advantage of Stegron’s control prowess could be an idea you can do in the game.

Here are the best Stegron decks in Marvel Snap.

Stegron abilities, explained

Stegron is a four-cost, five-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Move an enemy card from here to another location.” This can be a game-changing effect since it can disrupt the opponent’s setup in a location. Playing Stegron in turn six may have the potential to turn games upside down.

Image via Second Dinner

At the time of writing, Stegron is a series five card, meaning it currently costs 6,000 tokens in the normal rotation of the Token Shop. He will be dropping to series four (3,000 tokens) sometime in June, though.

Strategy and best combos for Stegron decks in Marvel Snap

Stegron has a general effect that serves as a disruptor of one of the opponent’s locations. Ideally, it is best included in a Move deck where cards like Kraven and Miles Morales can take advantage of its effect. The former stacks plus two Power every time a card is moved on the location where it is placed. The latter becomes a one-cost, five-Power card if a unit was moved during the last turn from either side of the locations.

Kingpin, on the other hand, can destroy cards that are moved on the location where it is placed on turn six. This ability, combined with Stegron’s Move effect, can be game-changing for the opponent, especially if Stegron manages to move a unit with enough Power to make your side the winner of that location.

The best Stegron decks in Marvel Snap – June 2023

Kingpin Move

The Stegron-Kingpin combo is an underrated strategy. Screengrab via Snap.fan

As mentioned, the Stegron and Kingpin combo can do wonders for its user in the late game, especially if the RNG favors their side and selects a unit that is a major Power source for a location. Pulling off this strategy is the priority for this deck. But it is supported by a handful of cards that also revolve around the Move mechanic.

Aside from Kraven and Miles Morales, you can also put cards that can move cards around locations. This includes Iron Fist and Ghost-Spider. Cloak, on the other hand, allows players to move cards to the location where it is placed. As for Polaris, Juggernaut, and Aero, they can move a card on the opponent’s side, making them a location disruptor of some sort.

Cards that gain Power from being moved are essential Power boosters for the deck, such as Dagger and Vulture. Of course, Heimdall is a final turn option that can give a massive movement on all of your cards across all locations, possibly triggering a lot of effects from your cards.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Kingpin

Juggernaut

Dagger

Vulture

Heimdall

The Kingpin and Stegron combo is a surprise play you can do on turn six. This can potentially disrupt the opponent’s setup in a location, converting to an offensive boost on your side in the process. Juggernaut can also move cards to the other locations, so Kingpin’s effect can also be triggered in this way.

Dagger and Vulture are your major Power sources for this deck. Moving them around on locations is essential. Heimdall is your last resort play in the final turn for the last move push. Playing him in the final turn is the expected play in most Move decks, though. Still, if you know you can win strategically with the right setup of cards on locations in the final turn, then you can leave the job to him.

Cerebro Five

Cerebro Five is a fun and creative way to play Stegron. Screengrab via Snap.fan.

Another interesting take to use Stegron is in a Cerebro deck. As we know, Cerebro gives plus to Power to your cards with the highest Power. And oftentimes, Cerebro decks use cards with almost the same Power to uniformly boost them in the late game. With Stegron, cards with five-Power are the main units you need to play.

Polaris and Miles Morales are both five-Power cards already, making the Cerebo Five deck with a bit of Move mechanics a possibility already. The other five-Power cards you can include in the deck are Lizard, Deathlok, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rock Slide, and Nimrod. Medusa, on the other hand, is a two-Power card that has an On Reveal ability that gives it plus three Power if it is placed on the middle location, making it a potential five-Power card in the process.

Luke Cage is there so your Lizard’s Ongoing ability won’t be triggered in case your opponent has four cards on the location where it is placed. Cap off the deck with Doctor Doom which is a six-cost, five-Power card that can create five-Power Doombots on each other location.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Cerebro

Doctor Doom

Deathlok

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Nimrod

Cerebro is the main key to boost the five-Power units of the deck, making them seven-Power units in the process. This makes a 28-Power location with four five-Power cards which is a huge sum of Power points and somehow hard to beat.

Aside from Doctor Doom which can instantly give three five-Power units spread on all locations in an instant, the Deathlok/Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Nimrod combo can also help produce more five-Power cards. With Deathlok and Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s abilities to destroy your own cards, this can trigger Nimrod’s ability to spread copies of it on every other location when it is destroyed.

